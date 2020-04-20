Tilray's Epic Collapse Is Not Over

Tilray (TLRY) which went public in July 2018, realizing revenue of $10 million during this quarter, quicky saw its market capitalization rise to become the highest in the cannabis sector. The almost overnight ascent was spectacular, described by Bloomberg as a "meteoric surge". The cannabis bubble finally had a very public face.

But like a heavy rock thrown into the air which at a moment in time will look as though it can reach the sun, Tilray's rise was only going to be sustainable on the back of extremely strong financials.

The company gradually collapsed, falling by over 95% from its peak. This decline was set against a broad deflation in the valuations across the sector as previously fervent sentiment turned tepid on the back of continually poor financials.

Tilray now sports a market capitalization of $750 million, a small fraction of its glory days. Could the stock reascend to reach its previous high? Unlikely. The company's quarter-over-quarter financials have remained poor and the conditions that catalysed its previous ascent cannot be repeated.

Further, the broader sector is unlikely to see investor sentiment return to the levels seen in the months preceding recreational cannabis legalization. This means Tilray's future outlook, once built on high expectations of the size of the global cannabis market, will be solely dominated by its increasingly poor financials.

A Future Marred By Poor Financials

Revenue for Tilray's fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $42.50 million, a near 12% QoQ decline. This decline was set against a 29% QoQ increase in net debt to $346.90 million and a 60% increase in negative cash from operations to $90.80 million.

The fall in revenue can be attributed to the 30% QoQ decline in international medical cannabis sales to $4 million. Bulk and Candian medical cannabis sales were also down from $14 million in the previous quarter to $7.30 million, a near 48% decrease. An unfortunate situation when considering Tilray has aggressively tried to centre itself as a more medically orientated international cannabis company.

Further, the company's total operating expenses for the last four quarters have continued to trend upwards on the back of SG&A expenses increasing from $20.60 million in the first quarter to $50.40 million in the fourth. This 145% increase negatively compares to the corresponding increase in revenue over the same period.

To put this in context, for every dollar of revenue Tilray generated in Q1 2019 the company incurred 96 cents in SG&A expenses. In the fourth quarter, every dollar of revenue generated incurred $1.19 cents in SG&A expenses. The direct result of this material deterioration in underlying profitability has been an increasingly precarious cash balance and an entrenchment of negative free cash flow. There will be more downside ahead if this trend continues.

While Tilray has raised a further $90 million in gross proceeds from an equity offering since the period end, its high cash burn has meant a constant erosion of its cash balance over the last four quarters to $122 million from $325 million. Further, and assuming cash burn matches its average for the last four quarters, Tilray's cash position will need to be topped up soon or the company will fall into financial distress.

Further, high net debt will force the company to continually raise cash primarily through dilutive equity offerings. This will spark future declines similar to the 18% fall experienced when the latest equity raise was announced. The spectre of a death spiral now looms. In this, a company can only stay alive by the continued sale of its shares, however, any such sale leads to its share price tanking and remaining low.

At the start of 2019 Tilray's common shares traded at $96, they now trade at $6.50. It would caution investors against coming to the conclusion that any further falls will be unlikely following such a severe as sustained collapse. Stock valuations are a function of both fundamentals and sentiment. The later is being heavily tempered by the retreat of Canadian licensed producers from the global stage. While the former is always constantly reflecting earnings reports, guidance, and analyst estimates. Hence, if Tilray's fundamentals were to decline even more from its current level, the market would mark down its valuation further to bridge any such divergence.

Hence, future consecutive quarterly earnings results will act as wind and rain by wearing away valuation, catalysing even greater stock price falls.

The Collapse Is Not Over

This is madness was the concluding sentence of my blog on Tilray in 2018. The irrational exuberance surrounding the stock back then was somewhat impossible to understand. And while its small stock float and traders jumping on top of volatility were significant factors in the stratospheric ascent, the dream of riches from a "once-a-century" market transition fundamentally drove the ascent. These days are over.

Tilray now needs to deliver strong results to prevent itself from falling further. The company will struggle to achieve this if its recent financials are anything to go by.

