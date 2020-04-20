Targa Resources Corp.: Risks And Prospects

A quick what-if analysis suggests that the company may end up in the red in 2020.

Natural gas prices are 37% off their 2019 average prices, and that makes the going tough for Targa Resources Corp.

There are several things that can create an alpha - stock buybacks are one. High dividend yields are another, especially nowadays because the stock market yields more than the banks and the tenure treasury. But by and large, it tends to be companies with a strong cash flow, rising sales, accelerated earnings, a profit margin expansion. - Louis Navellier

Targa Resources Corp.'s (NYSE:TRGP) stock price dropped from $40 on Feb 20, 2020, to $6.99 on Mar 28, 2020 - a fall of 82% in the space of just about five weeks. Even after its dividend yield rose to a massive 52%, investors continued dumping the stock. The stock crashed because of demand contraction caused by COVID-19 and oversupply caused by the Russia-Saudi oil war.

Though the stock is available at a throwaway price, my rating is neutral because a couple of major issues impacting the company are yet to reach their logical conclusion. Here's my analysis.

Natural Gas Market Prospects

The Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) opines that the gas market is now in uncharted territory and will be impacted by the following:

1. The lockdown, especially of the commercial sector, will crush natural gas demand.

2. The demand for natural gas anyway reduces in summers - and this year the fall will weigh more heavily on the sector.

3. In the industrial sector, some companies are likely to shut down while those involved in manufacturing essential goods will scale up. On a net basis, industrial demand for gas will fall.

4. Power generation will also witness a decline in demand.

The organization also estimates that oil and gas prices are trending at or below marginal costs, and producers have to decide whether to continue production or keep piling up losses. It is natural that economic sense will prevail.

America, Russia, and Qatar are the top three natural gas producers in the world, and low oil prices will make U.S. LNG less competitive. Any secular upward movement in its price may take time as we are passing through a black hole. There's no predicting the outcome or how long the uncertainty will last though oil prices have spiked up after president Trump's intervention.

TRGP has responded to the situation by slashing its Q1 2020 dividend from $0.91/share to $0.10 per share, freeing up $755 million in cash flow. However, if the market continues to stagnate, it will have to do much more.

Risk Factors

a. Debt

The company owes $7.4 billion in long-term debt and any prolonged stagnation in the oil & gas sector can adversely impact its operations. In 2019, the company borrowed $6.5 billion in total debt and repaid $5.4 billion.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has been borrowing more than what it has been repaying since 2017 and the debt has kept inflating. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company's senior unsecured debt was rated "BB" by S&P and "Ba3" by Moody's. Any downgrade will adversely severely impact the cost of raising capital and execution of its business strategy. TRGP now has to navigate stormy seas - and there're no shortcuts.

b. Revenue Impact

Image Source: Business Insider

Think about it - natural gas prices (Henry Hub) averaged $2.57/mmBTu in 2019 and are now around $1.62/mmBTu. That's a 37% drop.

Assuming gas prices in 2020 are at 75% (I'm being generous here) of their 2019 average, here's what we can expect:

Image Source: Self-Generated with data from Seeking Alpha

Going by CSIS forecasts and the current drop in gas prices, 2020 will be a very rough year. The company may have to massively reduce its expenses to fulfill covenants.

c. Asset Impairments

The energy market has already deteriorated and it is possible that TRGP's long-lived assets may be impaired going forward. If the company books any additional impairment charges, it will negatively impact its financial statements.

Peer Comparison

TRGA's peers include DCP Midstream (DCP), Plains All American Pipeline (PAA), and The Williams Companies (WMB) - and one quick glance at their price performance says a lot about the sector's non-performance.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

A quick analysis of price action of the entire group suggests that prices of all the stocks moved in a narrow range in the last five years and witnessed very sharp erosion in their values since COVID-19 and Russia-Saudi disruptions. Long-term investors of TRGP have earned dividends, but have lost in value. And now, the company has started slashing its dividend too. It's a big disappointment for loyal shareholders.

Summing Up

Data and events suggest that TRGP will now have to pass through a very trying period of stagnant gas prices, low demand, credit risks, and perhaps some defaulting customers.

Until natural gas prices start turning around and heading towards their 2019 average of $2.57, the stock will likely continue to languish, even as risk triggers in The Lead-Lag Report provide clues on what happens next for markets.

I am neutral on the stock and urge investors to avoid it until the low gas prices force producers to cut down production, thereby causing an uptick in the prices.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers alerted to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.