Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

The energy sector has been hit by two black swans: COVID-19 lockdowns and an oil price war. Fundamental ratios make little sense now: many companies have hit a discontinuity in their operations. Current prices are the result of the market's opinion on the double black swan impact, plus some deleveraging action followed by a relief rally. For example, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) went up about 70% from March lows, but they are still in deep losses year to date. Anyway, we continue a follow-up of our metrics. They will become relevant again after the next earnings reports.

The energy sector and the metals/mining industry look cheap, but their profitability was already far below the historical baseline before the March crash. Paper/wood and chemicals are underpriced and close to the profitability baseline based on the latest earnings reports. However, the last release of the Chemical Activity Barometer was bearish.

Since last month:

P/E, P/S, and P/FCF have deteriorated in the relief rally for all industries, but they are far better than 2 months ago. More relevant values of ratio denominators will be known when the new earnings season unfolds.

ROE has improved in paper/wood and deteriorated in energy.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF in energy (XLE) and materials (XLB) have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 5.2% and 2.2%, respectively.

The five S&P 500 stocks in energy and materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL), ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings (excluding extraordinary items), price/sales and price/free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CEIX CONSOL Energy Inc. OILGASFUEL DNR Denbury Resources Inc. OILGASFUEL KOP Koppers Holdings Inc. CHEM CMC Commercial Metals Co. METAL HCC Warrior Met Coal Inc. METAL RS Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. METAL STLD Steel Dynamics Inc. METAL GEF Greif Inc. PACKAGING IP International Paper Co. PACKAGING MYE Myers Industries Inc. PACKAGING

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in energy and materials on 4/20/2020

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), price to free cash flow (P/FCF), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Equip./Sces 13.13 24.2 45.76% 0.23 1.73 86.75% 7.21 35.34 79.60% -12.98 7.34 -20.32 Oil/Gas 7.42 18.53 59.98% 0.77 3.35 76.96% 8.48 29.03 70.77% -1.45 4.47 -5.92 Chemicals 15.31 18.48 17.16% 1.08 1.21 10.40% 17.89 25.37 29.48% 3.98 6.74 -2.76 Construction Materials 15.61 21.44 27.19% 1.37 1.16 -18.20% 13.56 40.5 66.53% 5.75 5.77 -0.02 Packaging 16.18 17.96 9.89% 0.87 0.61 -42.26% 18.04 20.09 10.22% 14.18 8.34 5.84 Metals/Mining 15.30 19.83 22.83% 2.44 2.65 8.03% 16.37 25.53 35.89% -19.59 -8.6 -10.99 Paper/Wood 14.02 21.27 34.09% 0.43 0.72 39.96% 13.28 22.81 41.78% 2.63 4.99 -2.36

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

Price/free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with the benchmark in 1 month.

