Aytu BioScience: A Corona-Portunist With 40%+ Downside

I believe companies that have recently announced gigantic operational pivots into Coronavirus responses are good candidates for sale or short sale. One such company is Aytu BioSciences (AYTU), a very active Coronavirus announcer with a suspect historical product portfolio and a head-spinning capital structure.

On March 10, shares of Aytu rocketed from $0.35 to around $1.50 on the company’s announcement it had secured exclusive license to distribute a IgG/IgM Rapid Test for Coronavirus in the U.S. Amid an acceleration in fear about the pandemic, Aytu’s test captured investors’ imaginations with the promise of a 2-10 minute result reporting time and while-you-wait, point of care testing. What investors may be overlooking is that the test has a clinical weakness: it produces false negatives; and a positive test result does not necessarily mean a patient is actively transmitting the disease. These attributes make the test vulnerable to competition as rival companies large and small work to respond to the pandemic.

Aytu's test originates from a Chinese manufacturer and has already racked up a spotty regulatory record: According to an NBC News report the test - which is produced by Aytu partners Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech and its subsidiary Healgen - is not approved by China's regulators:

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech supplies U.S.-based Aytu Bioscience with a COVID-19 test that has not been approved, according to Bryan Fang, a spokesman for Healgen Scientific, the U.S. subsidiary of Zhejiang Orient in Houston. Josh Disbrow, chief executive of Aytu, confirmed by phone that Zhejiang Orient's tests have not been approved by the NMPA. He emphasized that the tests have been validated in a study by third-party clinical researchers. [...] Asked whether Aytu notifies its customers that its test has not been approved by Chinese authorities, Disbrow said the company made no such statements. "It is not something that has come up," he said. "The idea of approval is changing by the day."

According to NBC News, China has now banned export of the test, and Zhejiang told NBC that it has "stopped exporting the tests and told its clients that it did not have the necessary license." (Aytu has issued a press release that addresses this reporting. CEO Josh Disbrow said in the release, "I am excited to say we're in the final stages of securing yet another IgG/IgM antibody rapid test for U.S. distribution. This test is already approved by China's NMPA, is being regularly exported from China, and has strong clinical performance.")

I believe the company’s ~5x jump in share price, attributable entirely to this Coronavirus testing announcement, is unsustainable for several reasons.

Aytu is selling the test (named alternately "COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Detection Kit" or "Rapid Test*: Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibodies (CE Marked)" on the manufacturer's website) under emergency FDA guidance that will likely revert to more typical testing standard as more tests come to market or the pandemic abates

Aytu has limited special knowledge or knowhow in diagnostic testing; it has licensed the COVID-19 test from a third-party manufacturer and is merely its U.S. distributor. Its only other such product is a medical device aide for diagnosis of male infertility that is not yet FDA approved for sale in the U.S.

Aytu has a history of poor stewardship of shareholder assets and a legacy portfolio of (in my view) mediocre products.

Aytu’s tangled cap structure reflects a tendency to dilute shareholders via obscure transactions.

While there is a plausible case for short-term shareholder value creation due to Aytu’s nimble entry into the Coronavirus testing market, I am skeptical of any meaningful fundamental change in the company’s prospects, and I believe the current valuation is unjustified even in an optimistic scenario. I see between 35% and 75% downside in the shares.

According to iBorrowDesk, there are 85,000 shares available to borrow at a 92.5% borrow fee.

Risk-Reward

I believe short selling in low-price stocks and low-capitalization companies is a profitable but highly risky strategy with high variance in outcomes. Investors should allocate only a small portion of a portfolio to shorting stocks like AYTU. The trading action in March clearly shows the stock is subject to jump risk. Unfortunately, Nasdaq does not list any available options for AYTU, so investors will most likely have to manage risk by active monitoring of the price action.

From a fundamental point of view, in my opinion AYTU has little to no upside. From a price perspective, investor enthusiasm could continue to overwhelm the reality of AYTU's situation, but I believe that outcome is increasingly unlikely.

A recent report from NBC News should make it more difficult for hope and optimism to drive the share price:

Two U.S. companies — Premier Biotech of Minneapolis and Aytu Bioscience of Colorado — have been distributing the tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers, according to health officials, FDA filings and a spokesman for one of the Chinese manufacturers. Many of the unapproved tests appear to have been shipped to the U.S. after the FDA relaxed its guidelines for tests in mid-March and before the Chinese government banned their export just over two weeks later.

