Gilead: A Good Bet Either Way

Success or failure of the remdesivir trials will be pivotal for Gilead. I look at where success or failure will leave investors in Gilead.

But Gilead is different to most shares in that its share price has continued to rise through this period, on the back of hopes for its drug remdesivir.

Gilead's share price is up 16% from its March 23 level, and 20% above its price at February 21, pre the COVID-19-induced dip in the wider market.

Gilead: Investment Thesis

The key test I am looking at in reviewing investment opportunities at present is the ability of corporations to survive through this COVID-19 pandemic and recover to former levels of earnings. The next test is will the dividend likely be maintained and will a return of the share price to February 21, 2020 levels provide superior returns? On both these tests, BNY Mellon (BK) and AbbVie (ABBV) perform well, and offer potential double-digit total returns over the next year from buying at the current share price and holding through the end of second quarter 2021 (see here and here).

For Gilead (GILD), buying at the current share price and having the share price return to February 21, 2020 levels would result in a loss. The difference of course is due the current perceived value of remdesivir being incorporated into the current share price. Eventually, the market will be able to get a better handle on the actual value of remdesivir, when trials are completed and the degree of efficacy of remdesivir for treating COVID-19 is established. In deciding on an investment, it is useful to consider the potential outcomes and the alternatives.

As explained in detail below, based on specified assumptions, an investment in AbbVie could provide returns in excess of 20% per year through end of Q2-2021. Under similar assumptions, and also assuming failure of remdesivir in current trials, an investment in Gilead could result in negative return of 13% through the end of Q2-2021. An investment in Gilead therefore hinges on the degree of success anticipated with remdesivir in current trials.

Determining how much additional EPS might be generated by remdesivir is analogous to asking, "how long is a piece of string?" But we can make a range of "what if" assumptions, based on for instance, Gilead's earnings from its HIV medication. On that basis, it is conceivable remdesivir could generate additional EPS equal to or exceeding Gilead's current EPS levels. The potential rewards are huge. The downside is also not as bad as the negative 13% return discussed above.

With dividends and growing EPS, returns from an investment in Gilead (sans remdesivir) at the current share price, should eventually turn positive, but it might take until 2024. The other upside for an investment in Gilead is any success in the remdesivir trials will likely result in a significant spike in the share price, quite unrelated to the fundamentals. That provides opportunity for a large short term opportunistic gain. I go into more detail further below on this aspect and provide some parameters to facilitate decisions on whether to buy, sell or hold in the event of such a share price spike.

Source: Gilead website - An important read for anyone considering investing in Gilead on the basis of remdesivir.

Gilead: Support For Investment Thesis

Gilead is included in Analysts' Corner database of 119 dividend-paying companies, which includes all of the dividend aristocrats. Table 1 is a snapshot of the Biotech sub-sector data for AbbVie, Amgen (AMGN) and Gilead.

Table 1

To make it easier to read, I break Table 1 into two parts.

Table 1.1

Table 1.2

From Table 1.1, I can see Gilead has a five-year dividend growth rate of 9.6%, current yield of 3.24%, a payout ratio ~43%, a P/E ratio of ~13 on a non-GAAP basis and ~20 on a GAAP basis. AbbVie has better metrics in relation to dividends, apart from a 6 percentage-point higher payout ratio, and lower non-GAAP and GAAP P/E ratios.

Turning to Table 1.2, this shows the expected rate of return from buying shares of the three companies at Apr. 17 closing share prices and selling at end of Q2-2021, at the equivalent of actual share prices at close on Feb. 21, 2020. Buy AbbVie at Apr. 17 closing price and wait for it to recover to the Feb. 21, 2020 share price level, and the rate of return is 20.1% per Table 1.2. On a similar basis, Gilead shows a total return of negative 13.1% because the share price of $234.97 on April 17 is already well above the share price of $222.79 on February 21, 2020. For the sake of this exercise, I am not addressing Amgen. Tables 2.1 and 2.2 below show the database information for AbbVie and Gilead in greater detail.

