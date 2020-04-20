FX Weekly: The Shadow Rate Stimulus

The risk of a 50 to 60 percent drawdown in equities is low (in the US), but we could have several waves of 20 to 30 percent selloffs.

The S&P 500 recently pulled back to its 50% Fibonacci retracement of its yearly high-low range, and is on its way to retest its next ST resistance at 3,013.

It seems that the sharp increase of the Fed’s balance sheet has been enough so far to prevent equities from falling further.

Macro News

Global: Even though the effectiveness of the aggressive rate cuts from the Fed is still largely questionable in a lockdown economy, it seems that the sharp increase of the central bank’s balance sheet has been enough so far to prevent equities from falling further. The S&P 500 recently pulled back to its 50% Fibonacci retracement of its yearly high-low range (2190 - 3394) and is on its way to retest its next ST resistance at 3,013 (200D SMA). Even though the 50D 200D moving average crossover has been recently forming a 'death cross signal', traditionally negative for stocks, we think that the strength in equities we have seen in the past month may continue to surprise many bearish investors. Tech stocks are actually positive this year as the QQQ index closed above 215; who would have thought earlier this year that tech equities would be back to green that quickly with real GDP growth expected to contract by 8% in the second quarter and the unemployment rate to exceed 20 percent?

Even though the financial system appears to be ‘healthier’ this time than it was prior to the 2008 crisis, we cannot turn bullish as we think that the weakness in the non-financial corporate sector will take time to materialize and may eventually lead to a very volatile market. The risk of a 50 to 60 percent drawdown in equities is low (in the US), but we could have several waves of 20 to 30 percent selloffs in the coming 12 to 18 months.

Oil update: The other major threat to the economy is the weak price of oil, which keeps trending lower as participants were disappointed by the OPEC+ response to the global shutdown (producers will cut 10mil barrels per day in May and June, but demand is expected to drop by 30mil bpd). With the 10Y forward currently trading above $50 a barrel, the oil curve is currently in deep contango and with Cushing inventory expected to be filled in three to four weeks (currently 60mil barrels, 79% of the storage capacity), the Brent-WTI spread is trading at its highest level since February 2015 (figure 1, right frame).

Euro: With the Fed’s balance sheet expected to grow to USD 8 to 9 trillion by the end of the year, twice more than in October 2014 (end of POMO), some strategists have turned positive on the euro (against the USD) as they predict that the Fed-ECB balance sheet ‘differential’ will weigh on the greenback in the medium term. We disagree with that analysis as we think that the poor growth in the Euro area (relative to the US) will continue to impact the single currency (see article).

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Short specs on US Treasuries were steady in the week ended April 14th at 678K contracts (+37.5K change) as the implied vol in the Treasury has also eased in the past month. The 2Y10Y yield curve has settled around 45bps, and could actually steepen in the short term if the risk-on environment prevails.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The USD has been trading slightly higher against most of the currencies, but the implied vol on the FX market has been low in the past ten days. We still keep our short order on EURUSD at 1.1050 as we think that any bounce will be a good opportunity to short the pair again. Momentum is bearish, but we keep tight stops on our trades as a sudden rise in vol could reverse the current trend.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: We went short last week at 0.8720, but the pair has not been moving much as it has been stuck between 0.8690–0.8740, which represents the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 0.8319–0.93 range and the 200D SMA. We remain slightly bearish as we think that the low-vol environment should favor GBP over EUR.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/JPY: The pair has also been trading in a tight range despite the equity recovery, as participants remain vigilant on the ‘bear’ rally. Short-term support stands at 106.90 (61.8% Fibo retracement of the 99.60–118.70 range). We think that the gradual decrease in the implied vol (as momentum continues in the short run) could give a little push to the USDJPY exchange rate (and other crosses such as EUR or GBP). It may be worth buying the dip at 107 keeping a tight stop at 106.40 with a first target at 108.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD): We missed our short entry at 165 and would remove the order for now as we need to see further developments this week. We are slightly bearish in the short term.

Chart Of The Week

When interest rates reach the lower band and central banks have used QE purchases to generate growth and inflation, researchers have proposed a tool, entitled the ‘shadow rate’, which estimates how low would the benchmark rate be had the Fed not used unconventional monetary policy. This chart shows the historical path of the Fed Funds rate since 1960, including the ‘shadow rate’ based on Wu-Xia calculations (2015). We can notice that the ‘implied’ Fed Funds rate reached a low of -3% in the third quarter of 2014, which corresponds to the end of the QE Taper (Fed ended POMO at the end of October 2014), before starting to increase again.

If we include the ‘shadow rate taper’, the Fed tightened by 525bps in total between the end of 2014 and H1 2019, which was higher than the tightening policy in the 2000s when policymakers were increasing rates in order to cool down an overheating housing market. This time, the shadow rate is expected to fall down to -5% by the end of the year, which should in theory represents a massive stimulus for the economy. Will it be enough to re-stimulate the neutral rate of interest rate (r*) when the economy reopens.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, Wu-Xia (2015)

Disclosure: I am/we are short EURGBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.