PDC Energy: This Shale Oil Driller Is Worth Considering

PDC Energy (PDCE) was planning on tapping into its expanded asset base, growing oil production, and generating strong levels of free cash flows. But the sudden collapse in oil prices from more than $60 a barrel at the start of 2020 to just $18.27 at the time of this writing has forced the company to significantly alter its plans. The shale oil drillers will struggle with losses in the downturn. The tough environment threatens to push some companies to bankruptcy. But I think PDC Energy is better positioned than most to withstand this period, thanks to the aggressive cost-cutting measures, decent hedge coverage, a strong balance sheet, and robust liquidity.

PDC Energy initiated the takeover of SRC Energy last year in an all-stock deal valued at $1.7 billion. The acquisition made a lot of sense since both companies had overlapping assets in Colorado's Wattenberg Field in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The combined entity could drive synergies and cost savings by sharing resources and carrying out coordinated exploration and production work. PDC Energy also said the combined company could generate $275 million of free cash flows at $55 oil and $2.70 gas in 2020. This may have sounded too ambitious for a company that burned cash flows in the first half of 2019. But PDC Energy came back strongly in the second half by showing capital discipline and curtailing well costs. It delivered approximately $200 million of free cash flows in H2-2019 and ended 2019 on a strong note with around $38 million of free cash flows for the full year.

PDC Energy completed the SRC Energy merger in January. Its ability to generate free cash flows was going to get even better in 2020 as the impact of the merger-related synergies kicked in and the company continued to exercise capital discipline while reducing costs. But then, oil prices crashed, forcing the company to redraw its capital budget and drilling plans in light of the extraordinarily low commodity prices.

PDC Energy originally planned to reduce capital expenditure by around 16% to the range of $1-$1.1 billion in 2020 from $1.25 billion in 2019. But now, the company will spend just $500 to $600 million this year, depicting large drops of 48% from the original guidance and 56% from last year. The cut will come on the back of a large drop in drilling activity. The company will suspend all drilling activity in the Delaware Basin region where it originally planned to work with an average of 1.5 rigs in 2020. In the core Wattenberg area, PDC Energy will cut its rig count from three to one in May, with the sole unit running throughout the rest of the year. It also plans to substantially cut production by 20% to 30% in May and June due to the large drop in benchmark prices and significantly widened regional differentials.

For the full year, the company is now expecting a 10% decrease in total production driven by 20% decrease in oil production on a pro-forma basis. As a reminder, PDC Energy produced 197,000 boe per day, including oil production of 79,000 bpd in 2019, after including SRC Energy volumes. Its total production and oil output were forecasted to climb to around 210,000 boe per day and 80,000 bpd respectively in 2020. But now, the latest guidance shows that the company's total output might drop to ~178,000 bpd, with oil production of 64,000 bpd.

The plunge in oil prices combined with the double-digit drop in production will push PDC Energy's earnings and cash flows substantially lower in 2020 from last year on a pro forma basis. But that's also true for the broader exploration and production industry whose earnings will plunge this year due to the downturn. In the current environment, I think financial health will matter more to investors than anything else since it can have a huge impact on how well an oil producer weathers the storm. Wall Street will likely reward those companies that can generate decent levels of cash flows in this difficult period and have a strong balance sheet. I think PDC Energy is one such operator.

Although PDC Energy will witness a large drop in cash flow from operations, it will still receive a lot of support from its crude oil hedges which will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices. The company has currently hedged roughly 70% of its estimated oil production for the current year at a weighted average floor price of around $58 per barrel. A vast majority of its hedges consist of swaps and the remaining are two-way collars. These contracts offer better downside protection than the cost-less three-way collars. A little more than 30% of its production is exposed to the oil price weakness, but with most of the output backed by derivative contracts at a decent price, I expect PDC Energy to realize substantial gains from hedges which will provide crucial support to its operating cash flows.

PDC Energy's cash outflows, on the other hand, will drop substantially, led in large part by the 56% drop in capital expenditures. The actual decline could come in higher if the company reports strong improvements in well costs, just like it did last year in both operating regions, and realizes better-than-expected service cost reductions. I also expect the company to realize efficiency as a result of the merger which will have a positive impact on its lease operating expenses and G&A costs. PDC Energy has taken additional measures, such as payroll cost-saving initiatives, which will help push its total G&A costs 10% lower as compared to the original budget.

In short, PDC Energy's cash outflows will decline substantially and its cash inflows will receive a boost from hedges. This could enable the company to generate free cash flows, even in this difficult period. PDC Energy says that it can generate more than $100 million of free cash flows in 2020 if it realizes commodity prices of $25 per barrel oil, $2 per MMBtu natural gas, and $5 per barrel NGL for the remainder of the year. This implies that PDC Energy's cash flow breakeven level is less than $25 per barrel under the current capital budget and drilling plan. Note that the US Energy Information Administration expects WTI to average $29.34 per barrel in 2020, as per the agency's latest outlook. At $29 oil, PDC Energy could generate strong levels of free cash flows of well over $100 million.

With one of the lowest cash flow breakeven points among independent oil producers, PDC Energy could deliver one of the strongest levels of cash flows in the industry (measured in terms of free cash flow yield) in 2020. I think this is the key factor that differentiates PDC Energy from other mid-cap and small-cap oil producers who will likely burn significant levels of cash flows this year. In this backdrop, if PDC Energy reports free cash flows, then I believe that could fuel its stock's outperformance.

The oil price environment, however, is looking far from stable. If the commodity ends up averaging less than $20 per barrel, then PDC Energy might face a cash flow shortfall. But what I also like about PDC Energy is that it also has a decent balance sheet which puts it in a good position to withstand the downturn and finance a cash flow shortfall.

PDC Energy had a total of $1.18 billion of debt at the end of last year, with no significant borrowings under the $1.3 billion revolving credit facility. But the company's debt likely increased to $1.8 billion, as per my estimate, as it used proceeds from its revolving credit facility to repurchase the outstanding SRC Energy senior notes in Q1-2020. I believe its leverage ratio, measured in terms of debt-to-equity ratio, currently stands at 67%, after accounting for the likely increase in debt and equity following the completion of the merger. That leverage ratio would be lower than the small-to-mid-cap peer median of 70%, as per my calculation.

The merger also increased the company's liquidity as its borrowing base climbed to $2.1 billion of which it elected $1.7 billion. The company currently has $1.1 billion available under the revolver, which can help meet any short-term funding needs. If, for instance, PDC Energy generates free cash flows, then it can use that excess cash to shore up its cash reserves or repay the $200 million of the 1.125% convertible notes (principal amount) that will mature in September 2021. But if it faces a liquidity crunch, then it can draw on the revolver to fill a funding gap. Either way, I think PDC Energy is well-positioned to sustain the current downturn. The company is facing no other near-term debt maturity besides the 1.125% convertibles.

Shares of PDC Energy have tumbled by 65% this year and are currently trading just 2.14-times in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, below sector median of 6.15x. The company's shares could remain depressed due to continued weakness in oil prices. But I think PDC Energy is one of the better-positioned oil producers among the mid-to-small-cap E&Ps. Its stock will likely recover once the company starts delivering strong levels of cash flows and oil prices begin to improve. In my opinion, those investors who can tolerate oil price-related swings should consider buying PDC Energy shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.