Expedia: Look Ahead To The Future

Expedia is trading at less than half of its former value, though the company's long-term trajectory remains unchanged. Alongside Booking.com, Expedia exerts tremendous power over the travel industry.

Investors are also cheering the prospects of major markets re-opening. Germany is planning a slow re-opening of its economy, while the U.S. has initiated a state-by-state process to re-opening.

Very few investors have wanted to touch travel stocks in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have seen a near-grounding of virtually all of their routes, sinking their stocks by two-thirds of their prior value. Cruise lines are even harder-hit, as cruise ships were among the first carriers of the virus and public appetite for taking a cruise will likely remain down for years to come.

But these travel and transportation companies are very asset-heavy, so it makes sense for investors to punish their debt-laden balance sheets while their operations ground to a halt. Expedia (EXPE), in my view, doesn't deserve the same treatment. To be fair, Expedia isn't exactly in the best of times right now - but when the dust settles, we have to ask ourselves, how permanently damaged will this company be? My take is very little, if at all.

Data by YCharts

Sentiment has been improving as of late. As seen in the chart above, Expedia has climbed up more than 30% from multi-year lows seen in March, when the market (especially travel stocks) hit its nadir. Slow steps toward re-opening major economies such as Germany have rekindled hopes that the impact of the coronavirus, though sharp, will be short. In my view, investors have a well-timed opportunity to buy a heavily profitable business at a still-sweet discount - after all, Expedia still remains well below half of its prior all-time highs, and is down 43% year-to-date (versus just about 12% losses in the S&P 500).

Keep on the lookout for an entry point in this stock.

When the dust settles, Expedia and Booking.com will still hold unique sway over the travel industry

Investors need to look beyond the current year for Expedia. Yes, the impact of the coronavirus is going to be bad. In mid-March, around the time when the stock hit its multi-year lows, Expedia (unsurprisingly) put out a press release withdrawing its fiscal 2020 guidance, citing that the revenue impact to Q1 would exceed the $30-$40 million range that Expedia initially expected. For reference, Expedia generates about $12 billion revenue a year (and over $100 billion in gross bookings), so it would be a sheer understatement to say the company's original impact expectation was merely optimistic.

Figure 1. Expedia guidance withdrawal Source: Expedia investor relations

With major economies exploring a near-term re-opening, however, the future and 2021 look much brighter. Carnival's CEO (CCL), in fact, recently put out a statement noting that cruise bookings for 2021 were strong. Will Expedia's power over the industry change dramatically when global travel resumes?

Expedia and Booking.com are infamous in the lodging industry for the fees that they charge, charging around a 15-20% commission on bookings made through the platform (actual rates are negotiated by partner, with bigger chains scoring lower rates). And despite hotels' recent efforts to convince their customers to book directly with big "Lowest Price Guaranteed" promises, the two big OTAs still remain critical marketing channels for hotel chains.

The reason is simple. If I'm planning to travel to, say, Madrid in a particular week, it's cumbersome to search individual hotel chains' websites for availability and room rates when I can compare my full slate of options on Expedia.com. If hotels choose to yank their listings from the OTAs to protect their gross margins, they'll under-expose their assets and run the even larger risk of pushing down occupancy and RevPAR (revenue per available room, one of the most-watched metrics in the lodging industry). And once I've found the hotel I want, while I could always switch over to the hotel's website and book directly, it's both more convenient to book via Expedia thanks to the fact that some of the company's subsidiaries, such as Hotels.com, often offers rebates or percentage discounts. Expedia also offers price matching.

So yes, while the coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders will temporarily choke off travel bookings, the real question we have to ask is: will consumers change their booking behavior post-coronavirus? We have no reason to believe that consumers will suddenly change their booking behavior after the pandemic ends and suddenly book directly with hotels. The role of Expedia and Booking.com as highly-compensated middlemen, to the chagrin of hoteliers, is here to stay.