This negative press should help dampen speculative enthusiasm and raise awareness of Aytu's dim future prospects. A recently announced shareholder lawsuit should have a similar effect.

Aytu’s Test – Brought in as the FDA Relaxed Standards

Regulatory environment

Aytu has been able to enter the Corona diagnostic market because amid the outbreak, the FDA is in a desperate scramble to get tests to practitioners. The agency has issued new guidance to encourage deployment of Coronavirus tests and is essentially giving companies a chance to market tests without first getting authorization. From a March 16, 2020 guidance update:

The policy was originally applicable only to laboratories that are certified to perform high-complexity testing consistent with requirements under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments. Under the update published today, the agency does not intend to object to commercial manufacturers distributing and labs using new commercially developed tests prior to the FDA granting an EUA, under certain circumstances. […] FDA does not intend to object to the distribution and use of these tests for specimen testing for a reasonable period of time after the manufacturer’s validation of the test and while the manufacturer is preparing its EUA request where the manufacturer provides instructions for use of the test and posts data about the test’s performance characteristics on the manufacturer’s website.

FDA is giving companies 15 business days to prepare an EUA submission and is letting them operate in the meantime to meet the demand for tests. It’s in that context that Aytu has entered the COVID-19 market.

While some business press coverage has treated these circumstances as an explicit OK from the FDA for Aytu to market the test, I think the situation is more ambiguous. While I can't say specifically whether FDA has been in touch with Aytu about this matter, the NBC News report indicates regulators are aware of the dynamic.

Manufacturers whose tests have problems that cannot be resolved quickly will be expected to pull the tests from the market, the FDA said.

As of this writing it has been more than 20 business days since Aytu announced its licensing deal for a COVID-19 test, but neither Aytu nor its manufacturing partners are listed among FDA’s emergency use authorizations. I contacted FDA in early April about Aytu’s status and have not heard back. Aytu’s COVID-19 page currently states, “The FDA has not reviewed Aytu BioScience’s validation of the test.” (To be fair to Aytu, as of April 15 FDA said it was working with 315 test manufacturers and had issued 36 EUAs for COVID-19 tests, so maybe there is a backlog.)

The Trouble With Serologic Tests

The trouble with serologic tests like Aytu's is well known to the FDA. Aytu’s test is a whole blood/serum/plasma test “used in … detection of IgG and IgM antibodies to the 2019 novel coronavirus in human whole blood, serum or plasma.” Aytu has said its relabeling process was designed to comply with FDA guidance on COVID-19 serology test kits.

On April 7, FDA warned about the limits of serological testing, which measures the “amount of antibodies or proteins present in the blood when the body is responding to a specific infection, like COVID-19.” The agency said that such tests can miss an early infection when the body has not yet created an immune response. This type of test “should not be used as the sole basis to diagnose COVID-19.”

In March, the FDA issued a policy to allow developers of certain serological tests to begin to market or use their tests once they have performed the appropriate evaluation to determine that their tests are accurate and reliable. This includes allowing developers to market their tests without prior FDA review if certain conditions outlined in the guidance document are met. The FDA issued this policy to allow early patient access to certain serological tests with the understanding that the FDA has not reviewed and authorized them. The FDA can also authorize tests for COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). To date, FDA has authorized one EUA for a serological test that is intended for use by clinical laboratories. Since the FDA issued the policy, over 70 test developers have notified the agency that they have serological tests available for use. However, some firms are falsely claiming that their serological tests are FDA approved or authorized, or falsely claiming that they can diagnose COVID-19. The FDA will take appropriate action against firms making false claims or marketing tests that are not accurate and reliable.

I think Aytu has been walking a fine line with its claim about the COVID-19 test, and if FDA determines Aytu has been overly optimistic in its presentation of the test’s regulatory status, there could be negative consequences for Aytu.

The Test Itself: Little Evident Competitive Advantage

Regardless to its eventual regulatory status, let’s discuss what Aytu has presented as basis for the test’s validity. I believe the test has major limitations, and its sourcing from a third party indicates Aytu has little special knowhow in diagnostics that will keep it competitive as many firms look to enter the market with similar or superior offerings.