Table 2.1 AbbVie

Note - $0.11 per share dividend increase (9.3%) allowed for AbbVie in Q1-21 in line with recent history.

Table 2.2 Gilead

Note - $0.05 per share dividend increase (7.4%) allowed for Gilead in Q1-21 in line with recent history.

Tables 2.1 and 2.2 show AbbVie's total return is 20.13% versus Gilead's negative 13.12%. The negative return for Gilead is presumed to be due to the impact of remdesivir incorporated into the April 17 price, but not in the February 21, 2020 price level projected for end Q2-2021. This raises the question of what's the share price of Gilead at the end of Q2-2021 to match AbbVie's return of 20.13%? This question is answered in Table 3 below.

Table 3 - Gilead Target Share Price For 20.13% Total Return

Gilead's share price has increased by $14.29 from $69.70 on February 21, 2020 to $83.99 on April 17, 2020 and must increase by another $13.07 to $97.06 by end of Q2-2021, to match AbbVie's projected return of 20.13%. An increase from $69.70 to $97.06 is an increase of 39%, all presumably due to the prospects for remdesivir. But that assumes the existing Gilead business has not been impacted by COVID-19. If the existing business has been affected, similar to that seen with the AbbVie share price fall, the implied increase in Gilead's share price due to remdesivir would be well above 39%. Analysts' estimates for 2020, per Table 4 below, do show an expectation of reduced EPS for Gilead in 2020, suggesting the anticipated COVID-19 impact on earnings (it is assumed analysts are not including any remdesivir effect in their estimates).

Table 4

We now can work towards determining what increase in EPS from remdesivir, over and above the current analysts' estimates, would justify the current Gilead share price. Share price can be viewed as a function of EPS and P/E ratio. Table 5 below shows the historical P/E ratios for Gilead.

Table 5

I am now in a position to develop scenarios projecting share prices and rates of return for Gilead through end of 2024 utilizing 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard.

Table 6.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

The scenario in Table 6.1 shows buying at the current share price, and assuming the current analysts' consensus estimates, i.e., no boost to 2020 to 2024 EPS from the success in the remdesivir COVID-19 trials. The assumed P/E ratio is ~10 based on the historical median and average P/E ratios per Table 5. If the current remdesivir trials fail to show effectiveness against COVID-19, indicative rates of return are negative in all years FY 2020 to FY 2023.

By 2024, a positive return of 1.72% is indicated. With continued EPS growth the total return should continue to increase beyond 2024. Total return assumes continuity of dividends, an important consideration for those seeking regular income. The indicative results in Table 6.1 are very poor for a short-term hold. For any Gilead investor, the failure of remdesivir would be a huge disappointment, but not an absolute disaster for those investing for the longer term. What should be kept in mind is, if remdesivir does fail and the share price drops sharply, that would be an ideal time to initiate a buy or for existing investors to average down. We can use the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard to model buying at a lower share price if remdesivir does fail as per Table 6.2 below.

Table 6.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 6.2 assumes remdesivir trials fail or are seen as likely to fail and the Gilead share price falls to $58.79 by May 27, 2020. Buying at this price level results in a dividend yield in excess of 4% and indicative returns of 8% to 10% for long-term holders. Note that May 27 is beyond the eligible date for Q2-2020 dividend, and the model automatically excludes. The next scenario considered includes allowance for additional EPS assuming remdesivir is found to be successful in treating COVID-19.

Table 6.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 6.3 uses similar assumptions as in Table 6.1 above, except for the addition of estimated remdesivir ("RDV") EPS to analysts' consensus, high, and low estimates per Table 4 above. It is also assumed future P/E ratios remain at current elevated levels due to excitement surrounding remdesivir's potential. At the higher P/E ratios, and including allowance for moderate remdesivir success, potential returns increase to 11% to 17% per year through the projection period. Including allowance for high remdesivir success, rates of return of 26% to 50% are projected, depending on the length of time invested.

