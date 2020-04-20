Bottoming Is A Process - Helene Meisler Joins Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

Meisler contends that bottoming is a process that's likely going to take a decent period of time. She's got her eye on moving averages for stocks and sentiment - this rally may have gone far enough when sentiment begins to turn noticeably less bearish.

AT: It's great to have you back, and I should note, we're recording now, Monday, midday, because of the holiday where we've accelerated our turnaround time. So we're almost going to be immediate when we talk about how the markets are doing. So as I sit here and stand here right now, it seems like a pretty quiet day. The S&P is only down 1.4%, which seems like nothing. As we come after six weeks of incredible market action, first the decline, then we had the best three weeks since 1938. And last week, holiday shortened week was the best week since 1974. Eileen, is it possible to put any perspective on this from your point of view? I mean, these are obviously tremendous dramatic market moves we've experienced.

HM: Yeah, let's see. Well I would start with, whenever I see the best since 1932, the worst since 1938, I mean, my head starts to swim.

HM: But I did happen to see the 1974 one, just all over the place on Thursday, and I couldn't help myself. And I asked when in 1974, because that makes a big difference. For those who don't know, we did a generation of low in December of 1974, after having been in a bear market for a number of years. And it turned out -- I took a look at the charts from 1974, it turned out we had that big spectacular rally in late October or mid-October of 1974. And what I felt was fascinating about it was the market sort of hung up there almost, most of November, and then fell into that final two picture latorre [ph] slide that ended the entire bear market in mid to late December. So it was, maybe six weeks later, we made the ultimate low.

And one of the reasons I found that interesting was because I'm sure had we been around then we would have heard, oh, you know, off the initial low, we would have heard everybody talking about a retest And then because we didn't get the retest for six weeks, everybody would have shut up about it and said that was the low. And then you got the low, which was the retest.

AT: And then, so that's interesting, right. So to bring it obviously, as you're alluding to the present day, I think for a couple weeks there, there was a lot of talk about we got a retest, we got a retest. And now it seems like the sentiment is swinging a little bit more towards, well, maybe we don't have to retest, maybe that was a real low we saw. A, is that your sense in terms of how the sentiment is shifting and B, where do you stand on, whether or not we're going to get a retest or not?

HM: Well, I have been using a few examples, here is one example that a lot of things look very similar to the Bear Stearns low in 2008. Not necessarily in percentage terms, but a lot of the indicators look very similar. And from that Bear Stearns low, which was in middle of March, we rallied, chuckling, but we rallied on until about mid-May. So we rallied for almost two months. And then we sort of hung up for a while and we didn't really start down in earnest again till mid of June.

AT: Yeah, remember that? I remember that, well, not because -- well, the Bear Stearns, that was scary, but I guess if the worst is over and everything's going to be okay now as we got into May and June, right before then the wheels started coming off the bus in July, August, September of 2008.

And you sort of inched a little bit higher on every Optima, hawks [ph] are higher, lows on all the downs. And the first week of January, we had to look like we were breaking up. And then we got to run a poll in the second week of January. So there again, you had six weeks of upward bias in the market, enough time for people to say, oh, maybe. And then of course, you came down for the ultimate retest in March of '09.

Another period of time I'm looking at is the post 9/11 time period where we literally had a crash in a matter of days. And when the market reopened, we had a nice big surge. And here's what's really interesting is the market rally, I think almost -- maybe it was almost 30% off of that 9/11 low in late September. And then we also went into a sideways period that the sideways period were 10% trading ranges, or quite at a high level. And we didn't pull out to the bottom until March. So we spent five months in just a big giant trading range while the market was sort of trying to find out where it should be.

I have a lot of a lot of prior examples that show we don't do a V. We don't necessarily do a W. We do, I don't know if you know, the Economist, he's a Professor of Economics at the University of Oregon and a contributor of Bloomberg. He's used the example that it's a square root. And I thought that's really apt when you look at a lot of these charts. So I'm in that camp. That's where I am right now because I think it takes that long to change sentiment.

