BRZU - A Contrarian Lotto Ticket Could Be Worth A Try On The Long Side, Eventually

On February 21, in an article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote, “I favor gains in both the Brazilian real against the US dollar and the Brazilian stock market.” I was wrong. Only days later, a tsunami of selling descended on all emerging markets as the Coronavirus spread around the world, and the World Health Organization officially designated the virus as a global pandemic.

The spread of the disease that began in China and has moved around the globe with lightning speed had over 2.17 million confirmed cases as of April 17 and claimed at least 145,000 lives. Many more have come down with the illness and perished as the data is likely incomplete. Coronavirus transcends borders and has worked its way into South America. According to ncov2019.live, there were over 30,000 cases in Brazil and 1924 deaths as of April 17, according to ncov2019.live. The number continues to grow.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares product (BRZU) offers market participants a 200% performance of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index.

The EWZ has plunged

The top holdings and fund summary of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) include:

EWZ is a highly liquid product with $5.16 billion in net assets, and over 37 million shares changing hands each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.59%.

As the chart highlights, EWZ fell from a high of $48.48 on January 2, 2020, to a low of $20.14 on March 19, a decline of 58.5% as the Brazilian stocks did far worse than the S&P 500 from the 2020 high to its low. EWZ was trading at $24.94 on Friday, April 17, not far above the recent low.

Emerging markets got hit hardest by Coronavirus

As the emerging market nations around the world have far fewer resources to face the global pandemic, the death toll and number of cases will likely be substantially higher than in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Moreover, many cases and fatalities will be below the radar, and the world may not have a real picture of the impact of the virus for months, if not years.

The US stock market had been rallying to new highs throughout 2019 and into the first two months of 2020. Brazil’s stock market had also been in bullish mode, but that ended in early 2020. South America’s most populous nation and leading economy had been attracting investment flows after the election of Jair Bolsonaro in late 2018. President Bolsonaro ran his campaign on a “Brazil first” nationalistic platform that was business-friendly and pledged to clean up corruption in the nation. At first, his election lifted both the Brazilian stock market and the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. The currency ran out of steam on the upside long before the stock market in Brazil, and the carnage in emerging markets sent the value of the real below its critical level of support at the 2015 low.

As the chart highlights, the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair fell from $0.65095 in 2011 to a low of $0.23040 in September 2015. The real fell below that bottom in February and continued lower in March as the Coronavirus caused a meltdown in the emerging markets, and Brazil was no exception.

President Bolsonaro marches to the beat of a different drummer

President Bolsonaro first took on other world leaders as fires ravaged the Amazon in 2019. When Coronavirus was spreading around the globe, the Brazilian leader did not follow other nations when it comes to social distancing guideless.

As recently as last weekend, President Bolsonaro continued to downplay the threat of the virus. The medical community in Brazil continued to express concern over the President’s refusal to take precautions. Brazil’s cities are crowded, and the evidence that population density encourages the spread of the highly contagious virus is indisputable. The infection and mortality rates in Italy, France, the UK, and New York City point to the danger of Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the President of Brazil continued to greet crowds of supporters, ignoring the potential peril.

Brazil is a commodity-producing nation

The Brazilian economy has been a basket case for years. Corruption and mismanagement prevented the country from achieving its potential. Brazil’s climate and geography make the nation a significant commodity exporter to the world. Brazil produces vast quantities of agricultural products, minerals, metals, and energy commodities.

In 2011, the Brazilian currency reached its peak at over $0.65 against the US dollar when raw material prices were at multiyear highs. In 2015, when commodity prices fell, the real reached a bottom, but it failed to recover alongside the commodities asset class because of the corruption and problems facing the nation.

China had been pumping investments into Brazil for years to guaranty the world’s most populous nation raw material flows. During his campaign for President in 2018, Jair Bolsonaro asked Brazilians if they wanted their future determined in Beijing or Sao Paulo, which resonated with many voters.

Coronavirus is the most significant event of our lifetime. Jair Bolsonaro is taking a massive wager that the rest of the world is overreacting. If wrong, his nation could suffer an unprecedented tragedy. The price action in the Brazilian stock market and the currency market is signaling that he is wrong.

BRZU- Lots of volatility, the potential for a reverse split, and a lotto ticket on Brazil

I was bullish on Brazil earlier this year, but it is difficult to maintain that stance given the evidence that Coronavirus leaves death, illness, and economic destruction in its path. President Bolsonaro’s refusal to follow the lead of other nations in the world when it comes to dealing with the pandemic could impact Brazil’s economy and wellbeing of Brazilians for many years into the future.

Meanwhile, the light at the end of the tunnel for Brazil is its vast commodity production. Central banks and governments have pumped unprecedented amounts of liquidity in the form of monetary and fiscal stimulus programs to stabilize the economy until scientists come up with effective treatments or a vaccine to deal with the virus. The financial legacy of the virus will continue to impact economic conditions for months and years after the current global crisis. Increasing the money supply weighs on the value of all fiat currencies and could spark inflationary pressures in the future. Meanwhile, economies around the world will suffer a period of contraction not seen since the Great Depression in the 1930s. We could see periods where inflation combined with contraction lead to stagflation. The current deflationary spiral that is weighing on commodity prices could create shortages as producers cut back on output.

If Coronavirus exacts a significant toll on Brazil, the production of a host of commodities could decline. At the same time, we could see a period of bottlenecks at ports in Brazil. Exports may not make it to consumers around the world because of the widespread impact of the virus in a nation that is not working to slow the spread.

At this point, any exposure to Brazil is a highly risky venture. For a contrarian, the leveraged Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) performs like the EWZ product on steroids. The most recent top holdings and fund summary for BRZU include:

BRZU has net assets of $112.33 million, trades an average of over 7.3 million shares each day, and charges a 1.29% expense ratio. The EWZ product declined by 58.5% since early January at the recent low.

Over the same period, a combination of the decline in EWZ and time decay pushed BRZU from $41.32 to $1.69 per share, a drop of 95.9%. Products like BRZU tend to undergo reverse splits when the price drops to a low level. For a contrarian looking for a recovery in Brazil, timing is the most significant factor when it comes to BRZU. At its current level, it is a lotto ticket, but be careful, a reverse split will give it room to drop a lot further as Coronavirus leaves a trail of human and economic woes in South America’s leading nation.

