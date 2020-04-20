Johnson & Johnson: Wonderful Company, But Overpriced After Lowered Guidance

Without a doubt, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a wonderful company. More than that, I think it could be fair to make the argument that this company offers the safest dividend in the entire stock market. This is why JNJ was one of the companies that I targeted when the market sold off recently, adding to my position twice at what I believed to be discounted prices.

Since then, JNJ shares have rallied strongly. In recent weeks, I’ve written a lot about my belief that the recent broad market rally being irrational. In my view, the data surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on the economy is being overshadowed by exuberance surrounding recent stimulus. And, I don’t think that even the highest quality companies have been spared by this irrationality. Although I was buying JNJ shares in late March, in today’s volatile market, in mid-April, I think they’ve gone from offering a respectable margin of safety to being overvalued in relatively short order.

Now, just to be clear, just because I think JNJ shares are currently overvalued doesn’t mean that I’m interested in selling my stock. To me, JNJ is a fairly easy stock to buy and hold. It isn’t the fastest grower, but it’s a mature name that has proven the ability to generate wealth for shareholders for decades on end with strong cash flows, a well diversified revenue stream, a lauded pipeline, and one of the world’s best balance sheets (JNJ is one of just two companies in the world with AAA rated credit; the other is Microsoft (MSFT)). Oh, and most importantly, a 57-year annual dividend growth streak that is about to move to 58 due to the company’s recently announced 6% dividend increase.

In short, I expect JNJ to continue to contribute to my reliably increasing passive income stream for years and years to come, which is why I’m content to hold onto my shares. Yet, the point of this piece is to highlight valuation concerns for investors who’re thinking about buying shares in the present because, in my view, the company’s elevated share price, and more importantly, the premium multiples associated with JNJ’s underlying fundamentals, increase the risk that the stock presents and lowers likely return prospects on newly invested capital.

This is the crux of dividend growth investing. It’s oftentimes relatively simple and easy to identify a high quality name. To me, you don’t have to look past the credit rating/balance sheet. Yet, if that’s not enough for you, then JNJ’s annual dividend growth streak alone should signal to investors that this is a blue chip name.

Simply put, you don’t increase a dividend for 50+ years without an incredibly durable business, talented management and a culture of success that is willing and able to adapt to changes in the competitive environment, and ultimately, strong, reliable, and predictable cash flows that support sustainable dividend growth over the long term.

The sustained excellence required to put together such a streak is nearly breathtaking. And, as I’ve said many times before, excellence such as this never happens on accident.

When putting my capital at risk in the market, I want to partner with management teams and successful organizations just like this one. While the future is never certain, I am able to sleep well at night knowing that I’m on a team with such a strong winning tradition. But, that doesn’t mean that I’m willing to buy shares of JNJ at any price point. The most successful dividend growth investing occurs when an income oriented mindset is married with traditional value investing principles.

Admittedly, arriving at a fair value estimate is a bit of a subjective process. If it was totally clear when stocks were cheap and/or expensive, then we’d see a lot less volatility. No one knows for sure exactly what premium should be paid for shares of any equity. This is why attempting to time the market exactly is generally a fool’s errand. Yet, I do think that fundamental data can point towards under/overvaluation in a general sense, allowing conservative investors to take steps to ensure that they’re not only buying shares of the highest quality names, but receiving an acceptable margin of safety when doing so.

Q1 Results

Before I attempt to place a fair value on JNJ shares, I want to take a quick look at the company’s recent Q1 results, and more importantly, the full-year guidance that management provided during the earnings report.

JNJ beat on both the top and bottom lines when reporting earlier in the week. The company posted $20.69b in quarterly revenues, which beat analyst estimates by $1.2b and represented 3.3% y/y growth. This sales figure is obviously impressive, though it bears noting that much of this quarter took place before the COVID crisis really kicked into gear, so it’s probably safe to assume that the positive year-over-year growth trajectory is unsustainable moving forward.

Source: Q1 CC Slide Show, page 20

JNJ posted earnings per share of $2.17 from a GAAP perspective, beating those estimates by $0.74/share, and $2.30/share from a non-GAAP perspective, beating those estimates by $0.30/share. The GAAP EPS figure represents 56.1% y/y growth, though this large growth figure is due to one-time items in the comparable data. The non-GAAP y/y growth rate was 9.5% though, which is still really respectable.

Source: Q1 CC Slide Show, page 21

JNJ CEO Alex Gorsky began the Q1 report by saying, "Johnson & Johnson is built for times like this, and we are leveraging our scientific expertise, operational scale and financial strength in the effort to advance the work on our lead COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We are committed to beginning production at risk imminently and bringing an affordable and accessible vaccine to the public on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use."

