Xenon Remains Well-Positioned And Well-Funded Despite COVID-19 Related Setbacks

The rest of Xenon's pipeline remains positioned for success and their partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences remains on track.

Furthermore, although XEN1101 data is pushed back due to slowed enrollment, the safety and efficacy of its lead drug appears to exceed expectations.

Check out my extensive thesis article into Xenon: here

Xenon provides corporate update in light of COVID-19

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) is developing a formidable and focused pipeline of anti-epileptic drugs:

Source: Xenon

As detailed in a previous article of mine on Xenon, its lead drugs are derisked in that they have been utilized before in the indications they are seeking. Additionally, the company has wisely chosen only specific indications that are most likely to succeed based on prior use and mechanism of action.

Recently, Xenon provided a corporate update, inspired by the COVID-19 outbreak. As you can see above, Xenon is well-funded and its valuation appears especially attractive following market turmoil.

Xenon is well-funded leading into key catalysts

The update shed light on Xenon's attractive capital structure:

We have the benefit of a strong balance sheet and the resources to continue our work during this global public health crisis. Our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $235 million at the end of February 2020, which we anticipate provides us with sufficient cash to fund operations into 2022.

Based on those numbers, investors are able to focus solely on Xenon's clinical prospects and need not worry of substantial dilution in the near future (it is, however, always a possibility in biotechnology, but certainly to a much lesser extent in this case).

Xenon's clinical trials are delayed, but remain derisked

Regarding their lead drug, XEN1101, a second generation Kv7 channel opener, Xenon provided an encouraging update:

We are particularly encouraged by our review of safety data on a blinded basis, which suggests that XEN1101 is currently being well tolerated. The rate of discontinuations to date in the study is lower than modeled. Of note, to date, more than 90% of subjects from the double-blind portion of the trial have entered the open-label extension phase. Based on this review of blinded safety data to date, we believe tolerability is well within the modeled parameters, and, therefore, we do not believe an interim analysis is required.

Efficacy in seizure reduction was nearly a given here. The focus mainly surrounds the drug's tolerability. Recall, XEN1101 shares a very similar mechanism of action to a previously FDA-approved drug for adult focal seizures, retigabine. Retigabine was pulled from the market over concerns of changes in skin pigmentation. These changes were later discovered to be purely cosmetic. Retigabine was expected to procure in excess of $200M/year for epilepsy. The vast majority of subjects advancing suggests a well-tolerated drug, as few have dropped out. On the flip side of the coin, XEN1101 trial's end is being pushed back (1H 2021) due to slower-than-anticipated enrollment from COVID-19 breakout. Xenon is recruiting 300 adult focal seizure patients for a placebo-controlled phase 2 trial assessing 1101 in combination with conventional therapy.

XEN1101 is proposed to have three distinct differences to retigabine:

Once-daily dosing (compared to 3x/day) Lower risk of side effects like pigmentation

XEN1101 is a metabolically more stable Kv7 opener that cannot form the pigmented dimer and therefore is expected to have improved safety over retigabine. Epilepsia

3. More effective/greater potency at much lower doses:

Figure 1: As assessed in a phase 1 clinical trial, 1101 is more effective than retigabine and at lower doses (Source: Xenon Corporate Deck)

XEN1101 could be another anti-epileptic agent to ward off seizures, as it would become the only FDA-approved Kv7 channel opener. Patients with epilepsy often require combination therapy of differing mechanisms of actions to achieve disease relief.

Beyond XEN1101 development, Xenon expects FDA feedback for XEN496, being developed for KCNQ2 epilepsy, P3 trial design this quarter. KCNQ2 epilepsy is a super rare epilepsy of childhood. It is without FDA-approved treatment and is very resistant to your typical anti-epileptic medicines. The active ingredient for 496 (ezogabine) saw off-label use for this indication before being pulled from the market due to misunderstood safety concerns (retinal pigmentation abnormalities). Furthermore, ezogabine has been studied in these patients before and the preliminary evidence suggests positive safety and effectiveness for the indication. One study, for example, provided Class IV evidence (high-risk, poor quality evidence) that "EZO is effective for refractory seizures in patients with epilepsy due to KCNQ2 encephalopathy." Because of the drug's prior use, the lack of relief for the treatment population, and a mechanism of action specifically targeted to treat KCNQ2-related seizures, Xenon has suggested the FDA will only require one pivotal study. The company intends to study 1101 for this indication as well in the future, as 1101 acts similarly to ezogabine but was designed to avoid ezogabine's major side effects.

Partnership

Xenon's partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) remains on par:

Xenon has an ongoing collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. Neurocrine Biosciences has an exclusive license to XEN901, now known as NBI-921352, a clinical stage selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for epilepsy. There is currently no change to previous guidance. Neurocrine Biosciences anticipates filing an IND application with the FDA in mid-2020 in order to start a Phase 2 clinical trial in SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE) patients in the second half of 2020. Xenon is eligible to receive up to $25 million upon the FDA acceptance of an IND for NBI-921352, with 55% of the amount in the form of an equity investment in Xenon at a 15% premium to Xenon’s 30-day trailing volume weighted average price at that time.

Xenon's agreement with Neurocrine provides some validation to its pipeline and reduces Xenon's need to dilute in order to continue its operations.

Summary

Xenon is ripe for considerable bounce back when the market begins to cooperate again. At the moment, 50% of its market capitalization is flush with cash & investments. Furthermore, Xenon owns a formidable and focused pipeline for diseases of epilepsy. Finally, Xenon's partnership with Neurocrine will aid to help prevent dilution in the future. Xenon remains a conviction idea and in a good financial position despite the clinical setbacks they have and may continue to experience due to COVID-19.

Risks include, but are not limited to: regulatory/clinical setbacks, competition, clinical failures, drug safety/efficacy concerns, dilution, and US recession.

I present and update my best ideas & biotech research only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. I also maintain a model portfolio of my top biotech ideas which outperformed the market (XBI, IBB, SPY) by over 16% in 2019! Try a free, no-risk 2-week trial today by clicking the flask below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XENE, NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.