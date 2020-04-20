Shopify's Valuation Is Looking Aggressive At Over 40x P/S

In order to grow sales 10x in 10 years and be priced more reasonably, Shopify would need amazing (but not impossible) compound growth of 25.9% per year. Amazon's average 10-year growth rate was 27.6%.

The valuation might be getting overdone at this point, in my opinion, as Shopify's valuation is starting to approach Microsoft or Amazon's bubbly valuations during the dot-com bubble.

Shopify (SHOP) has been on a tear over the past year which has launched it into being one of Canada's top three company's by market cap, trading above many century-old banks and railways, despite Shopify having yet to post a profitable year. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped feed the fire of Shopify's potential recently with more consumers shopping online and businesses needing to set up an online e-commerce presence to stay relevant. The market is caught up with Shopify's potential, giving the company a valuation of 43.4x price-to-sales (P/S). The valuation might be getting overdone at this point, in my opinion, as it is starting to approach Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) bubbly valuations seen during the dot-com bubble as this article will discuss. It might be time for investors to consider taking some profits at this level.

Data by YCharts

Shopify's Price-to-Sales Ratio is Almost Off the Charts

With Shopify's P/S ratio now above 40x, its valuation is starting to resemble what was seen during the dot-com bubble. For comparison purposes, I have put the P/S ratio of Amazon and Microsoft below stretching back to this frothy period. This is not to say that Shopify is not a good company with great growth prospects ahead, but at these valuations, the implied growth rate is enormous and will be hard to live up to as this article will discuss. Investors also need to remember that just like a lot of tech companies back in the dot-com bubble, Shopify has yet to post an annual profit, so the ratio at which sales will convert into net income is still any analysts' best guess.

Data by YCharts

I have chosen to compare Shopify to Amazon and Microsoft throughout this article. Amazon represents the more direct competitor of the two operating in e-commerce and fulfillment with low margins while Microsoft represents the thick margin IT services business. In my opinion, Shopify's net income margin will probably settle closer to that of Amazon's given the company's mix of both IT services and more physical services such as fulfillment.

Interpreting Shopify's Price-to-Sales Ratio

As Shopify is unprofitable, we have to analyze the company in terms of price-to-sales. Most retailer investors are more familiar with price-to-earnings, so it is important to understand how the two ratios are intertwined. If a company's net income margin was unrealistically 100%, sales and net income would be equal. If a company's net income margin was a more normal 10% of sales, then that company's P/E ratio would mathematically be 10x the P/S ratio (100% of sales/10% net income margin).

So, let's imagine for a moment that Shopify was profitable at last year's $1,578M sales level with 10% net income margins. What would Shopify's P/E ratio look like at this level? For comparison purposes, I will also show this same analysis with both Microsoft and Amazon's average net income margins over the past 3 years.

Source data from Morningstar

The results are not too pretty indicating that Shopify would be trading at 434x P/E if the company was able to generate net income margins of 10%. Even at Microsoft's high average net income margins of 23.3%, Shopify would still trade at 186.7x P/E given the company's current sales. With more retailer-like margins of 3.4% in line with Amazon, Shopify would be trading at a very large 1,280.9x P/E.

I will discuss growth more later in the article, but first, let's imagine for a moment that Shopify's revenues were 10x higher than the 2019 $1,578M amount at $15,780M and see what their P/E ratio would be at the same levels of profitability. As can be seen below, the results would still not be that great with an 18.7x P/E in the best-case version of Shopify being able to achieve Microsoft's net income margins and a still very high 128.1x with Amazon's lower retailer margins.

Keep in mind that all of these comparisons would be assuming Shopify could instantly achieve this profitability today and do not take into account the present value factor that this profitability will be achieved years in the future. To grow sales 10x from $1,578M to $15,780M, in say 10 years, would imply amazing compound growth of 25.9% per year. While this type of growth is not impossible, as witnessed by Amazon's 27.6% growth over the past 10 years, it is certainly not easy to accomplish.

Valuation and Growth Rates Moving Opposite Directions

Ideally, a company with a high P/S valuation will grow into that valuation as sales growth is achieved and the P/S valuation metric is naturally reduced. Unfortunately, in Spotify's case, this does not seem to be the case as sales are constantly being valued at higher and higher valuations as can be seen in the graph below. This trend is not sustainable and, at some point, will need to reverse itself.

Data by YCharts

Notably, growth rates are also slowing at Shopify. This is expected due to the law of large numbers which states that growth becomes harder to achieve as the actual dollar figures get larger and the market becomes more saturated. With growth rates of 46.9% in the most recent quarter over the prior-year quarter, Shopify is still growing at a nice clip. However, that growth is expected to continue to taper off with the company's management forecasting fiscal year 2020 revenues of $2.13B to $2.16B (prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) for a growth rate of 35.9% at the mid-point. Keeping Shopify's recent growth rates in mind, the previously mentioned 25.9% compound average rate needed over the next 10 years to grow sales 10x should be viewed cautiously.

Homegrown Gems Tend to get Overbought

Canada has a history of homegrown bubbles in new up-and-coming companies operating in sexy industries. From Nortel Networks to Valeant Pharmaceuticals (corporate rebrand to Bausch Health (BHC)), to Blackberry (NYSE:BB), Canada has seen its share of bubbles over the past couple of decades. For full disclosure, I am a Canadian, so there is no bias being said here from a foreigner. We are a small country and the Toronto Stock Exchange - TSX 60 can quickly be taken control of by momentum tilt which can present itself in market cap-weighted indices. The TSX 60 is normally, as it is currently, weighted heavily to financials (32.5%) and energy (14.1%), so when technology or other new exciting opportunity presents itself, the investing public tends to jump all over it. As 4.9%, Shopify represents the majority of Canada's main index exposure to Information Technology which is only 8.9%.

Takeaway

Shopify's current valuation above 40x P/S is starting to look aggressive, in my opinion. The average growth rates that will need to be maintained over the next decade in order to bring valuations back to reality are suggesting the company is going to achieve Amazon-style growth. However, even if sales growth is achieved with Amazon's 3.4% net income margin, this will still leave a company trading at around 128x P/E in 10 years' time. With the P/S ratio rising and growth rates declining, investors might want to consider taking some profits at current levels.

