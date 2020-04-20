Ride The Momentum Wave - Initiating A Momentum Portfolio

Using MSCI's laid out methodology, with a few tweaks, I built a momentum score that I will update the Seeking Alpha community on.

Every quarter, JP Morgan releases a "Guide to the Markets." Like a kid on Christmas, I eagerly await each release to see what kinds of data the team is tracking. In each release is this very colorful chart (pictured below), showing how different factors have performed over time.

Image: JPMorgan Factor performance

As you can see, Momentum is the top performer. It has had the top spot in five of the last fifteen years and holds a 0.8% edge over next in line, minimum volatility. Those that have followed my work know that I tend to err towards the quality factor. After seeing momentum claim so many top spots, I decided to mix it into my investment strategy.So in today's article, I would like to discuss momentum. This article took much work to put together, and a lot of data parsing, cleaning, and development work to get everything in line. I am happy enough with the results to share them, and I will be adding the portfolios documented in this article to my rotation to monitor going forward, and provide updates to the community.

MSCI Momentum

First, I must highlight the inspiration for this piece, and where my work was derived from, MSCI's Momentum Index. The firm provides its methodology and selection criteria in a methodology document that was produced in June 2017.

I followed most of the steps, with slight tweaks to the weighting at the end, and I have also produced a shorter-term momentum score to see how well it fares. In the following section, I will discuss the buildout of my momentum scores, and where they differ from the MSCI build. In the subsequent sections, I will go over the "holdings" in the portfolios I will be tracking going forward. Followers can expect posts containing high-momentum firms monthly.

Momentum Score Buildout

Let's go ahead and build a momentum score. I have two variations of the score, a short-term and a longer-term one. Both scores have a very similar set of steps to get set up, and I have created portfolios from both scores that I will continue to track in a regular series of posts here on Seeking Alpha. For simplicity purposes, I will walk-through the building of the long-term score and then discuss the variations of the short-term in that model's respective section.

Image: Gathered prices for a selection of stock

The first step in our process is gathering the prices. The MSCI methodology calls for using the price one month, seven months, and thirteen months ago to formulate a score, so that's what I gathered. Any stock that does not have a price history that long is therefore excluded from our bucket of potential investments (examples being firms like Uber (UBER), Zoom (ZM) and Chewy (CHWY)).

Image: Price Momentum Formula

Once we have the prices, we can calculate the six- and twelve-month price momentums of every equity. We do this using the formula above (the same used by MSCI). For the local risk-free rate, I am using the three month LIBOR, which is 1.32% at the time of writing.

To weight the momentum a little more appropriately, MSCI recommends adjusting the momentums with annualized Standard Deviation of weekly local price returns over a period of 3 years. I did this with the S&P500 weekly returns in Excel, making it the only part of the process that's not automated.

We take our calculated momentums and divide them by the annualized standard deviation, which leaves us with risk-adjusted momentums.

From there, we standardize the risk-adjusted momentums into z-scores and then combine them into a single "C" score. Our two z-scores are multiplied by 0.5 and then summed together. The combined score is capped both on the high and low-end to +3 or -3.

Image: Combined score formula

Now, for the final step, a weighting. If we didn't weight our scores against market cap, we would end up with a basket of small companies that have made massive leaps (and Tesla (TSLA), of course). By weighting with market-cap, we get a basket of mid-large sized firms with strong price moves. There's also no harm in limiting the market cap criteria when querying the screen at a later date. For comparison's sake, here are a handful of the high momentum scorers before a market cap weighting:

Image: Highest momentum scorers

At this point, the MSCI weighting becomes quite a bit more complicated than I would like. Instead, I did something similar, that hopefully yields excellent results over time. I take the mean and standard deviation of market capitalizations for all firms that we have momentum scores for. Each firm then receives a market cap z-score that is capped, like out combined scores above, at +/- 3. Our weighted momentum then becomes our momentum score multiplied by our market cap z-score.

Ok, breathe, we're done. It took me a little while to get this setup, but I am happy with the results, and I can run it in ~1hr on the weekends (obtaining the prices takes time).

Long-Term Momentum Portfolio

Now, for the moment you've likely been waiting for, the long-term high-momentum portfolio! I have set up individual trackers for this portfolio (one for monthly, and another for quarterly rebalancing) and will track them over time to see how things perform against the market as a whole.