I was pleased to see this level of confidence. Granted, a vaccine is unlikely to have a large fundamental impact on JNJ directly, though I do think it’s important to note that the dedication that we’re seeing companies like JNJ show to the COVID issue is likely to garner them a lot of goodwill from politicians and the like, meaning that the healthcare regulation threat that has been a headwind for big names in this space in the past is likely diminished in the short term.

Speaking of confidence, Gorsky also said, “Today, our Board of Directors approved an increase in our quarterly dividend for the 58th consecutive year, underscoring our commitment to delivering value for our shareholders and the confidence we have in our business now and in the future."

As a dividend growth investor, I was obviously very pleased to see this news. When I purchased JNJ in March, I noted that I expected the company to post a mid to high single-digit dividend increase on schedule in April and that prediction came true. I bought shares at $127.16 and $115.00, which means that in a very short amount of time, my yield on cost on these shares has risen to 3.17% and 3.51%, respectively.

In my opinion, just about any time I’m able to buy JNJ with a 3%+ yield, I’m setting myself up for long-term success.

One of the reasons that I bought JNJ was its well diversified revenue stream. The company operates three main segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. As you can see on the images provided below, each of these segments is well diversified internally, giving investors exposure to numerous aspects of the healthcare market.

In today’s environment, I expected consumer health and pharmaceuticals to shine. I assumed that medical devices may struggle a bit because we’ve heard news for awhile now that elective surgeries were being postponed. Sales of the company’s medical devices fell 6.9% y/y during Q1 (4.8% adjusted). Yet, long term, I still really like the devices business. I expect a big bounce back from these types of procedures once we have a better handle on the COVID crisis, which potentially bodes well for this lagging segment in the second half of 2020 or in 2021.

Source: Q1 CC Slide Show, page 23

News broke a few weeks ago that Advil (which is a Pfizer (PFE) product) might make COVID symptoms worse. Ever since then, I’ve been looking for a bottle of Tylenol (a JNJ product). Well, I still can’t find a bottle of Tylenol at my local Harris Teeter. Personally, I stocked up on Listerine and Zyrtec when I made my initial COVID-19 grocery runs (and I assumed I wouldn’t be alone). With this in mind, I wasn’t surprised to see sales of JNJ’s consumer health segment rise by 11.3% (11.0% adjusted) in Q1.

Source: Q1 CC Slide Show, page 22

JNJ’s Pharmaceutical sales rose by 10.1% y/y (10.2% adjusted). Admittedly, this is an overly simplistic investment thesis, though sometimes you don’t have to get fancy to make money in the markets: in short, I believe that people typically need their medicine, regardless of the economic environment. This is why I like healthcare names as defensive investments.

Source: Q1 CC Slide Show, page 23

At the end of the day, I view JNJ as a mini-healthcare ETF (without an expense ratio). The company has a wide variety of products/services, a top notch research arm, and well known consumer brands. Furthermore, because of the strength of its balance sheet, JNJ maintains the flexibility to be aggressive in the M&A market should it see fit. In the healthcare space, this is especially important due to the disruptive potential of new R&D from competitors and the unique nature of patent cliffs in this industry. This is why I feel so comfortable buying shares.

I will say that this company doesn’t come without risks. Sure, the balance sheet is pristine and I really like the pipeline and these two things help to mitigate the ever present patent cliff concerns, but in recent years, we’ve seen huge litigation concerns arise with regard to the talcum powder issues as well as other negative side effects associated with its various products. I imagine that JNJ will continue to face these types of headwinds in the future as well. In the healthcare space, litigation always seems to be a concern, yet as I’ve said in the past, JNJ’s legal team has proved itself to be more than capable time and time again, and historically, I’ve felt comfortable using negative headlines to accumulate shares here at a discount.

JNJ is my second largest healthcare position, behind only Bristol-Myers (BMY) (and the BMY position is only so large because of the well timed heavy bets that I placed on the company last year when it sold off drastically in response to the Celgene acquisition news). In my mind, my BMY weighting is capped, though I am happy to continue to add to JNJ over time. Right now, JNJ represents nearly 3% of my portfolio, and if the company sells off again, I could easily see myself increasing that weighting to the 4-5% range.

2020 Guidance

During the Q1 report, JNJ updated its full-year 2020 guidance, making somewhat drastic changes from the January estimates. Obviously, a lot has changed in the world since January and I wasn’t surprised to see this. Yet, with this new data in mind, combined with the recent stock rally, I think we’ve arrived at a disconnect between the underlying fundamentals and the short-term share price.