HM: Camp, yeah, please, I am in the camp, that we can get a really good rally as we have. And then we're going to spend a lot of time up, down, up, down, up, down. And I think my sense is ultimately we're falling back down out not far.

Stephen Alpher: Yeah, and I would agree, and I think this is the reason bear market rallies are so brutal. Everybody's out there looking for the V. Everybody's out there wanting to call the bottom. I know Goldman was out over the weekend, David Kostin, saying we're not going to retest the bottom - highly useful thing to say after the massive rally we had over a couple of weeks, for crying out loud. But everybody wants that V. But the Vs just generally don't happen. The bottoming, I think technicians like to say bottoming is a process. And what you're describing is we have to go through a process here. Maybe people are conditioned to like the quick news cycle, the daily news cycle, everybody wants things to change right away and put that -- it just doesn't happen that way, was what you're kind of trying to tell us.

HM: Right. There's a few things. I mean, everyone thinks we got that big V bottom in December of 2018. But if you go back and you take a look at the peak reading, or a lot of the indicators actually came in late October or November. So December, in retrospect turns out to be the retest because you have fewer stops making new lows. You have higher lows in some of the indicators. You didn't have higher lows in other indicators, but you definitely had a peak reading bearishness and all the rest of that.

So what we got this time was the peak reading in the number of stocks making new lows was actually in mid-March. It wasn't in late March. It was about 10 days before the low. So could that have been the retest, yeah, maybe I'm not a big fan of that because I have too many other things that weren't. But what we did get was on a short term basis we got very oversold, we got oversold on it, in some cases we've got bearishness skyrocketing, bullishness obviously, ran away and didn't come back. So I think that this is actually much, much more typical of what we get after that kind of a waterfall decline. And if there's an economic aspect that goes along with it, you do generally get retested later.

AT: Right, and I'm glad you mentioned that because you wrote a piece for Realmoney about that very thing, about sort of doing a -- if I read it correctly, sort of comparing, you know, the market sentiment, and how people are kind of getting their heads around what's happening in the market to, in the real world economy how people are getting their heads around what's happened, and what's happening here. And as often is the case the market is ahead of the economy, because the economy doesn't look good, right? I mean, it looks like it's going to get worse. And millions of Americans out of work, millions more probably likely to be but there has been this huge government response.

So it seems like the markets are betting on the government and the feds response is going to be enough to overwhelm or sustain us in the face of a huge economic shock that none of us have experienced in our lifetimes, maybe unprecedented in the history of the country. So and I know you're not an economist, but is that, you know, maybe I probably should have just asked you to if you could just summarize the points. Because I don't think I'm doing a justice here.

HM: Okay. Well, you know, I get a lot of questions. And when I tend to get the same question over and over and over again, I tend to sit back and think, okay, this is clearly what's on everybody's mind. And one of the key questions I've gotten over the last week because the market is rallying so strongly is, but what about the economy? As again, I'm not an economist, I don't know. I'm just an observer of the human condition. And markets look through, we know that. They always look through to the other side. One of the things I said was back in January, market [ph] was already faltering. The small caps were already returning down, we'd already reach peak sentiment. And we had a lot of the signs, the peak number of stocks making new highs, all of that was there, but we ignored it.

And then in February, well maybe it's a little bit more of a problem, as all those indicators continued down and the indexes keep going up. And then of course, by March, it's like, oh, my God, I can't ignore it, I have to sell. And naturally you get the violent decline that you got. And if you -- I actually didn't compare it to the economy. I was comparing it to people's reaction to the violence in that at first people have worried, it's only over in China, it's not going to matter here. And then all of a sudden, everybody's wearing masks and gloves.

And so human nature just doesn't change no matter what it is, if it's the economy, if it's the market, if it's the virus, that's just how we are. And I think human nature now is reacting to the virus and the what if on the economy and the markets have moved beyond that.

AT: Any particular levels you're watching or indicators that you know you're keying in on.

