Low Risk/High Reward Lurking In The Starwood Forest Of Opportunity

Opportunity now is for 84.97% annualized yield rate and $3.01 (24.17%) downside protection from the current $12.46 market, which is already off $13.87 (52.68%) of recent February 6th high of $26.33.

Starwood stands out in this sector for its strong financial ability to weather the economic ills and come out stronger than ever.

An Engineered Income Investing Top Idea For April 2020

We all could certainly use a good fortune teller right now. Alas, none of us can see the future. Sure, it is easy to note some segments that will suffer a lot of damage in the virus economy. Residential and commercial property REITs are among those expected to be hard hit. How hard and how resistant to damage are questions we must weigh now with very limited hard data available. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is one worthy of undertaking such an evaluation at this time.

Company: Starwood Property Trust

Current Price: $12.46

Dividend: $1.92 (15.41%) Ex-div. ~6/27/20

Fair Value: YDP $22.20 @ 8.65% historical yield average

P/S FV: $24.90 (pre-virus reports) (very good historical correlation)

P/B FV: $20.04

P/E FV: $20.48

Discussion

The virus economy is going to hit some sectors particularly hard. Property REITs, especially residential and many commercial REITs, are expected to be struck particularly hard as the out of work renters and homeowners and tenants with shuttered or deeply curtailed business find it difficult to pay rents from their reduced revenues. For instance, California is already estimating 40% of the workforce is now unemployed. Clearly, most commercial business properties are also severely curtailed and there are even talks of rent strikes in many places. Some companies, including adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), have already announced their intention to withhold rents due. With many states already ordering suspension of evictions for at least the next three months, these drastic figures of reduced revenue to landlords will only get worse. Meanwhile, landlords, banks and other lenders are already insisting rents be paid timely.

The stage is clearly being set for a financial conflict and systemic shock not seen even at the height of the 2008/9 global financial crisis. For this reason, I have already advised in previous virus reports that most property REITs should be avoided and some may even face existential threats going forward.

None of the current financial information is of much value for a current snapshot. Many companies have not yet reported since the virus economy took hold, and those that have reported, only can show earliest impacts to date. Long term still remains unknown as to the depth and length of contraction. We must therefore evaluate survivability and long-term fundamental value upon a return to a "normal". This approach is true for all Residential and Commercial property REITs at this time, as well as for many other sectors.

Starwood is an exception that I think has the key strengths to survive and ultimately thrive. The annual 2019 total net revenues as reported February 2020 were just shy of $1.2 billion. On 3/27/20 Starwood reported it has $800 million cash on hand, over $3 billion in unencumbered assets and no corporate debt maturing in 2020. This strong position suggests STWD will easily manage its debt service should even all of its revenues be zeroed for the remaining eight months of the year (~66% of total year, or $800 million). Clearly it will not be 100% revenues lost for the remainder of the year.

In addition to the cash and unencumbered assets that ensure Starwood's ability to service all obligations without recourse to any future 2020 revenues leaves the dividend safety up in the air for now. The current annual dividend distribution outlays were $538.4 million in 2019. Much will depend on the actual depth of revenue shortfalls for the year and STWD's ability and willingness to refinance existing debt at near-zero prevailing rates or take on new unsecured debt or secured by currently unencumbered assets. Therefore, the dividend may remain unabated, partially reduced for short term, or could be eliminated if Starwood builds its cash reserves to take advantage of other property owners' failure and the bargain buying opportunities that will provide for STWD to emerge from the virus crisis stronger and larger than ever. Overall, the picture in any of these cases is for a very short period, if any, of abated dividends and impaired fair value.

Shares are already down $13.87 ( 52.68%). A very deep dividend cut is already priced into current market prices. Therefore, I see a survivor trading at 40% to 50% discount from long-term fair value. This makes it an opportunity to be seized by those willing to accept the risks of the environment I have laid out here.

Covered Option Opportunities

Those interested in new Starwood investment now might consider cash covered puts with high yield and further deep downside protection, or entry via short term at the money put writing or buy/write.

For high yield and further deep downside protection, consider writing cash secured puts for 25-day 5/15/20 $10.00 @ $0.55 premium for net covering cash (and breakeven point) of $9.45. This provides an 84.97% annualized yield rate with $3.01 (24.17%) downside protection from the current $12.46 market, which is already off $13.87 (52.68%) off the recent February 6th high of $26.33. The 60-day puts for 6/19/20 $10.00 @ $0.95 give a net cost (breakeven) of $9.05 and annualized yield rate of 63.86%. 151-day puts for 9/18/20 $10.00 @ $1.65 provide net $8.35 covering cash (breakeven) for a 47.77% annualized yield rate.

Those interested in targeting a current entry point using cash secured puts should consider the at-the-money 25-day 5/15/20 $12.50 @ $1.42 premium for net covering cash of $11.08 and an annualized yield rate of 181%.

An immediate entry would consider a buy-write with $12.47 market buy leg and concurrent covered calls using the 60-day $20.00 @ $0.25 premium for a net debit cost of $12.22 and annualized yield rate on the call premium of 12.45%. An additional dividend yield (currently at 15.41% annual yield) may be added. If called away, an additional $7.53 (61.62%) would be realized.

Closing Thoughts

Numbers like these in a hostile market with deep downside protection and room to participate in large intrinsic rebound, all coupled with excellent locked in double-digit annualized yield rates, are a rare find indeed.

Thank you for taking the time to read my work. If you are interested in dividends, retirement income, option boosting yields, and fundamental value analysis and appraisal, consider becoming a follower by clicking the orange follow button. I invite you to join in the comment section below to join a discussion of the ideas presented in this article.

Stay safe and well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.