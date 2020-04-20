Anhui Conch Cement: Policy Tailwinds Priced In

The Chinese cement sector is a potential beneficiary of policy tailwinds, as the Chinese government could attempt to boost the economy with increased infrastructure spending.

Cement prices in China seemed to have stabilized in the past few weeks and national average cement inventory levels have come down as well.

The coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on Anhui Conch Cement in 1Q2020, but the company expects only a marginal -1.5% decline in FY2020 cement and clinker sales volumes.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China cement producer Anhui Conch Cement (OTCPK:AHCHY) (OTCPK:AHCHF) [914:HK].

The coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on Anhui Conch Cement's business operations in 1Q2020, but the company expects only a marginal -1.5% YoY decline in FY2020 cement and clinker sales volumes. Furthermore, cement prices in China seemed to have stabilized in the past few weeks and national average cement inventory levels have come down to more reasonable levels as well. The Chinese cement sector is a potential beneficiary of policy tailwinds, as the Chinese government could attempt to boost the economy with increased infrastructure spending to partially offset the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Anhui Conch Cement is better-positioned than its peers to weather the current storm because its operations are focused in Eastern and Southern China where supply-demand dynamics are more favorable, and the company has a strong financial position with net cash accounting for about a fifth of its market capitalization.

This is an update of my initiation article on Anhui Conch Cement on January 2, 2020. Anhui Conch Cement's share price increased marginally by +1% from HK$56.80 as of December 31, 2019, to HK$57.45 as of April 17, 2020, since my initiation. Anhui Conch Cement has significantly outperformed the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index over the same period, as the Hang Seng Index is down by close to -14% year-to-date. This implies that policy tailwinds for Anhui Conch Cement have been priced in to a large extent, which explains my "Neutral" rating.

Anhui Conch Cement trades at 8.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E versus its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 8.8 times and 9.7 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 2.5%.

Readers are advised to trade in Anhui Conch Cement shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 914:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $70 million and market capitalization is above $42 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak

The current coronavirus outbreak has had a negative impact on most companies in various industries in different countries, and Mainland China cement producer Anhui Conch Cement is no exception.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 23, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Anhui Conch Cement acknowledged that "the epidemic has a certain degree of impact on the company's business operations in the first quarter." Industry data shows a similar picture, with total cement production volume in China estimated to have decreased by -23.9% YoY to 299 million tonnes in 1Q2020.

In the company's FY2019 annual report released on April 8, 2020, Anhui Conch Cement suggested that factors such as "the continued decline in the growth rate of fixed asset investment, increased pressure on local governments to repay debts, insufficient funding for major engineering projects, and continued cooling in land purchases" could potentially have a negative impact on Chinese cement demand this year.

Nevertheless, Anhui Conch Cement is guiding for only a marginal -1.5% YoY decline in full-year cement and clinker sales volume from 323 million tonnes in FY2018 to 318 million tonnes in FY2019. The company also highlighted at the FY2019 results briefing that it has "fully resumed its business operations" as of late-March 2020. This is validated by Chinese government data that suggest that the work resumption rate of the Chinese cement industry was 94% as of early-April.

Cement Demand & Supply And Cement Prices

The national average selling price for cement in China has declined by approximately -8.5% from RMB470/tonne at the start of 2020 to around RMB430/tonne in April 2020. This is not surprising, as cement inventory levels in the country have increased from 50% in late-2019 to over 70% at the peak in February 2020. It is likely that weak cement demand and transportation issues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the spike in national average cement inventory levels in early 2020. At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 23, 2020, Anhui Conch Cement disclosed that the company's cement inventory level is, currently, in the 60-80% range. On the positive side of things, cement prices in China seemed to have stabilized in the past few weeks and national average cement inventory levels have come down to a more reasonable 60-65%, as per the charts below.

China's Historical National Average Cement Price (RMB per tonne)

Source: China Galaxy International cement industry research report published on April 19, 2020

China's Historical National Average Cement Inventory Level (%)

Source: China Galaxy International cement industry research report published on April 19, 2020

More importantly, there are variations in cement demand & supply, and cement prices in different regions in China. Anhui Conch Cement's cement capacity is concentrated in Eastern and Southern China, where supply-demand dynamics are more favorable, as evidenced by cement inventory levels in these regions. Notably, cement inventory levels in East China and Southwest China are, currently, below national averages, based on the charts below.

Cement Inventory Level (%) For East China And Southwest China

Source: China Galaxy International cement industry research report published on April 19, 2020

Anhui Conch Cement highlighted at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 23, 2020, that it thinks it can start to raise prices in 2Q2020, with expectations that overall cement prices in China should be trending upwards for the rest of the year. The company's optimistic outlook is closely linked to its comments in its FY2019 annual report that "infrastructure investment is expected to play a greater role in counter-cyclical growth stabilization" as discussed in the next section.

Policy Tailwinds For The Chinese Cement Industry

On April 15, 2020, Reuters reported that the one-year medium-term lending facility loans to financial institutions were cut by -0.20 percentage points from 3.15% previously to 2.95% as part of stimulus measures to boost the Chinese economy in light of the negative impact associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit insurance company Euler Hermes noted in an April 17, 2020, research note titled "China: In search of lost demand" that it expects the "recovery of the Chinese economy should become more visible in H2, helped by an accommodative policy stance" with "supportive fiscal measures" such as "public investment (in infrastructure, health, green policies, technology, and other projects)." Euler Hermes also highlighted in the same report that increased infrastructure spending has led to the decrease in fixed asset investment narrowing from -24.5% YoY in 2M2020 to -16.1% YoY in March 2020.

According to research by commodity data provider Argus Media published on March 25, 2020, the Chinese government "is pushing for over 15,000 infrastructure projects to be restarted nationwide." Notably, Chinese cement company BBMG Corporation's (OTCPK:BBMPY) [2009:HK] Chairman Mr. Jiang Deyi highlighted in a recent interview with China Cement Net that he believes that "the (Chinese) cement market (in 2020) will be even better than 2019" as "cement demand will recover gradually." The positive outlook on the Chinese cement industry is likely due to expectations of policy tailwinds which will drive higher cement demand in the country in the coming months and quarters.

Valuation, Dividends And Balance Sheet

Anhui Conch Cement trades at 8.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$57.45 as of April 17, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 8.8 times and 9.7 times respectively.

Anhui Conch Cement offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 3.8% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 2.5%. The company proposed a dividend of RMB2.00 per share for FY2019, which represented a +18% YoY growth in absolute terms (vis-a-vis FY2018 dividends per share of RMB1.69) and a slight increase in dividend payout ratio from 30% in FY2018 to 31% in FY2019. Market consensus expects Anhui Conch Cement to maintain the company's dividend payout ratio at 30% for FY2020 but still see dividends per share drop by -33% YoY to RMB1.34 in FY2020 in line with a -30% YoY fall in core earnings per share.

Anhui Conch Cement has a strong financial position, with net cash of RMB62.5 billion accounting for approximately 20% of the company's market capitalization. Anhui Conch Cement's huge cash pile could offer upside optionality, if the company can capitalize on opportunities to acquire quality assets at bargain prices during the current economic downturn. At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 23, 2020, Anhui Conch Cement highlighted that it sees potential acquisition opportunities in "Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa." The company only generated a mere 2.6% of its FY2019 revenue from customers located outside China, so there is significant room for the company to increase its overseas revenue contribution.

Risk Factors

The risk factors for Anhui Conch Cement include unfavorable demand-supply dynamics in the Chinese cement industry, new government policies or regulations that are negative for the industry and the company, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.