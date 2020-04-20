Lululemon: Questionable Risk Reward At The Current Valuation

Introduction

Over the last two months, shares of Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) have traded as high as $260 and as low as $130. Shares currently sit near $206 per share, meaning buyers have missed the bottom, but still have a ways to go if the stock returns to the highs. This seems unlikely though as many of Lululemon's retail outlets remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

The company still sells online, meaning revenue won't drop anywhere near that of some retailers without an online presence, but a drop from impulse purchases is nearly certain. Lululemon's recent 10-K listed direct-to-consumer sales, which mostly consist of online e-commerce sales, at $1.1 billion of the company's total $4 billion in sales in 2019. A little over a quarter of the company's sales come from online, which remains operational. Some amount of non-online shoppers will be forced to shift to online, but I wouldn't count on revenue growth as long as stores remain shut down. No foot traffic in retail locations will lead to much fewer impulse purchases.

A History of Strong Returns Now In Question

Lululemon has scored very high in both its industry and overall in profitability over the last decade. The company's margins have been impressive considering the growth it's been able to maintain, and profitability returns have been those investors dream of. ROIC frequently hits percentages in the mid-20s, and in some years, gets into the high 30s. These are all signs of a business that has been able to protect its competitive advantages and thus earn superior returns.

Source: Stockrover.com

However, these returns are now in question, at least for 2020. Analysts have had to drop EPS estimates for the current quarter from nearly $0.90 to under $0.40 over the last 90 days. The impact is less noticeable on an annual basis as COVID-19 effects are unlikely to last more than a few months, but could still be considerable. Analysts now expect EPS of $4.77, down from the $4.95 in 2019 and down almost a full dollar from original estimates a few months ago. Lower profits will lead to lower return metrics, though it's difficult, if not impossible, right now to forecast what they'll be. This leaves me in a wait-and-see mode for now.

Source: Stockrover.com

Valuation Remains Elevated

With the stock back in the $200s and EPS estimates at a lofty $4.77, the stock still trades at well over 40 times 2020 earnings, nearly double the industry and still historically high. Price to sales and price to book also remain in the upper echelon of historical five-year valuations for the company.

Source: Stockrover.com

Lululemon's valuation has me staying on the sidelines for now with this stock. I still think it's a strong growth company, but the price is not what I consider to be reasonable at this time.

Sturdy Balance Sheet

As of February, Lululemon held over $1 billion on its balance sheet with no long-term debt (though it does have $611M in long-term lease liabilities). With a solid cash balance, Lululemon isn't going anywhere, but it'll likely have to dip into this to get through a tough period.

Source: CNBC

The Final Verdict

Lululemon is a strong brand and shines in a retail world plagued with new entrants in the online space. The company has a balance sheet that will get it through tough times. It has enough of an online presence to maintain a decent chunk of sales, but the valuation remains quite high. Too high in my opinion for a company whose stores are currently closed for an unknown period of time. The amount of reward left in short-term stock price appreciation is minimal, yet the risk remains substantial. From a risk reward standpoint, the stock makes little sense to me here. I'd be more interested in picking up shares in the mid $100s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.