A history of Aytu's connection with the test illustrates the point. On March 12, Aytu filed an 8-K announcing it had signed an exclusive distribution and license agreement for commercialization of a rapid COVID-19 test.

The test has been licensed from L.B. Resources, Limited (a Hong Kong Corporation), which licensed North American rights from product developer Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd.

According to this website, L.B. Resources appears to be an expert network/consulting firm specializing in brokering business arrangements between Southeast Asian companies and customers external to the region. In my opinion the layout and design is not suggestive of a company with detailed scientific knowledge or tech savvy. I emailed the address listed at L.B. Resources' website to confirm that this is the firm that licensed the test to Aytu. I have not heard back. Regardless, the use of a local expert network to arrange a diagnostic test license would indicate to me a lack of internal knowledge or savvy at Aytu concerning international sourcing of tests for novel pathogens.

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech appears to be the parent company of Healgen, the developer of the test. Healgen’s website currently lists the test’s status as “FDA Emergency Use Authorization Pending.”

(Source: Healgen.com)

At any rate, the initial evidence supporting use of Aytu’s test is a 126-patient clinical trial comparing Aytu’s results to an RT-PCR assay:

COVID-19 RT-PCR Assay COVID-19 IgG/IgM Test Positive Negative Total Positive 103 9 112 Negative 0 14 14 Total 103 23 126 95% CI Sensitivity 103/112 91.90% (85.3% – 96.3%) Specificity 14/14 100% (76.8% – 100%) Overall 117/126 92.80% (86.9% – 96.7%)

(Source: Aytu BioScience)

The table suggests that Aytu provided a false negative in 9 cases out of a total “actual” positive population of 112 per RT-PCR, and out of a total population of 126. In other words, given that you are actually infected, this test will nevertheless read negative 8% of the time. Using the 95% confidence interval, this false negative rating could be anywhere from 14.7% to 3.7%. Meanwhile there were no false positives. In a pandemic with a highly contagious virus, I would think you’d want the false negatives rate to be as absolutely low as possible. Amid a pandemic, you really want the negative tests to actually mean someone doesn’t pose a transmission risk.

Aytu has recently publicized a new paper evaluating its test using "29 PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 124 negative controls." I believe the new study shows a similar profile to that established in the initial study:

The results revealed a sensitivity of 69% and 93.1% for IgM and IgG, respectively, based solely on PCR-positivity due to the absence of a serological gold standard. The assay specificities were shown to be 100% for IgM and 99.2% for IgG. This indicates that the test is suitable for assessing previous virus exposure, although negative results may be unreliable during the first weeks after infection.

(Note: This “false negative” limitation is not by any means limited to Aytu’s test and is a widespread problem for Coronavirus testing in the U.S. However, if and when testing companies solve this problem with a better test, Aytu and Healgen will be at a meaningful competitive disadvantage.)

This clinical profile creates a few risks for Aytu and its investors. 1) Should, on further inspection, the clinical support for the test not live up to FDA’s standards, the test may not remain on the market; 2) Competitive tests may prove superior and limit or eliminate Aytu’s market share.

For instance: Unlike Abbott’s (ABT) five-minute test, which detects the virus itself by identifying unique viral genetic material, Aytu’s test screens for antibodies the immune system produces in response to infection. For this reason despite its speed Aytu’s has several limitations. From the “Limitations” section on Aytu’s website:

“Negative results do not rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, particularly in those who have been in contact with the virus.”

“Positive results may be due to past or present infection with non-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strains.”

I believe this test has some informational value for practitioners. It can identify people who have been infected with COVID-19. But it risks producing a negative result for an infected person, and positive results do not necessarily tell a person whether they are still at risk to transmit the disease. These are severe limitations that pose serious competitive risks for the test, especially as numerous companies mobilize to create better solutions to the pandemic – something Aytu will be ill-equipped to do, since it did not develop the test. Even if serology tests retain their place in the market, there are multiple such tests with emergency use authorizations already listed on FDA's website. Aytu's test is unlikely to have an advantage, even among tests that follow a similar diagnostic path.

As far as I can tell, Aytu plays a very limited value-add role in the process of bringing tests to market. Investors can get a sense of Aytu's pharmaceutical knowhow by looking at its pre-COVID product portfolio (the descriptions are mine, summarizing from the Aytu website copy):

AcipHex Sprinkle: Heartburn medication for kids.