HM: I'm such a terrible level watcher, I really am, that's so not me. To me the most obvious are always moving average lines overhead. And the reason that they're so obvious is not only are they using the 50 and the 200 day moving average I wanted [ph] to talk about is because at this point, they're both headed down. And if you think about a moving average of 50 --50 days, call it an intermediate term and a 200 days a longer term, you have to think to yourself, that's the average price people pay to own the market over that period of time.

And so the natural instinct when you've had a waterfall [ph] decline is just getting back to even and I'll never buy that stock again. And so that's when you look at these because people might think, ah, the economy is so bad. Look, the markets gotten back to the [indiscernible] I can get out. And that's why they tend to work, it becomes a little bit…

AT: Overhead supplies. I understand that.

HM: Right? I mean, that's the whole, that's the whole thought process. That's the psychology behind resistance and support, isn't it? And so I think that that's your natural area of resistance. But what if none of the indicators tell us that by the time we get there, the rally isn't over. That's how I'm looking at it. So I say to myself, for example, one of the indicators I use is, and I don't like it on a week to week basis, the American Association of individual investors AAII does a weekly survey, which is not terribly scientific. So let me not go off on that one.

However, on a four week moving average, because it really does smooth it out, when the percentage of bears gets to 50%, we've just gone too far. And we got to 50% two or three weeks ago. What I expect to happen in the weeks going forward is we're going to replace those 50% with 40%, 35% as the bears fade away. And that moving average will start to fall just by nature of being the moving average. And as that starts to fall, I expect that we will start to see sentiment become a little bit more friendly towards the market. And I described it that the bulls went out -- ventured out with masks and gloves on. And the bears stayed home, no masks, no gloves. Eventually, I think the bears will put on a pair of masks and gloves and venture in.

SA: And are there any sectors you're looking for? We had J.C. Parets on recently and he said he would want to see a rally not led by utilities and consumer staples, but a rally led by industrial stocks, by financials, by consumer discretionary. Would you like to see the same?

HM: I honestly, I never want to let the market tell me what needs to be done, because quite frankly, there were a lot of people who thought it was just fine to have technology as the only group that's up back in January and February. And that didn't turn out to be such a great thing. I just say as long as you have the majority of stocks going up, then the direction of the market should be up. If the majority of stocks in the market are going down, then the direction of the market should be down. So I don't care who's leading as long as the majority are leading. If that turns out to be technology, utilities and staples, who cares. Or if it turns out to be energy and staples, who cares? Or banks instead, I don't care. You just need the majority of stocks heading in the direction that you want to go. So that's what I look for. And right now, the breadth of the market is good, and sentiment is still not terribly bullish. Although I do expect that over the coming weeks, we are going to see a shift towards more bulls. And my guess is on then we'll see the market sort itself out as to how much participation we have on the upside. And that's when perhaps J.C., his view will come into play in terms of what's leading and what's not.

AT: Interesting. So I think, you know, the summary from all this discussion really is, as Steven pointed out before, especially with such dramatic market action, and the new cycle being what it is, we all want to answer it right now. It's going happen today, tomorrow, and you're seeing this is a process, right? It's not going to resolve itself in our timeline, it's going to resolve itself in the markets timeline, and it takes time for sentiment to shift from bull to bear as we saw and then cautiously bullish, and now people are starting to get a little bit more bullish and that'll get to an extreme too and then we'll -- that'll be not the retest of the price, but a retest of the market's ability to keep rallying it would seem to me.

HM: It's -- yes, I wouldn't disagree with that assessment. But I think we also need to understand that the market is always in process. Okay, I mean, even if it's a bottoming process or a topping process or even a trading process, it's always a process of weeding out the weak and rewarding the strong. And so I think what happens is, is, I've often said people rarely go from bull to bear or bear to bull. They usually fence it for a bit, tip their toe in, think of it like getting into a hot bath. I'm not diving in, I'm sticking my toe in, maybe I need a little more cold water. And I mean, that's just the way -- it's human nature and you just can't speed it up. And so I think what we have now is we have a lot of people who were bearish, are warming up. Maybe they are fence sitting.

