Synchrony Financial: Out Of Sync

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a consumer financial services company in the United States, focused on specialized financing programs and consumer banking products. The company also offers private label credit cards, co-branded credit cards, small to medium-sized business credit products, and promotional financing for consumer purchases, including private label credit cards and installment loans. In addition, it provides deposit products, including CDs, retirement accounts, money market funds, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers. The company sells credit products through contracts with national and regional retailers, small merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare providers.

Image Source: Company Website

It is probably best known as the wholesale provider of retail charge and credit cards from the likes of Lowe’s (LOW), Sam’s Club, Verizon (VZ), Venmo and PayPal (PYPL), Amazon (AMZN), Old Navy and The GAP (GPS), Chevron (CVX), TJX (TJX) and many more. The company lost one of its largest and most profitable accounts associated with Walmart (WMT) last year. However, substantial investor fear over Synchrony’s credit card portfolio of assets just recently appeared.

Signature Loan Risk

The coronavirus economic shock could prove a major headache to the company’s business model. Similar to past recessions, Wall Street is questioning if credit card companies can survive a monster uptick in default rates that may soon appear in the “uncollateralized” consumer loan market. Holding $87 billion in loan assets against just $12 billion in tangible book value at the end of 2019 (subtracting about $3 billion in goodwill and intangible assets from $15 billion in net accounting equity), a default rate of 15% would effectively put Synchrony into bankruptcy itself. Below is a graph of its loan portfolio breakdown with changes last year.

Image Source: Company 4th Quarter Presentation

Believe it or not, the odds of a massive rise in delinquent loans, uncollateralized mind you, looks all but assured as the national unemployment rate jumps from 4% to 20%+ between February and May. My primary concern is Synchrony is one of the most exposed to defaults and loan write-offs, as it offers cards to many of the least creditworthy candidates in the consumer retail industry. Below is a graph of loan quality and charge-off trends before coronavirus.

Image Source: Company 2019 10-K

I fully expect 2020 numbers will reach record levels of loan loss and payback decay for the company. Synchrony’s 6.4% loan loss and 5.6% charge-off rates were already almost DOUBLE the U.S. rate for credit card defaults of 3.7% at the end of 2019. As you can see on the graph below using Federal Reserve data, credit card industry (and consumer loans generally) charge-off rates have hovered at a very low level for years. Using the 2009 peak of 10.5% for the industry, we can easily extrapolate the potential of 12-18% recession-induced rate of charge-offs over time for the business. Not a small player, Synchrony holds a 7% share of ALL credit card debt nationally. If today’s major economic downturn persists, the coronavirus shock may morph its balance sheet “assets” into “liabilities” quickly.

Image Source: Created Using St. Louis Fed Data

Much like peers and competitors Discover Financial (DFS), American Express (AXP), and Capital One (COF), investors are rightly concerned a rash of missed payments and personal bankruptcies to come in 2020-21 will eat away at consumer loan asset values, the mainstay of their business models. Below you can see Synchrony has been the weakest 3-year performer of the group, far worse than the entire U.S. banking and finance industry represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

I questioned in early 2019, whether Capital One could withstand a recession in a bearish article on Seeking Alpha here. In a similar fashion, Synchrony looks to be in serious trouble from the coronavirus shutdown of huge chunks of American business operations and consumer income streams. While government stimulus efforts, including raised unemployment payouts, direct money handouts to all taxpayers, and small business loans/grants may keep initial credit card repayments relatively on schedule in the spring, a prolonged recession will put a dent in Synchrony’s revenues and loan holding values.

My fear is Wall Street downgrades of the business will make it difficult for the company to borrow at low interest rates against its assets, and encourage savers to ask for higher rates on deposits. The squeeze of expenses on $20 billion in debt and $65 billion in deposit capital, at the same time as loan values are written off by the company may call into question Synchrony’s long-term survival. The first sign of trouble and most sensitive indication of rising loan problems has been, and will be, mass liquidations in the common stock.