Here are the twenty firms that made the list today:

Company Momentum Score Price at Runtime Tesla 8.54 $729.83 NVIDIA (NVDA) 6.62 $280.84 Apple (AAPL) 6.56 $284.43 Microsoft (MSFT) 5.66 $171.88 Eli Lilly (LLY) 5.51 $150.99 Costco (COST) 5.47 $310.27 Adobe (ADBE) 5.44 $332.55 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 5.44 $59.46 UnitedHealth Group (UNH) 5.20 $281.68 Netflix (NFLX) 4.82 $426.75 Visa (V) 4.77 $165.96 Walmart (WMT) 4.74 $128.76 Mastercard (MA) 4.71 $257.15 Coca-Cola (KO) 4.66 $47.61 AbbVie (ABBV) 4.65 $81.71 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 4.63 $325.83 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 4.60 $147.65 Amazon (AMZN) 4.56 $2,307.68 NextEra Energy (NEE) 4.52 $237.22 Home Depot (HD) 4.47 $198.51

As this took me a while to put together, note that the prices are all from 4/15/20, and given market volatility will likely not be reflective of today's prices.

It has to be asked, but did anyone think that Tesla wouldn't be topping this list? The firm has been on a tear the past year or so. Hopefully, for the sake of our momentum portfolio, that run continues.

As for the makeup of the portfolio as a whole, I am happy with it. There's some decent diversity, we are a bit tech/healthcare heavy, but that was to be expected going in.

Short-Term Momentum Portfolio

The short-term portfolio was built similarly. Instead of using one/seven/thirteen months back for the prices, weeks were used. Instead of taking weekly closes of the S&P for our standard deviation of price returns, I used daily for a full year. And, the weighting of the market cap is reduced by 33%.

This portfolio will be rebalanced monthly, given the shorter-term nature of it. Here are the top 20 stocks that it will be initialized with:

Company Momentum Score Price at Runtime Gilead Sciences (GILD) 4.92 $74.63 Eli Lilly 4.29 $150.99 Walmart 4.28 $128.77 Netflix 4.27 $426.75 Costco 3.97 $310.27 Amazon 3.97 $2307.68 Verizon (VZ) 3.89 $56.93 NVIDIA 3.81 $280.84 American Tower Corporation (AMT) 3.74 $247.44 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) 3.74 $511.69 Microsoft 3.69 $171.88 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 3.65 $91.06 Johnson & Johnson 3.63 $147.65 PepsiCo (PEP) 3.60 $135.03 Intel (INTC) 3.60 $58.87 Oracle (ORCL) 3.58 $53.16 Merck (MRK) 3.56 $82.07 Procter & Gamble (PG) 3.49 $121.27 Pfizer (PFE) 3.42 $35.98

There are some similarities between this list and the one above. We are a little heavier in healthcare on this shorter-term portfolio due to COVID-19 causing speculation in cures, vaccines, and treatments among some of the firms listed.

Quality and Momentum

Finally, I'd like to initiate another portfolio using my Quality Score. My thesis here is that by combining high-quality firms with high-momentum, we can weed out high-quality that goes nowhere.

To create this ranking, I took the long-term momentum score and multiplied it by the Quality Scores of firms. This portfolio was formed on 4/12/20, three days before the two above, so prices are reflective of that date. Again, like the other portfolios, I have opted to hold 20 firms, here they are:

Company Price Microsoft $165.14 NVIDIA $262.95 Apple $267.99 AbbVie $79.75 Adobe $318.70 Visa $173.69 Mastercard $269.40 Johnson & Johnson $141.23 Briston-Myers Squibb $58.91 Amgen (AMGN) $218.21 Facebook (FB) $175.19 Thermo Fisher Scientific $317.38 Merck $82.49 Eli Lilly $145.73 Gilead Sciences $73.51 Paypal (PYPL) $105.84 Salesforce (CRM) $154.55 Procter & Gamble $114.66 UnitedHealth $264.13 Coca-Cola $49.00

To Conclude

JP Morgan's research showed that momentum is one of the best performing factors available. In this article, I have outlined my variant on a momentum model that I will be tracking going forward. I will continue to share my findings with the Seeking Alpha community in monthly posts and hope that you will derive some benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.