I expect we'll start to see the neutrals move up as opposed to necessarily everybody jumping into the bootcamp. And that's how you see the shift. And then eventually you start to see stocks decide amongst themselves who is going to be the better stocks and who's not. And if at that point you start to see all these kind of crappy stocks roll over and go down again, and if they are the majority of stocks in the market, and therefore breath starts to wane, you're going to roll right back over, with your rollover with sentiment back in.

AT: Right, we've been speaking with Helene Meisler of Realmoney @hmeisler on Twitter, it's good to get your perspective. Before we wrap up, you mentioned energy before and I did want to ask you -- I don't know you look at the relationship between stocks and oil, I think you know, there's been a sense, certainly in March when things got really off kilter, that the tail was wagging the dog, that the huge decline we saw in oil was really shaking people's confidence in the stock market and what's going happen to the economy. And now we're at this -- after this OPEC's decision to cut production that most people are thinking is not nearly enough to really stem the decline in oil prices. If this is something you look at, what is your analysis of that relationship as we stand here today, talking Monday afternoon?

HM: Well, I think oil and oil stocks are enjoying a terrific rally. I think there's probably another push up. I mean, if I just take a look at something like XLP [ph], I think it's very likely that you see that gap get filled from that March, that early March decline. But after that, I'm not so sure, so easy anymore. So I think we've got a lot of that going on in the markets, is just because the market is rallying, doesn't mean we've fixed everything.

You know, one of one of my favorite narratives back in March when the fed first cut was how interest rates don't fix the virus. You know, that became the narrative because the market kept going down, right? But now the markets up, nobody even talks about it anymore. Did you notice that? I mean, like that's become, like it doesn't matter. But what changed? Nothing changed. The market rallied. That's the only thing that changed you changed that narrative. And so eventually, I expect that, that narrative will shift and that's how you change the sentiment and now in terms of oil right now, we've got OPEC cut, and is oil usage really going go back to where it was a year ago? I think not.

AT: Not for a long time,

Coming up a special report on video game stocks featuring our colleague Daniel Shvartsman in conversation with Chaim Siegel of Eleazar Advisors

CS: Oh, safe haven, I would never call it a safe haven. But what you're talking about is relative. And I don't know if I'm answering it the way you intended the question. I'm more of a little bit more trading oriented. I have three months to nine month view, fundamentally. But trading we care about hopefully being right all the time. And you see it in our performance that we're just trying to build, singles and doubles, and build performance.

So if we thought the market was going to crack, I mean, we're not saying oh, let's be in tech, because it's a safe haven. We're going to be short ETFs right. At the first break in late February, we were looking at tech as a safe haven. We were worried and we got out of everything. I think we're in a model portfolio. We are down to 1% position in Fortinet, which was our one strong buy left. We had the rest ETF shorts just in that first, when we saw that first break.

So I don't view things as safe havens. What I do look for, and I know this is something we've talked about is that I care about where earnings are going to be accelerate, you're going to have earnings momentum because then you have visibility that in any market the stocks can work. So I do look at the relative strength of cues versus spikes. But that really just short term helps me hedge the portfolio and something that's not going to hurt me on the short side. I want to short on the short side something that's going to go down more. So but now I'll try to answer your question a little more straight, in an uptrend I do think techs going to outperform.

So if we can say the bottom's in or when we could say the bottoms in, the markets moving up, like you said, it's ripping today in the morning, I hate that term because in my career every time I was excited with a long position, I said it's ripping. That was the peak. So I always try not to say it's ripping. And when guys are doing well in the service, I try not to say congratulations because I will say congratulations and then say you should continue to do well, because I find congratulations and reps and things like that tend to be peaks.

But if tech was to -- I mean, if the market was to bottom, and people start to look out that this Coronavirus is going to end and people are going to get back to normal, I think hopefully by the fourth quarter, I mean, definitely tech is a leader. People are excited about the tech cycles. People are excited about AI and 5G and there's plenty of investment to come. But I wouldn't -- if you think the markets -- there's reason for the market to hit new lows and lower, I've heard estimates of 30% to 50% downside. I don't know that I agree right now. I take it kind of day by day, week by week.

