Nampak: Sum Of The Parts Showing Some Upside But Overshadowed By Major Debt Risks

I’ve been a long time bear on Nampak (Articles Nampak: Still More Downside; Nampak: Not Yet....; Nampak: Cheap For a Reason), with the view that competition in their core South African bevcan market would erode profitability, and operations in Rest of Africa were risky, not just from an operational perspective, but also from a FOREX perspective. The value destruction has been significant. The share price on the US ADR has fallen from a peak of $4.21 in 2014, to the current level of $0.11, a decline of 97%. This share price does not reflect the value of the company’s assets, which is material from a replacement cost point of view. However balance sheet risks are weighing on the share price, and the probability of a rights issue is high.

Oil Price Collapse Could be a Major Issue for Nigeria and Angolan Ops

Nampak was on a path to recovery at the beginning of the year. A change in CEO, as well as a number of asset sales, could have sorted out the balance sheet issues and extracted some value from the core assets of the Group, the bevcan operations. Unfortunately, the collapse in the oil price will cause new issues to emerge. Given operations in Angola and Nigeria, heavily oil-reliant countries, Nampak’s earnings are quite correlated to the oil price.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst, Bloomberg

From an operational perspective, margins in Angola and Nigeria have been quite high. While not disclosed directly, with some estimates these can be roughly backed out. For Nigeria, operating margins are roughly 25%, while for Angola they are roughly 16%, having fallen off from FY 2018 where they were also above 20%. This compares with an operating margin in the more mature South African bevcan market of ~14%. Margins can move materially in one direction or another in Rest of Africa, and with the contribution from both these Rest of Africa operations to Group EBIT at ~32%, the knock-on impact of a decrease in margins on cash flows and the balance sheet can be severe, something to take note of when the balance sheet is in such a precarious position.

Source: Company data, analyst estimates

Balance Sheet in a Precarious Position

As of the last set of results (FY 2019), Nampak’s net debt to EBITDA increased to 10X. EBITDA was impacted by ZAR1.3bn of abnormal items (Predominantly FOREX losses incurred on the Zimbabwe operations). Stripping these out, net debt to EBITDA would have been 3.2X (Versus 2.5X for the prior year on a comparable basis). This is one of the problems with analysing Nampak. The income statement is always significantly impacted by “abnormal” items, such that abnormal items are such a frequent occurrence I prefer to just include them, as most of the abnormal items do have cash flow implications. From a pure balance sheet perspective, net debt at ZAR6.6bn is up 7% on the prior year and amounts to 83% of Group equity, or 542% of market cap. The Group has breached covenants and had to negotiate a covenant relaxation with debt holders from 3.0X net debt to EBITDA to 3.5X (This excludes abnormal items from the calculation).

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Deteriorating Cash Flows a Further Risk to the Balance Sheet

Free cash flow generation has been deteriorating over the past few years, owing to weaker margins in the core South African bevcan market, bevcan Angola, as well as weaker plastics margins. Poor working capital management has exacerbated the issue. The loss making glass operation has also drained a lot of capital from the Group. The result is operational performance is unlikely to save the Group at this point. Management has turned their attention to asset sales, having sold off the glass operation, the UK plastics business and the Nigerian cartons business (But yet to receive proceeds).

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Value from a Sum of the Parts Perspective if Balance Sheet Sorted Out?

Source: Company data, analyst estimates

A sum of the parts shows that what really matters in this business right now is debt. What the net debt position one year out is an almost impossible number to forecast, it will be impacted significantly by operational movements and even more so by currency movements. ~75% of Nampak’s gross debt is dollar denominated. For FY 2019, the ZAR USD traded in a range of ZAR12 to ZAR15 to the dollar. For FY 2020, the ZAR has blown out to ZAR19 to the dollar, representing an approximate 35% depreciation for the ZAR. This implies an increase in gross debt of ~35% for 75% of Nampak’s total debt, or an increase from ZAR6bn to ZAR8bn if this depreciation is sustained for the rest of the year i.e. the entire disposal proceeds of the Glass, Cartons and UK plastics business (ZAR1.9bn) could get swallowed up just by the depreciation of the currency, as these proceeds will only be deployed towards reducing USD debt in the second half of the financial year. My sum of the parts does show marginal upside, but my conviction in valuing this business is low, and it’s really a binary outcome now for Nampak with the risks skewed to the downside in my opinion (I.e. Very dilutive rights issue likely).

Conclusion: Zero Margin of Safety, Equity Value Could Easily be Worth Nothing

Nampak is a very complex business that is very difficult to forecast. There are many other issues going on right now (FOREX hedges in Angola / Nigeria / Zim, losing market share in bevcan SA, new management team, COVID-19 lock down in SA, Zim hyperinflation issues) which could all be material to a valuation, but I believe the biggest risk is the balance sheet, and the impact of the substantial ZAR depreciation on USD-denominated debt. This will hurt finance expenses (I.e. Earnings), but will also impact the solvency of the Group. Nampak is definitely cheap for a reason, and is not a worthy investment, right now it remains a highly speculative punt at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.