Source: JNJ Q1 ER

Valuation

Generally speaking, when formulating my fair value estimates and price targets for buys, I’m using forward looking earnings (generally speaking 12 months, or in this case, 2020 since we’re still in the early stages of the year), and with that in mind, when EPS growth estimates fall 15% or so, I believe that share prices should fall in turn. Yet, that wasn’t the case in response to JNJ’s report.

JNJ shares were up mid-single digits in response to the news. I’m writing this piece a few days after the report. In the days since, the market has digested JNJ’s news (alongside macro data) and JNJ shares have continued to trade strongly. They’re currently trading for $149.71, which is only 3% or so off of the company’s 52-week highs of $154.50 which was set back in February before the COVID-19 sell-off began. What’s more, in late January, when the original 2020 guidance was provided, JNJ shares were trading for ~$148.

In other words, JNJ shares are higher today than they were a quarter ago even though EPS guidance has fallen roughly 15% since then.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, JNJ shares have found strong support in the 15x range in recent years. The stock bounced off of that level in 2015, 2018, 2019, and again, only barely crossed below that threshold for a few days in 2020.

I continue to believe that the 15x threshold is where JNJ represents a good value. I think the 17x range is where JNJ’s fair value probably lies, though typically I’m always looking to lock in a double-digit margin of safety when purchasing shares, which is why I like the 15x support level.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Analysts have since updated their consensus to fall in line with JNJ’s new guidance. Right now, the analyst consensus for JNJ’s 2020 EPS is essentially in line with the mid-point of the updated guidance at $7.76/share.

Using this $7.76 figure, we see that a 17x forward multiple would result in a share price of roughly $132/share. Shares would need to fall roughly 12% from today’s level to hit that threshold. And remember, that’s where I suspect fair value lies.

For shares to trade at the 15x level where I believe investors start to find attractive value, shares would have to fall to the $116 level, or down more than 22% from today’s ~$150 share price.

With these updated fair value estimates/price points in mind, I’m not upset with my recent purchase prices. I factored in likely forward growth changes into my decision making with regard to those purchases and it turns out that they were aligned with my thinking.

Several times before, I’ve written articles here on Seeking Alpha titled, “Don’t Over Think It, Buy Johnson and Johnson”. The point of these articles was this: when a high quality name like JNJ trades for fair value, you don’t have to overanalyze the decision to buy.

As Warren Buffett says, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

This is because those wonderful companies are more likely to produce regular and reliable fundamental growth over the long term and being that fundamentals are what ultimately support share prices over the long term, you want to see these metrics increase.

But, I don’t think it’s in investors’ best interests to overpay for companies, regardless of their share price, especially if they don’t offer strong secular growth. I suspect that JNJ’s sales and earnings will be higher in 5 years than they are today, though not so overwhelmingly so that the growth rate will make up for accumulating a position with elevated multiples with regard to generating returns that are above, or even on par, with the broader market’s.

Buying JNJ when shares are trading for roughly 19.3x forward earnings means that investors are going to require strong EPS growth in the future to justify the price they paid.

Right now, analysts are calling for a strong bounce back for JNJ in 2021, with growth of nearly 20%. But, even if that ends up being the case (which is a fairly unlikely bet, from a historical perspective; the current 19% growth would be the company’s best EPS growth figure in more than 20 years), it’s only going to get shares purchased for $150 back to the 16.3x range. At that point, you’d have to see another strong year’s worth of growth to generate strong total returns because multiple expansion still wouldn’t be likely.

Luckily, analysts are calling for JNJ to grow its EPS another 10% in 2022. If JNJ is able to hit the ~$10/share EPS figure in 2022, then finally, the price paid today would appear to be cheap. Yet, I don’t necessarily think that investors should be using 3-year forward looking EPS estimates to justify the prices that they pay for stocks in the present. Especially, when this requires making a bet on record growth rates in such an uncertain operating environment.

Conclusion

With all of this in mind, I think JNJ is overvalued right now by more than 10%. Personally, until I see updated guidance/strong fundamental growth, I’m waiting to see shares fall below my recent $115 purchase price before I buy them again. To me, that’s the level where I would likely put myself in a situation to generate outsized returns.

I will say that if total returns aren’t your primary concern, but instead, you’re content to lock in a relatively safe 2.7% yield that is likely to post mid-to-high single-digit dividend growth over the long term, then I think JNJ could be a great option, even at these elevated levels.

I don’t think you’d be receiving much in the way of a margin of safety for your invested capital, but I do think the passive income that you could expect from shares is safe (at least, as safe as one can expect in the equity space).

But, as for me, I’m content to wait for better value to appear. JNJ is a wonderful company, but I don’t think it’s a wonderful stock to buy at these prices.

This article was previously published for subscribers to The Dividend Kings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, BMY, PFE, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.