But I would say watch out for tech, but if you think tech's moving up, you have to be there. And it sounds like I'm talking out of both sides of my mouth but my subscribers know that I really move with the market. I respect the market. I respect the direction of the market, I don't go against fundamentals, I don't have things in the portfolio that I think are going to miss. I will chase if they miss and the stocks moving up because I think that it could keep going, it's a good sign. But that's how I'm thinking about it.

DS: So let me -- let's go on both sides of that. First let's talk about long term. You talked about excitement in the tech industry, but why else, just expand a little bit more on what else do you like about tech once we hit bottom and we're growing again? What do you -- what is it about the sector that you think is attractive?

CS: Well, actually right now, nothing's good about this Coronavirus. It's heavy on everybody personally, we're all feeling the effects of it. Everybody should stay inside, stay healthy. We should end this thing quickly. But this Coronavirus is also forcing people to rethink how they're doing business, how they're communicating how -- and companies are going to have to reinvest in bandwidth, they're going to have to reinvest in cloud infrastructure because people are going to be working from home. There's going to be more of a -- everybody everywhere, set up for technology, we call it distributed.

So that's going to require a lot of new investment. Also companies are having a very hard time when they need to upgrade. They're going to have to move to cloud, they're not going to want to upgrade on their own and have their own tech equipment housed in their own offices, because it's too expensive to reinvest in but you just buy, you know Azure or AWS and you're set. So I think a lot of people are going to reinvest in tech, small and mid-sized businesses are going to have to reinvest in tech, to stay afloat or to continue. They're not going to be able to make the big investments.

I mean, we know the old story about AI and also 5G. These are big, big growth drivers right now. We don't know how AI is going to change the face of living. But there's a lot of investment dollars going there, and data centers and everything. I would say though, and this is important actually seeking out I had a great note of showing that incident, I had a CIO survey. And it showed that 50 CIO, Chief Investment officers that are responsible for investing in tech for their companies, who said they're not going to invest so much in servers, and sounds like data center, and things like that.

So this work from home is a little bit more niche right now. So it's not a big theme. So the big -- so right now, if you talk in the next three to six months, you're not going to have good fundamentals in semis. You're not going to have good fundamentals in servers, you're not going to see it. So you have to close your eyes and say, if I want to own these things, I have to own them a little bit longer term or if you own them, you have to be aware that for the earnings report, your stock could be down, you know, if the markets up, by the time your earnings report, and your earnings report is dead, then you're going to -- your stock's going to be down 8%, 10% 15%. You have to be -- you have to be ready for that. I don't want to be there for that.

So I don't mind owning an SMH in a run up like this because then I have to think I own some individual stock that I have to fall in love with or get sold on. But when earnings calm, you have to be careful because I don't think the reports are going to be good for the next three to six months.

DS: So that's where so first of all SMH, is the semiconductor ETF.

CS: Right, right.

DS: So what I want to ask you is, you mentioned with the market in general tech is not a safe haven if you're bearish. The market is looking like it's going to go up today, but we still don't really have a clear direction. It's not clear if we bought them yet or not. And it seems like everybody is conceding whatever even if the curve flattens quickly, even if we're back out by July, yeah, earnings is not going to be good for Q1 will be met, Q2 will be bad, Q3 is probably bad. How do you, given that you're talking about, you want earnings to be, you want upside based on fundamentals? How do you deal with that just from a broader market level?

CS: Okay. That's a great question. I love it. And it's -- actually I wrote to subscribers just yesterday how I'm looking at this earnings period. And I think there's a lot to do in this earnings period. I have something that I call action that I learned along the way. I've been doing this, you can tell from the gray of my beard, I've been doing this for 20 years plus, and one thing is there's going to be a lot of opportunity to buy, I don't short individual stocks, I only short ETFs in our model portfolio, something called action. Action means what do you -- what should happen to the stock versus what does happen to the stock. And let's say you get a terrible -- I get a terrible jobs number on Friday, okay.

