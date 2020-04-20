There Could Be A Significant Rebound In Spending This Summer

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Retail Sales

As expected, retails sales plunged 8.7% in March, as the nationwide shutdown took its toll on consumer spending. Spending on discretionary items collapsed, while purchases of necessities soared. Gasoline sales tanked 17.2% because no one is driving, with the one upside being that some insurance companies are returning premiums to their customers. Sales of all types of alcoholic beverages have surged, as consumers look to pass the time away under the influence, while they watch Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and shop on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

I think it is important to remember that some categories of spending, from clothing to appliances, are not necessarily discretionary, which should lead to a demand shock when the economy reopens. The demand shock may be met with a supply shock as supply chains remain constrained. The ultimate outcome could be price inflation.

Industrial Production

Industrial production cratered 5.4% in March, which was the worst decline in more than 70 years, and it will be even worse than that in April. Motor vehicle production fell 36% from the previous month to an annual rate of just 7.2 million autos. The production of high-tech equipment fell just 0.1%, which makes me wonder about bloated inventories. Manufacturing, mining and utility output fell across the board.

Housing Starts

Homebuilding was a bright spot for the economy, but not now. Starts fell 22% in March to an annual rate of just 1.21 million. Permits were down 6.8% to 1.353 million. Still, housing will contribute to growth in the first quarter, because the number of units under construction at the end of the first quarter was 3.8% above the fourth quarter. That will not be the case in the current quarter.

Unemployment Claims

Weekly claims soared another 5.2 million to wipe out nearly all the job gains over the past decade. We also know that there are millions more that have yet to apply for claims, are ineligible or are suffering from fewer hours worked or pay cuts.

The only silver lining is that most of the unemployed soon to receive benefits come from the service industry in low-paying jobs. Many of the unemployed will earn more on benefits, when the extra $600 per week is included, than when they were working. This could lead to discretionary income that is spent when the economy reopens.

Conclusion

One of the sharpest contractions in economic activity on record could be followed by a powerful rebound in consumer spending this summer, if our efforts to contain the pandemic are successful. I realize the focus now is on the shortcomings of the stimulus, but eventually, millions of households will receive payments, which for many may result in discretionary income. This money has limitations in how it is spent so long as the economy remains largely shutdown, but when it reopens, I expect there will be a demand shock for goods and services that cannot be met. This will lead to a price increase and a spike in inflation, at least in the intermediate term. It will also boost GDP in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.