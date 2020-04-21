Exxon Mobil: Countdown To The Dividend Cut

Co-produced with Trapping Value

When we last covered Exxon Mobil (XOM) we left with the message that the dividend was not even close to being "covered" based on our definition. While some investors may disagree, unless cash flow was greater than sustaining capex plus dividends, the dividends were not covered by our definition. Specifically we said:

XOM's problems are a symptom of unsustainable commodity prices. The company can either embrace that reality or continue to dig itself into a hole and promise returns "down to $35/barrel." The correct approach is to dial back capex to where there are sustainable returns on capital employed. At the current strip we expect all capital to be wasted down the proverbial sewer. We do expect XOM to get it and it might come with a CEO change. Ultimately prices should rise to reflect what's needed for energy companies to make money over the full cycle.

Source: Exxon Mobil Cannot Cover Its Dividends And That Is Great News

Of course we were still in the infancy stages of the COVID-19 impact at that point and WTI prices have done a rather brisk dive since then. XOM has joined the general stock market malaise.

Data by YCharts

XOM has responded with a capital expenditure cut to the deteriorating situation. We take a look at the numbers and tell you why this is "too little too late" to save the dividend.

A cut in time saves nine

XOM's capex cut was rather disappointing to us.

Exxon Mobil said today it is reducing its 2020 capital spending by 30 percent and lowering cash operating expenses by 15 percent in response to low commodity prices resulting from oversupply and demand weakness from the COVID-19 pandemic. Capital investments for 2020 are now expected to be about $23 billion, down from the previously announced $33 billion. The 15 percent decrease in cash operating expenses is driven by deliberate actions to increase efficiencies and reduce costs, and includes expected lower energy costs.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Our belief was that XOM needs to spend about $25 billion a year in a period of moderately strong oil prices. In the current environment we think XOM should be spending under $15 billion a year. So while the capex has moved lower, it's far from where it needs to be. XOM has tried to show its strength countercyclically but its asset base has just not been able to deliver (production has stayed flattish in spite of big capex), and to make matters worse, it ran into some issues way outside its control, including a pandemic and a global oil price war.

Estimating the run rate for 2020

Q2-2020 is likely to be an epic horror show but that is likely to be the case for companies of all stripes and sizes, not just within the oil industry. XOM's base business before capex should produce negative cash flow during Q2-2020. So we are talking about just operating cash flow before capex and before dividends being negative. But even if we assume a more optimistic bent for the rest of 2020, XOM's cash flow looks severely compromised. Even assuming a strong rebound in the second half of the year, oil prices are unlikely to average more than $40/barrel in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. Where have we seen a period of $40 oil prices recently? Well there have been a few different periods, but in our view Q3 and Q4 of 2020 are most likely to look like Q1 and Q2 2016 where oil prices hit their lows and rebounded strongly. They averaged $40 in the first half of 2016 (see 120-day average in chart).

Source: Stockcharts.com

While we expect oil prices to mirror this in the back half, refining margins and chemical segment margins are likely to be substantially lower than what XOM delivered in first half of 2016. XOM's hydrocarbon production volumes are lower today (by about 5%) and its mix has shifted to natural gas. These factors also will lower XOM's run rate. So while XOM delivered operating cash flow of $9.3 billion in first half of 2016, it will struggle to clear $8 billion in the back half of 2020. But let's assume we get the $40/barrel average and also assume that XOM delivers its $8 billion operating cash flow.

Total cash outflow in the back half of 2020 will include dividends of about $7.5 billion (4.3 billion shares X $1.74) and capex of $11.5 billion. So capex plus dividends will exceed operating cash flow by $11 billion in Q3 and Q4 2020. We are completely ignoring Q2-2020 here but realistically that should add at least another $9 billion of overflow (zero operating cash flow minus $3.7 billion of dividends and $5.5 billion of capital expenditures). In other words, XOM's December 2020 net debt should be about $20 billion higher than where it is now, assuming we get a strong rebound in the back half of the year.

Metrics that will force the dividend cut

We are starting out with optimistic assumptions here, but even then, year-end net debt moves up substantially from the current levels. We estimate an ending net debt of around $65 billion.

Trailing 12-month EBITDA is likely to be close to $16-$18 billion in December 2020. That would put debt to EBITDA at close to 4.0X. Even taking into account the stronger two quarters and annualizing them, debt to EBITDA will be comfortably past 3.0X.

Unsustainable

The bigger issue is not the short term but the longer term price required for a cyclical company to get a high debt rating. To maintain an even A rating (not the AA it has), XOM's mid-cycle debt to EBITDA needs to be under 1.0X. Once debt breaches $65 billion, mid cycle oil prices will need to be about $75-$80/barrel for XOM to get an annual reading of debt to EBITDA under 1.0X (with $65 billion debt). While we are optimistic on oil prices, mid-cycle prices that high are unlikely any time soon. The credit rating agencies also are likely to use $60 as the mid cycle price. The longer XOM waits before cutting its dividend, the higher the mid-cycle oil price target becomes for XOM to maintain its rating.

Another way to look at it is to find the price of oil at which XOM can sustain $30 billion annual capex alongside its dividends. Even that price is well over $75/barrel oil. This price is not static but actually moves up as XOM keeps adding debt (which requires interest payments). Based on all the information, XOM thus enjoys the second-lowest dividend safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

Conclusion

The debt is spinning out of control. XOM added $25 billion in net debt over the last four years and will add another $20 billion over the next three quarters if they sustain the dividend. XOM will defend its credit rating and those metrics are deteriorating very quickly despite the capex cut. Our options model implies a 35%-50% dividend cut by January 2021. While that model is not 100% accurate, it does predict dividend cuts with an extremely high degree of accuracy as we saw here. What could make us wrong here is if the world returns to complete normalcy in 3-4 months and oil moves back above $50 by the third quarter. That's an extremely low-probability event at the moment. Another outlier event that could allow XOM to hold its dividend would be if natural gas prices spike above $4.00 and hold there for the latter half of 2020 and into 2021. We actually think this second event has a higher chance than the first as lower oil production creates heavy collateral damage to natural gas supply.

XOM is still a good company and energy is now at one of its lowest percentages of the broader stock market. Had the pandemic not happened, XOM could have had enough cushion to wait out for higher oil prices. But at this point our confidence in the dividend being maintained is extremely low. On the other hand, these big cuts in capex which will occur across the space will set up a big supply deficit sometime between 2021-2022. XOM will rise significantly from these levels as the piper will need to be paid. While we think XOM will outperform the broader indices (we have a longer term price target of $65 for the stock), we are even more certain the dividend is going soon. Investors can look to buy pullbacks but do know that the dividend safety is very low.

We recently wrote about Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) right here on Seeking Alpha which we believe is a better investment than XOM as part of our broad research on oil and gas companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.