The market goes down a little bit, but it wasn't -- it didn't get killed like you would have thought. That's a semi bullish sign, right jobless claims on Thursday. Terrible number market went up. That's a bullish sign. So I have a simple formula. My subscribers are teaching me what I taught them now. They're saying hi and isn't this bad news, good action, it's bullish and they're telling me they're right. It's amazing. I love to hear, I love to being thought by the subscribers, something that I've been professing again and again.

So in earnings season, let's say you have a bad earnings report. I always think the Skyworks the last couple of bad news periods they've had earnings dead and the stocks up. That's not only a sign for Skyworks, that the stock can continue to go higher but it's a good sign for the market that we're bottoming. So it's kind of like the tail wagging the dog. They work both ways.

DS: Why is that? What -- so Skyworks reports -- because we would expect -- I haven't followed it recently, I used to own the stock but we would expect Skyworks to mix. It's a big supplier for mobile phones. They're big business to Apple, Samsung. They potentially internet of things, but they are -- they -- let's -- we assume that their Q2 coming up will be a bad report and we are saying…

CS: I am not saying to buy it ahead of the report.

DS: Well, but so that's -- that's -- I guess that's my the other side of the questions. So first question…

CS: I'm answering you by this. So it goes like this when you see a company report, and it's terrible, but you see the stocks up 3%, 5%, 7%.

DS: What does that mean?

CS: That that is bullish? It's plain and simple. Why? Because the bad news has been in this stock, yes. And it means that people are buying it now to look out further. So now you know, you will have 90 days, right where you don't have to worry about another negative report coming out on it. And as long as you see a couple of the other earnings reports from other companies in life sector or just generally that are going up on bad news, you can pretty much buy the stocks you want. But I don't want to be there before the earnings period, right, I don't want to take that risk, because it could be that that's the day the market decides to trade bad news down, right?

So there's even in a bad market, even with bad news. If you're bullish, and you're looking out, I'd say this is a great way to start to decide if I'm going to enter now is if you see stocks you like, and they are new, it's going to be bad news. Advertising is going to be bad news. Semis is going to be bad news, bad guys, across the board. But if you see the stocks go up, it's a good sign. I think you can buy, it's a good sign for the market in general.

DS: So when we go into Q1 earnings season, which is starting in the next couple weeks, right? Well, you're primarily looking for is obviously we've got COVID-19 and the cases and everything else, but you're kind of looking for. Is the market ready to right off the bat guides and move on? Or are they still digesting it, in which case we should be more cautious? Is that a fair right?

CS: Right. So you know, we could look at Tesla. On Thursday, they had a good report, but it was a little worse than originally expected, but better than, new expect -- lower expectations and the stock traded up like 20% but it was only closed up. 5% I wouldn't say that that's an amazing reaction. It was better than expected. You know, you wanted up 20% to be excited about it. But it was up 20% and it closed up 5%. That's saying, you know, there's more sellers here, people are selling that good news. Yes. But what if we're in earning season? Yes, I'm saying that people will look through. I'm a big believer right now and watching the number of new cases like you're saying the flattening yield curve, I think you're spot on. Because I think the market I mean, I don't care if the markets reacting to that. I think that's the most important thing. Obviously, we care about it personally. It's going to affect everybody. And we don't know how people are going to react after the virus.

Like if people are just going to get back to normal or keep their distance. We don't know if they're going to get back to shopping or we don't know. But what we do care about is get that curve to zero. No more new cases and that and that's going to be bullish. After that people are going to look out right now because we don't have any better information. They're going to look out the Q4 with all this fed easing and everything. They're going to say, you know what, we could probably start moving up in Q4. If you looked at PMI in China, you know, it's sequential. It was an improvement. Sequential shouldn't be an improvement, right. But it was an improvement. And I think we're going to start to see that in Q3 sequentially calculated economic numbers.

We won't see it in the earnings numbers, because it's year over year. It's an absolute report. But it's going to look worse, right? But that'll start giving us some hints that things can improve. But if we need, so we have really clear vision that we don't have any more negative news, as long as the number of cases doesn't keep accelerating and it slows. We don't have anything to hold us back. Except the knowledge of Q4 which there's no way to know. Markets discount. 9, 12 months out, there's no way to know Q4. So as long as we get the bad cases out of the way, then, you kind of have clean, clear sailing, but that doesn't mean you just buy as long as the good action, bad news and stocks up. You have good reason to buy.

