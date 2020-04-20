Goldman Sachs: Investment Banking Thrives

We have received several inquiries about following our coverage of the financials sector and want to initiate some coverage here.

Prepared by Tara, Senior Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Goldman Sachs (GS) is a bank we have received several inquiries about following our coverage of the financials sector. We gather this is of course because the bank has put out its earnings along with other financials this week and the question becomes "what do we do here?" Well, look, overall, the results were a bit short of expectations, though on the whole, were among the strongest of all of the banks we have covered thus far. In fairness, analysts knocked down expectations ahead of Q1 results for this bank, but it was tough to handicap. The overall results at first glance looked so-so and in combination with the market action in other financials, the share price was hit a bit during the week. However, shares are up solidly off of the lows. We like shares at these levels, and believe investors and traders can scale into a position here. We recommend planning to enter in phases that progressively increase if the market gives you the opportunity again. While the Fed and the Federal government have really backstopped this market, we think you will get a chance to acquire shares for a better price.

It is our opinion that overall, banking weakness will continue for a few quarters while the consumer economy is locked down, though this is temporary. Even when things open up, it is going to take time for jobs to come back. While small businesses are feeling the pinch, Goldman is more of an investment bank. What this means is that it is focused on investing, equities, underwriting, and wealth management more so than traditional banking. While investment banking can be and is profitable, it is volatile, and the action in Q1 following COVID-19 reflects such volatility. We believe the stock can be bought at current levels, but keep the position small, and scale in. We think you can scale in to the name if the market gives you the opportunity. In this column, we show you the play we would make, as well as discuss performance and the outlook for the name.

The suggested play

We recommend setting four buy levels for yourself, a theme we have embraced at BAD BEAT Investing and our members have used to enter recent long buys.

Worst case scenario? You do not get the full position and make money on a smaller lot. In our opinion that is a high quality problem. Here is how we recommend you play it.

Tranche 1 (10% of the position) $179-$181

Tranche 2 (20% of the position) $170-$173

Tranche 3 (30% of the position) $158-$159

Tranche 4 (40% of the position) $140-$142

Let us discuss the performance of the name, and how the bank is positioning in the current market environment.

Headline numbers

The bank reported net revenues of $8.74 billion in Q1. This was a drop, which we expected. But it was far less than we felt it would be. We were looking for $8 billion so our expectations were beat by $740 million. It was a 0.8% decrease from last year's quarter and broke a streak of increases in the last few Q1 reports:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While a decrease was expected on our end and by analysts, no one really knew how it would look, and we felt we were a bit conservative in our expectations. Some banks missed badly. Others surprised, like Goldman did. That said, analysts' consensus was surpassed by $820 million. Interestingly we thought this top line would lead to a nice result on the bottom as well.

Since revenue was down slightly, but way ahead of expectations, it stands to reason that earnings would be above expectations. Margins were crimped and loan loss provisions were set very high. Operating expenses were up 10% over last year. The operating environment, notably in March, was impacted by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. The events in March negatively impacted multiple industries, including energy, industrials, retail and leisure, and affected both equity and credit markets. While the top line was strong overall, crimped margins led to a noticeable decline in net income to $1.21 billion or $3.11 per share, compared with $5.71 per share, last year, breaking a nice trend in Q1 results:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This decrease led to the bank delivering a miss of $0.25 per share vs. our expectations while these results missed consensus by $0.18. Could have been worse, all things considered. Handicapping earnings in the COVID-19 environment was part science, part art, part feel, frankly. We do not expect this type of pressure to last. The business segments shed some light on strength and weaknesses to be aware of.

Deeper look at revenue sources

So, what went into these revenues and earnings? As we said, this is an investment style bank. Trading activity is a major driver of results. There were some strengths to be aware of. All in all, the trading and investing aspect of the bank did well in this climate. Let us start with the strength we saw in several segments.

Net revenues in 'Investment Banking' were $2.18 billion for the first quarter of 2020, 25% higher than the first quarter of 2019 and 6% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 reflected significantly higher net revenues in corporate lending and underwriting, partially offset by lower net revenues in Financial advisory.

Net revenues in 'Global Markets' were $5.16 billion for the first quarter of 2020, 28% higher than the first quarter of 2019 and 48% higher than Q4 2019. When we turn to 'Consumer & Wealth Management', we see that revenues were $1.49 billion, 21% higher than the first quarter of 2019 and 6% higher than the sequential Q4 2019.

There was a lot of pain in 'Asset Management.' Revenues were -$96 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $1.79 billion for the first quarter of 2019 and $3.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Ouch. The decrease reflected significant net losses in lending and debt investments and net losses in Equity investments. Macroeconomic concerns led to decreased global equity prices, wider credit spreads and uncertainty in the economic outlook. As a result, there were significant net losses across debt securities and equity investments.

Loan loss provisions widen

Given the massive uncertainty surrounding borrowers' ability to repay loans with all of the business closures and unemployment issues, we saw a big rise in the provision for credit losses. The provisions tripled from the sequential quarter. They were $937 million, compared with $224 million for Q1 2019 and $336 million for the Q4 2019. The increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 was primarily due to significantly higher provisions related to corporate loans as a result of continued pressure in the energy sector, on top of the general economic issues associated with the virus.

Efficiency a critical metric to watch

As we have said in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is important to watch. We continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Goldman's efficiency ratio, in part because of their operations as more of an investment bank, has consistently had efficiency ratios above banks that focus more on traditional banking. That said, the bank saw a decline in efficiency from last year's Q1, though with the crunched margins, this was expected.

Prior to COVID-19 hitting the US economy it looked like the efficiency ratio was going to be 65% overall for the year, give or take. However, the trend is what matters, and it was improving before this quarter. We are giving financials a bit of pass this quarter and next on this metric. Still, with all of the pain we saw, we note that efficiency was 73.9%. This was up from 66.6% from a year ago.

Dividend remains in place

The bank recently raised its dividend another 47%, increasing the payout from $0.30 quarterly to $0.35 quarterly. That has been maintained here, which we feel is a key reason to own a name like this. The dividends are attractive. With the recent decline in shares, the forward yield is now 2.8%. That is pretty attractive, and based on our buying recommendation you will scale in with the yield over 3%. While this is not a dramatic yield, it is healthy, and relatively above historic norms. Now, it is going to be tough for the bank to raise the dividend when it announces Q2 earnings. It is possible that it is held firm. But it will depend on performance. Thus, a 2020 hike may come later this year. That remains to be seen.

Final thoughts

Make no mistake, attempting to handicap earnings for the banks right now is tough. But we see earnings remaining positive, though down, for a quarter or two more. The dividend yield is above norms, and we think investment banking will continue to lead to strength. We will keep an eye on loan losses, as the provisions were tripled. That said, we feel very comfortable recommending buying on the next decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.