Pre-crisis trends are strong; and Expedia is sufficiently well-capitalized to survive

To look to Expedia's future, we first look at its very recent past. Prior to the coronavirus hitting, Expedia was growing its business to record heights. Expedia was growing in every segment, in every geography, and across platforms in 2019, as the chart below shows:

Figure 2. Expedia FY19 results by segment Source: Expedia Q4 earnings release

Now, we know that 2020 will be an outlier; with some industry observers thinking 2020 travel demand will fall by 25%.

But even if travel remains slightly depressed in 2021, it's hard to imagine Expedia not returning to levels that are at least close to what we saw in 2019. The real question we should be asking is if Expedia has enough financial resources to survive through the current crisis.

Unlike its asset-heavy partners who run the actual planes, hotels, and ships in the travel industry, Expedia as an internet business is unsurprisingly nimble and well-capitalized. The company's most recent balance sheet, shown below, has $4.64 billion of cash and investments on the books, against $4.94 billion in long-term debt, giving the company an approximately cash-neutral position.

Figure 3. Expedia balance sheet Source: Expedia Q4 earnings release

We recognize as well that Expedia's 10-K notes that the company has a $2 billion line of credit that is "essentially untapped", which would raise Expedia's total liquidity (cash plus credit capacity) to roughly $6.6 billion. For reference, Expedia's cash operating expenses in 2019 (operating expenses, less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based comp) was $7.9 billion, but more than two-thirds of that owed to selling and marketing expenses, which are easily expendable in a period when Expedia expects bookings to lag. Expedia's guidance withdrawal update to investors also assured that the company is still planning on executing $300-$500 million of operating cost cuts by year-end, which will make Expedia a leaner and more profitable company even when the coronavirus abates. As such, we find Expedia to be sufficiently well-capitalized to survive even an extended downturn.

Cheap valuation relative to cash flow

Again, we turn back to Expedia's strengths in FY19 as a baseline marker for the company's valuation.

Figure 4. Expedia FCF

Source: Expedia Q4 earnings release

In FY19, Expedia generated a staggering $1.61 billion in free cash flow, up 46% y/y and achieving a respectable 13.3% FCF margin, up 360bps from 9.8% in the prior year. The company even managed to hit breakeven cash flows in a typically cash flow negative Q4, even though the prior year had produced -$389 million in cash burn.

One way many airline and travel analysts in Wall Street are building forecasts and models is to express 2021 demand as a percentage of 2019. Let's conservatively assume, then, that 2021 travel demand is still down 20% and Expedia suffers the same rate of revenue decline while holding free cash flow margins constant (there's a chance that Expedia's FCF margins will rise thanks to its cost-cutting initiatives, but we'll leave that out for now). That would yield FY21 cash flows of $1.29 billion.

At present share prices near $63, Expedia trades at a market cap of $8.85 billion. After netting out the $4.64 billion of cash and $4.94 billion of debt on Expedia's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $9.15 billion.

This gives Expedia a bargain-basement multiple of just 7.1x EV/FY21 expected FCF. Still pessimistic on global travel demand? Let's say travel demand remains depressed at a 30% rate through FY21, cutting Expedia's revenue and cash flow by the same percentage relative to FY19. That would give Expedia a valuation of 8.2x EV/FY21 FCF. Each 10% reduction is roughly worth one turn - but no matter how you slice it, Expedia still remains vastly undervalued compared to the rest of the market, especially for a business that is highly likely to return to full productivity - if not by 2021, then at least by 2022. A full return to FY19 free cash flow levels, by the way, puts Expedia's cash flow multiple at an unheard-of 5.7x EV/FY21 FCF, indicating an FCF yield of 18%. Historically, Expedia's stock has traded at a low-teens multiple of FCF, suggesting that it's presently ~40-50% undervalued.

Key takeaways

I remain confident in Expedia's unchanged, critical role in the travel industry and its ability to return to pre-crisis revenue and cash flows relatively soon. Expedia's ~50% fall from heights creates a great opportunity to buy a strong, well-capitalized company at a steep discount while the rest of the market remains scared of travel stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long expe. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.