DS: Okay, so I want to go to one last part of the tech sector that you talked about, that we just published a roundtable on Seeking Alpha yesterday where you said one area that you like is video games, which it's intuitive, but I want to hear a little bit more about what you -- what you're thinking and what you're watching for there.

CS: Yes, I'm very excited about video games. Like I said to you before, earlier when we spoke just now, I'm not looking for relative out performers. I'm looking for earnings momentum stories in any market. I don't want to just beat the market. I want to win on every idea. Every idea I have needs to have at least 45% 12 month ups a month upside based on the earnings looking at a midpoint PE very simple stuff. I can't have my earnings miss.

So for me to have a strong buy it needs to pass muster on every, you know, all of my criteria in any market. Right now, I think anyway, video games is on fire right now, I think, I would guess that all the video game companies are probably beating. I mean, I'm not interested in buying stocks under $10. But GameStop, the stock was down on the news, so I'd be careful. But they said their stock -- their comps are beating expectations, because so many people are buying from them.

But Activision, they have Call of Duty. And it just launched May 10. I mean, the timing couldn't have been better. And I just read that they have 30 million users, and it's the biggest, from the launch it's the biggest number of new users in the shortest period of time since Apex Legends, which is from Electronic Arts. And Electronic Arts slowed down after that, but they broke the record, that Fortnite set. So you can tell Activision's Call of Duty, their latest release is stronger from the start, then Fortnite was and we know how big Fortnite's been for video gaming, battle Battle Royale, so -- and call of duty is their largest asset is Activision's largest asset.

So it's something very exciting for the company. But let's not just talk about people stay at home and everything like that. At the end of the year, once every seven and eight years you have a gaming console cycle. We haven't had new Xboxes and Sony PlayStations new upgraded version in seven, eight years. And that's coming in holiday. So you also have an influx of new players, you have gamers staying at home that are they're spending more on in game stuff. And then at the end of the year, you have another driver for next year that's going to drive next year. So you have a lot of visibility of upside to earnings and you have visibility coming in a lot of these stocks.

DS: So you might specifically -- I should disclose that I've been looking at buying Electronic Arts because it's cheaper on a free cash flow basis but you're walking into why is it that you and -- maybe you're laughing at me for being a stodgy value investor? But what do you -- what specifically is it…

DS: But the -- what is it? Is it because of Call of Duty or what is this…?

CS: So I'm excited about Electronic Arts also. I'm excited about Activision. I'm excited about Take Two. I mean, these are companies I specifically did the work on, I like large caps. I like good companies. And my models work. I have big upside for the earnings for the quarter. And for the year, you know, if you can find a good reason to buy something that you like in the space, I think this obviously the wind's at your back.

DS: So last question here is what -- is the market? You respect the market, what is not in the market's numbers yet or why do you have, what are you seeing that the market's not seeing it?

CS: You mean for…

DS: Any activity you are not seeing. I mean…

CS: I mean obviously the Street has not started taking up numbers yet because we don't know I mean there's been no company reports about it. We just heard media reports that Twitch is strong or Amazon is strong or you know different things or we -- like we just heard this Activision report. I mean, the buy side investors are getting excited. Their numbers are going up but for whatever the sell side is a little bit always cement shoes, and they're going to wait for the companies to report and that's an inefficiency in the market that we can take advantage of, because the markets trade if stocks beat Street estimates, and the Street estimates wait till the companies report. So you have a window of opportunity.

DS: I should note that Activision and EA have both held up better than [indiscernible] company. EA is down a bit but it looks like you might have been local to them. Activision has -- they hit. It's not far from 52 week highs. So they've held up a bit, but okay, it should be interesting to see how that plays out.

CS: Both these charts look amazing. I mean, they're in an uptrend in a down market. I think they can get back to new highs, which is a long way to go. So that's good.