Cefaclor: Liquid antibiotic for kids - works in a similar way to penicillin.

Flexichamber: A bag-like asthma inhaler attachment.

Karbinal ER: Liquid extended release allergy medication.

Poly- and Tri-Vi-Flor: Fluoride supplements for kids.

TuzistraXR: Codeine-based cough syrup.

ZolpiMist: A spray version of the sleep aid ingredient found in Ambien.

MiOXSYS: An aide to diagnosis of male infertility - under study and not yet cleared for sale in the U.S.

Natesto: Nasally administered testosterone.

(Source: Natesto website)

Regarding the COVID test, Aytu's role seems primarily to be to accept shipment of the product from China, to relabel it so it is consistent with the FDA's current guidelines, and then to attempt to sell it to practitioners. I derive this impression from the company's own announcement concerning product shipments.

Upon receipt of the initial 100,000 tests, the company completed product relabeling to ensure compliance with FDA guidance on COVID-19 serology test kits.

In my opinion Aytu is serving more as a go-between for the original manufacturer and the U.S. market, and I have found little evidence that the company has a particular advantage in producing, developing, or even selling viral diagnostic tests.

Operational Progress – Great At Sourcing, Less Clear On Selling

One impressive aspect of the Aytu story is the company’s rapid response to the pandemic and its ability to get exclusive U.S. license to a China-made Coronavirus test. To date, Aytu has ordered 600,000 Coronavirus tests. As of April 15, the company says it has “sold or allocated” 100,000 tests, is waiting for delivery of the next half million, and has expanded its third purchase order to a million – for a total of 1.6 million tests.

Building inventory is great, but what about selling? (I’m not sure what “allocating” a test is, but my assumption is that only sales of the test are of interest to Aytu investors.) The most prominent news story about an Aytu customer concerns an order of ~2,700 tests from Denver’s Department of Public Safety. Aytu is based in Englewood, CO, about a 15 minute drive from Denver.

“We’ve got to carry on as a society as best we can. Police departments and fire departments, they can’t take time off. We need them more than ever," said Aytu CEO Josh Disbrow, who is fulfilling orders to agencies of all sizes right now. “But we also have orders from major academic medical centers, university research hospitals, private hospitals and physician practices.”

Given the volume of press announcements around sourcing of tests, I would expect the company to loudly publicize any greater progress with actual sales to customers. The company has issued a press release regarding the few thousand tests, but I have not found any further announcements of sales so far. Unless there are more, bigger deals forthcoming, the company has only sold a rounding error relative to its stock.

As I was composing this article, additional information emerged. This NPR story indicates that a DC clinic is offering Aytu antibody tests for $290 apiece, including a fee for the doctor visit. This means Aytu has broader distribution coverage than I initially thought. I hear that the clinic has administered around 200 tests to date (including antibody and PCR tests - Aytu is only providing antibody tests), at a charge of $115 per test. The impact on the thesis depends how widespread this in-clinic testing practice is. I believe skepticism around in-clinic testing is rising - see for example this New York Times story, which was on top of the mobile app the morning of April 20, about how China-sourced tests have dubious value in combating COVID-19.

Given the DC clinic's retail in-clinic price of $115, there appears to be some room for Aytu to be charging higher wholesale prices than $45 per test. But given the limited information on in-clinic tests, emerging skepticism around the practice, and apparent low per-site test throughput, I am not convinced that Aytu can sustainably pursue this go-to-market strategy.

Going forward, the company’s track record doesn’t inspire much confidence. Aytu’s nine featured products on its website are not widely known, and its TTM revenue is a mere $8.7 million. This suggests a limited market presence, so it’s not clear how Aytu can leverage its existing customer relationships to sell these tests amid competition from better resourced firms with emergency use authorizations already listed on the FDA website – household names like PerkinElmer, Abbott Diagnostics, Hologic, LabCorp, Roche, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. As rivals ramp up production and leverage strong customer bases, there’s a strong chance Aytu gets left behind.

A Tangled Balance Sheet and a History of Cash Burn

Aytu’s long-term track record for shareholder value creation is only cause for further concern. Since 2013 the company has burned cash at an accelerating rate while continuing to tap capital markets to raise cash. In my opinion, for pre-revenue companies with clinical pipeline candidates in need of research and development, this is an acceptable dynamic. For a company like Aytu, however, which mostly licenses and acquires marketed products and should be trying to sell them at a profit, this raise-and-burn profile is a problem.