While it is next to impossible to forecast the shutdown’s exact impact on incomes and credit card charge-offs, it is safe to say Synchrony’s loan portfolio value and business performance will be quite subpar in 2020. Given the uncertain timing of the economic restart after quarantines and the lack of certainty on the duration/depth of recession, smart investors have been widely selling this stock.

Technical Trading

The stock price has already cratered 50% in 2020. However, few momentum signals of a bottom have appeared yet. Particularly worrisome is the fact the stock quote has worked off a severe oversold condition without rising much in late March and early April. In fact, Synchrony has sharply underperformed the strong, almost 30% rebound in the S&P 500 the last four weeks. Below I have drawn a 12-month chart with some breadth indicators I like to follow.

The 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) spiked to a truly oversold level near 60, circled in blue. Since that point, the stock has tried to reverse higher in price, but with little success. Now the ADX is back to a more typical 30 number. Another issue with the March-April bounce is the appearance of overhead resistance in lower peaks, first at $20 a share, then at $19. The Negative Volume Index (NVI), a record of buying/selling activity on falling volume days, shows a significant level of selling since February, marked with a red circle. Lastly, the daily On Balance Volume (OBV) downtrend, highlighted with a green line shows a total lack of buy conviction the past eight weeks. Taken together, the NVI and OBV trends are not very encouraging, with both lines near yearly lows.

What level of devastation can happen in a recession?

Since Synchrony was not publicly traded during the last recession, I am drawing the 2007-09 chart for Capital One to review how much downside could still remain in the stock quote. Basically, the Great Recession nearly destroyed Capital One, as the stock price slid from $65 to $6 over 18 months, with the price underperforming the S&P 500 by 75% at the bottom!

Is Synchrony headed in the same direction? While each recession is different, the coronavirus effect on employment has been the most profound since the 1930s Great Depression, with unemployment rates above 20% expected in coming weeks. As I mentioned, the total impact of the unemployment problem has been offset short term by stimulus spending in Uncle Sam’s account. Nevertheless, in terms of consumer confidence and income levels during the second half of 2020, the jury is still out for deliberation. If the economy remains weak throughout 2020, I suspect Synchrony will continue to zig-zag lower in price as reality bites and loan losses jump.

I am short Synchrony and Capital One currently. Both have a history of lower credit quality loans, generating lower net profit margins going into the 2020 recession vs. American Express and Discover. In contrast, American Express has much stronger loan quality and Discover produces higher margins to offset the risk of default.

Summary

Shades of the Great Recession collapse in financials and banks, Synchrony’s business model setup is high-risk right now for those contemplating ownership. The coronavirus shutdown and incredible increase in unemployment has shattered consumer spending patterns, confidence in the future, and abilities to repay existing debt. A prolonged recession will spike credit card delinquencies, given the economy languishes throughout the year in a gradual recovery from the initial shock wave.

Synchrony is carrying excessive loan exposure vs. tangible equity of 7:1, especially for a low credit quality portfolio, in the best of times. Questionable creditworthiness at its retail card division should keep you up at night, if you own the stock. At the current $15 stock quote, total equity capitalization is $9 billion. From 2019’s $12 billion in tangible book value, a loan-loss provision rate of 15% vs. 6% last year could be devastating, and risks putting Synchrony into insolvency. [I am assuming all other operating variables remain the same, like interest rates charged customers. The profitable spread of interest revenues vs. defaults and operating costs is the business model.]

I am forecasting a severe recession will push the loan to equity ratio above 10:1 to as high as 20:1 by the 4th Quarter. If that is our reality, odds favor the elimination of Synchrony’s dividend payout and a possible dilutive equity offering later in the summer to shore up capital ratios with regulators and bondholders.

Of course, a real snapback in the economy and quick end to the coronavirus shutdown during May-June is the potential “light at the end of the tunnel” scenario for Synchrony investors. I personally believe the odds of this scenario are low, perhaps at a 1 in 4 chance. My current forecast is for GDP levels in January 2021 to stand 10-15% below the output peak of January 2020, with a 25% GDP peak to trough decline between January and June. If my projection proves correct, Synchrony is headed for big financial trouble. Thanks for reading. Please do more research before making any trade.

Want to read more? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this article to receive future author posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SYF, COF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.