Allowing for only limited remdesivir success, returns are projected to be negative, unless the investment is held for several years. I do not intend to attempt to justify the remdesivir EPS estimates as others have done (see here and here). "As long as a piece of string" would be a good analogy to estimating Gilead's potential revenues from remdesivir. Suffice it to say, depending on factors such as how successful remdesivir is as a treatment, whether development of "herd immunity" is possible, whether a vaccine is developed, the additional EPS for Gilead could range from relatively small to totally eclipsing EPS from existing Gilead drugs. And all the calculations in Table 6.3 could be largely irrelevant in the short term, if and when Gilead announces positive results for remdesivir. Then we might see Gilead's share price surge 3 times, 4 times, 10 times, similar to other "COVID-19" related stocks such as Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd (APT). In that case, I would say in respect of Gilead share prices the same I said for Alpha Pro Tech share prices in my article, "Alpha Pro Tech: The 'Greater Fool' Theory Is Alive And Well":

... likely either unwittingly paying too much, or ... otherwise buying to sell at a higher price in accordance with the "Greater Fool" theory. Good luck to the winners and commiserations to the losers.

Gilead: Summary And Conclusions

The outcomes for an investment in Gilead are not quite binary depending on the success of remdesivir in current trials.

Complete failure of remdesivir in current trials

Complete failure in the trials still leaves a viable business with good future growth prospects. But as always, the buy price for shares is the most significant element in determining future returns, and incidentally, a decision that is totally at the discretion of the purchaser. Buy Gilead at the current share price and it will not lead to a total loss, but, be prepared for a long wait before returns turn positive, if remdesivir fails completely in the current trials. In the event of remdesivir's failure look for an opportunity to buy Gilead at a much lower share price.

Success of remdesivir in current trials

Success of remdesivir in current trials will likely result in significant and immediate increases in the share price. These increases may be totally unrelated to the fundamentals. It will be important at this stage to attempt to assess whether the share price increase is justified, and if not, that is probably a good time to take profits by selling.

Commercialization of remdesivir following success in current trials

Even with the success in trials, the path to commercialization and the potential profits to be earned and their timing may not be immediately obvious. Table 6.3 above shows a range of indicative returns, under low, high and in between estimates of EPS assuming remdesivir is successful. The estimated EPS contributions from remdesivir included in Table 6.3 have no supporting assumptions, and should be thought of as "what if" assumptions, made to show potential rates of return if those assumptions are in fact realized. Such "what if" projections can be useful in determining whether to hold or sell when the inevitable sharp increase in Gilead's share price occurs, should a successful trial be announced.

Gilead: Some Additional Thoughts - Investing Or Gambling

The title of this article, "Gilead: A Good Each Way Bet," has connotations of gambling. Investing in shares necessarily involves a degree of risk, so any share investment could be considered to involve an element of gambling. In light of that, I would just like to leave readers with some additional thoughts when weighing up the choice of an investment in a stock such as AbbVie versus a stock such as Gilead. One has a reasonably quantifiable outlook. The other has a combination of a reasonably quantifiable outlook together with a potentially large but unquantifiable opportunity with a drug still in trials. The latter introduces a degree of greater risk, along with the opportunity for greater reward.

Wise words from Jeff Miller in his WTWA articles:

I have a rule for my investment clients. Think first about your risk. Only then should you consider possible rewards.

Biotech Beast thinks about the risk in the conclusion to his article, "Gilead's Remdesivir Trials Are A Complete Gamble":

Nonetheless I think going long through April for remdesivir results alone is a complete gamble and I wouldn't do it. If you're long GILD, you should believe in more than remdesivir.

DoctoRx considers the possible rewards in his article, "Why Gilead's COVID Drug May Be The Magic Bullet We Need":

If HIV sales are strong, Kite losses turn to modest profits, RDV kicks in at least for a while, and filgotinib has a strong launch, perhaps GILD could earn $7 per share under GAAP and have a 22X P/E. Both are possible and would imply a $154 stock price.