Meanwhile, the current capital structure is difficult to disentangle, as the company has engaged in a series of financing transactions and agreements since its 2/14/2020 10-Q filing. Among the subsequent financing 8-Ks, I identified the following items:

2/14: Innovus merger closed; Aytu acquisition sub merged with Innovus; all outstanding Innovus common stock exchanged for 3.8 million shares of AYTU and $16 million in CVRs; outstanding Innovus stock exchanged for Aytu preferred stock and retired. Cash warrants exchanged for Series H Preferred stock -- 1,997,736 shares. Series H preferred is convertible at the conversion price.

3/13: Aytu entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors pursuant to which the company agreed to sell and issue an aggregate of 16,000,000 shares of common stock at $1.25 and warrants to purchase up to 16,000,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million before fees

3/20: Aytu entered securities purchase agreement with institutional investors -- agreement to sell and issue in a direct offering 12,539,197 shares @ $1.595; warrants to purchase up to 12,539,197 shares of common stock at $1.47 per share, aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million before fees, warrants immediately exercisable -- shelf originally registered 11/22/2017

4/7: Company announces "it has received over the preceding three weeks $23 million in cash proceeds from warrant exercises with prices ranging from $1.25 to $1.50. The warrants had a weighted-average exercise price of $1.35. In total, approximately 17.1 million warrants were exercised." Cash balance $62.5 million.

If the mentioned securities are convertible to common shares on a 1:1 basis, then here is my estimate of the updated share count given the transactions subsequent to the 10-Q.

Seeking Alpha currently lists AYTU’s market cap at $125.51 million. I can’t fully account for the $45 million discrepancy, although you can get close by looking at the warrants issued March 13 and March 20: $1.50 x 28.5 million = $39.6 million. The point is not that my analysis is exactly correct, but instead that given the frequency of shareholder transactions and difficulty understanding terms of preferred stock conversions (or the triggers of such conversions) the market may very well be failing to account for all potential dilution under existing agreements. This is to say nothing of any future financing transactions. Given management’s history, I view further dilution as probable.

As a quick aside, Aytu disclosed in its 10-Q a series of risks associated with ownership of its shares by Armistice Capital, including a scenario where Armistice would own more than 50% of Aytu (while also noting Armistice is restricted from owning more than 40% of Aytu’s outstanding common stock). Armistice, which has a director on Aytu’s board, was a holder in both Aytu and Innovus, a company Aytu finished acquiring earlier this year. In this context, I think it’s simply relevant to know that such a shareholder exerts substantial influence over the company.

Taking all this evidence together, I believe Aytu is likely to engage in additional transactions that will dilute shareholders, and there's a risk that such transactions will disproportionately benefit insiders. These deals are opaque (at least to me), making it difficult for outsiders to properly assess shareholder value.

Valuation

I believe shares in Aytu are worth substantially less than the market currently is pricing in at $1.39 per share. My valuation ranges between $0.35 and $0.75 a share.

Given Aytu has announced around 600,000 tests shipped since it entered the market in mid-March and that the manufacturer has accepted another order of 1 million tests, we can probably assume monthly manufacturing capacity between 600,000 and 1 million tests.

According to Stat, “A recent report from the American Enterprise Institute co-authored by former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb puts the number of tests needed at 750,000 tests per week.” This means Aytu may have capacity to supply almost half the U.S. market with tests. But given the competition, including several dozen products the FDA has already issued EAUs for, I think a 3% market share would be generous for Aytu, because it would put this unknown player licensing a Chinese product on even footing with established companies marketing tests explicitly authorized by the FDA. (Again, 37 emergency use authorizations have already been listed on FDA's website.)

This New York Times article pegs Medicare payment per test between $36 and $51. We’ll call $45 a nice midpoint.

750,000 tests per week x 52 weeks per year x $45 per test x 3% market share = $52,650,000 in annual revenue.

Big, profitable testing players with long track records, services businesses, and recurring revenue – companies like Lab Corp (LH) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) – trade at 1.1x and 1.4x sales respectively. Assuming similar profit margins (7% for Lab Corp, 11% for Quest) for Aytu BioSciences and similar long-term repeatability of the testing revenue stream, a 1.4x multiple on $52.7 million in sales gives us a $73.7 million valuation for the COVID-19 testing business. I think that’s a generous valuation given that viral pandemics eventually naturally recede and Aytu is a historical cash burner. The assumption of any annuity cash flows from this business is tenuous at best, but again, we're being generous.

Readers may be curious about Aytu's possible margins on test sales. I don't know the cost to manufacture a test in China, ship it, relabel it, and sell to practitioners (I assume it's well below $45 per test). My assumption is that Quest Diagnostics' 11% net income margin would be the absolute ceiling for Aytu, which has 78 employees listed on LinkedIn (lacking Quest's scale at 45,000 employees), has only one profitable quarter of the last ten, and has consistently shown triple digit negative net margins since 2013 (Quest has a been profitable over the same period and longer).

Aytu's 2019 SG&A, which is unlikely include any efforts related to COVID test sales (the licensing deal was announced in March 2020), was $19.2 million, already a meaningful proportion of our revenue estimates for the test. Meanwhile, in my opinion the announced sale of only 2,750 tests to Denver first responders illustrates a limited go-to-market strategy.

I think it's quite possible Aytu loses money on this venture even if it manages to sell through its test inventory in short order. To put a fine point on it, I expect net margins to range from -50% to 11%, for an implied net income on $52.7 million in sales of between -$26.4 million and $5.8 million. Neither justifies the current market cap, in my opinion.

In light of that, we could also simply assume the company sells through its existing booked test inventory of 1.6 million at a price of $45 per test. We arrive at $72,000,000 in testing sales as a one-time inflow. I would think a 1x sales multiple on a nonrecurring revenue stream would be laughably generous. At this valuation, that’s still around 43% downside.

A very pessimistic but plausible valuation of Aytu BioSciences would assume no profitable sales of its Coronavirus test. Given the market’s repricing of the shares is almost certainly attributable to the testing announcement, that approach yields a per-share pre-announcement price of around $0.35, or 75% downside. While an even lower price target may be justified by the company's lossmaking history and unimpressive pre-COVID product portfolio, I would tend to assume investor speculation would provide a floor to the share price in the $0.30-$0.40 range and would target an exit of a short position if the shares got there.

The particulars of the fundamental valuation are not the main point. The main point is that on an estimated price-sales basis the market has valued the company as though it will achieve outsized market share as a new entrant in a highly competitive market; that in short order it will achieve profitability for the first time, at comparable margins to much larger industry incumbents; and that its revenues will recur and possibly even grow – even though the COVID-19 testing market is likely a transitory one, where demand could recede within a year.

Conclusion

Before entering the Coronavirus testing market, Aytu BioSciences was an aggregator of marketed products with little penetration and, in my view, poor growth prospects. Its only existing testing product is an aid in the diagnosis of male infertility that is not approved for sale in the U.S. Management has quickly moved to bring a Chinese COVID-19 test to the U.S. market under emergency relaxed FDA guidelines. In my opinion there is little reason to believe the company will capture meaningful share of the diagnostic market. Even if it does, it will face overwhelming challenges as better-suited industry incumbents bring their the force of their knowhow to bear on the pandemic. The stock is priced for a near-impossibly rosy business scenario, and shares should trade at somewhere between half and a quarter of their current value.

[Update: Aytu has announced on April 20 a license to develop and commercialize Healight Platform Technology, a pre-clinical medical device that shines lights on COVID-19 infections in hopes of treating them. Quoting from the release:

The Healight technology employs proprietary methods of administering intermittent ultraviolet (UV) A light via a novel endotracheal medical device. [...] Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology's significant impact on eradicating a wide range of viruses and bacteria, inclusive of coronavirus. The data have been the basis of discussions with the FDA for a near-term path to enable human use for the potential treatment of coronavirus in intubated patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

I don't expect that running a tube down an infected patient's throat to shine radiation on COVID-19 infections is going to be a viable solution to the pandemic, but times are desperate, so we will see. My opinions regarding Aytu's lack of in-house knowhow regarding medical testing also apply to endotracheal UV medical devices. If anything, I believe this additional business activity will strain Aytu's limited resources and distract from its initial focus on sourcing and distributing medical tests - a task I was already concerned would be difficult for Aytu to achieve.]

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.