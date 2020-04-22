Oil: An Extreme Setup Is Forming - Why It Will Not Hold (Part 1)

Co-produced with Trapping Value

To say that energy markets have had a wild time is to give a whole new meaning to understatements. The year started off in a bullish fashion with Brent Crude hitting highs over $70.

Those highs gave way to progressive selling with the markets ignoring bullish developments like Libya's production loss and focusing on the impact of COVID-19. The pandemic fears were fully realized with most nations going into some sort of a lockdown mode and oil demand cratering in a hurry. While this has not been a pleasant time to be in the equity markets, energy equities have been particularly hard hit. At the trough on March 27, energy shares as represented by the S&P Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Index (XOP) and the TSX traded iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy ETF (TSX:XEG) were going neck and neck toward zero and outpaced broader index declines 3:1.

Data by YCharts

With the carnage that has occurred to date, investors are wondering what's the path forward for the different sectors like oil and gas producers and the master limited partnerships that form the bulk of the midstream companies. We take a look at the likely path from here for the commodity in Part 1 of this series and touch upon the repercussions for the equities in part 2.

War, What Is It Good For? Absolutely Nothing

While we will touch on the demand side of the equation further down, we do want to start with the supply issues. The OPEC meeting in March failed to deliver what the markets wanted with some deep quarrels between Saudi Arabia and Russia. The news at the time suggested that Russia was reluctant to cut more production, and Saudi Arabia, tired of shouldering the burden of deep cuts, decided to show Russia who really is the boss. They did this by deeply cutting their discounts on their light grades of oil and caused the biggest one day selloff in the history of oil markets.

While it was not part of the headlines, it's our belief that Saudi Arabia also was growing weary of persistent quota violations by Iraq. You can see below just how little Iraq complied with its production quotas last November.

Yes there were countries that actually did worse, but they are a rather small part of OPEC production. Iraq's excesses were making it harder and harder to achieve balance in the market.

While Iraq has talked a tough game, and they always are at the forefront saying how supply needs to be toned down at almost every OPEC meeting, what they actually mean by that is that someone else needs to do that work, not them.

Source: Peak Oil Barrel

So while the Saudis might have had issues with Russia, we believe that the negotiations broke down also because the kingdom was not ready to continue with the status quo inside OPEC. With perfect hindsight, it's unlikely that Saudi Arabia, or Russia for that matter, would have gone the route they did. They were at the time fighting over 1-2 million barrels per day of cuts. As we shall see in the demand side analysis, the problems turned out to be substantially larger.

Global Lockdown

The International Energy Agency ("IEA") estimates that

Global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 mb/d year-on-year in 2020. The impact of containment measures in 187 countries and territories has been to bring mobility almost to a halt. Demand in April is estimated to be 29 mb/d lower than a year ago, down to a level last seen in 1995. For 2Q20, demand is expected to be 23.1 mb/d below year-ago levels. The recovery in 2H20 will be gradual; in December demand will still be down 2.7 mb/d y-o-y.

Source: IEA Oil Market Report April 2020

At this point the truth is that nobody has a clue as to what the exact supply and demand numbers are. We are certain that both have fallen substantially, but the true extent remains masked for multiple reasons. For one, we have no idea how local differentials are impacting production cuts. The drop in demand also has been so sudden that the ability to quickly locate storage for massive amounts of crude oil has been difficult. Finally the drop in demand has caused days of inventories of products to move up so quickly that the normal buyers who would step in to buy cheap crude, the refiners, are in a big cash crunch and sitting this one out. 20-29 million barrels of demand drop is far beyond the ability of the system to function normally. As a comparison, demand fell by 1.5 million barrels/day during the global financial crisis. So numbers this huge are so far out of the ordinary that OPEC's supply side shock and awe is rather irrelevant here.

OPEC+ makes peace

Absolutely nobody could imagine the speed with which this saga developed as the Saudis dealt a supply shock right when a demand shock of the highest order was looming. With the price of oil at the front end futures under $25, OPEC+ came back to the proverbial table (it was all virtual this time). The negotiations lasted a few days with some commenters joking that the pandemic would likely be over before they reached a decision.

They did finally make a deal to cut as much as 10 million barrels/day of supply from the market. Our thoughts on this are that in a way this is good as OPEC+ has realized the gravity of the situation and how every single oil producer's survival is on the line. Future cooperation is likely to be better and there will be less testosterone flying through the meetings.

On the other hand, this has been and continues to remain a demand story. Until demand comes back and things start looking remotely normal, there's just nothing OPEC+ plus can do. What we mean by that is that there's a fair degree of production shut-in currently at sub $25 WTI prices (West Texas Intermediate crude oil benchmark). But there's also a lot of supply that could come back on in the $25-$35 range. Even the most draconian cuts from OPEC+ would only work to raise prices back to $35. That likely helps no one as this is a case where loss of revenues would be higher from barrels not produced vs. from price per barrel gained. However, there's a side of this that OPEC+ likely is targeting. That side wants to stop inventories from bloating too much. Inventory bloat could weigh on prices for years and that's the bigger fallout that OPEC+ deal is about. The measures announced by OPEC+ and the G20 countries won’t rebalance the market immediately but they are attempting to prevent max-inventories. For that to be effective, demand also needs to rebound.

Impact On Supply by 2021

Supply for 2021 has been very heavily impacted and we are not even referring to what OPEC is doing. The capex cuts have been so extreme that it's hard for us to visualize a scenario where oil prices don't rebound to triple the current price if inventories and demand are normalized at some point in 2021. Bear with us as we make our case.

All the majors including BP (NYSE:BP), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) are slashing capital expenditures anywhere from 25%-50%. The exact impact of these capex cuts are unknown, but based on some preliminary guidance, we believe production will decline by December 2020 by about 7% relative to 2019. That's a pretty steep drop. Moving beyond the majors, we see the drops of this magnitude will be par for the course rather than exceptions. Crescent Point energy (CPG) for example announced an average production range of about 8% lower than 2019.

Source: Crescent Point

This is the average production for the year, so exit to exit is likely be closer to 12%. Another point to note is that CPG is expecting prices of $30-$35 for WTI for the year, something that's highly unlikely.

Whitecap Oil (OTCPK:SPGYF), which we would argue is one of the most efficient oil players in the world, announced a 5.5% reduction in average supply during 2020 vs. the previous budget.

Source: Whitecap

Again, exit (December 2019) to exit (December 2020) production is likely to be far worse. Just like CPG, SPGYF also has used rather optimistic projections for the year for oil prices, so the final tally will be worse.

On the U.S. side shale oil is struggling with depleting tier-one inventory and is now moving on gradually to tier-two acreage that will not be profitable under $60-$70/barrel. Perhaps the holder of the best inventory in shale is Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). PXD had strutted out another silly "increase production without looking at the price" idea early in February.

Averaged fourth quarter oil production of 220 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD), at the top end of guidance.

Pioneer expects 2020 oil production of 235 to 245 MBOPD and total production of 383 to 403 MBOEPD.

Source: PXD Q4-2019 press release

PXD downgraded its production outlook as reality began to sink in.

Pioneer expects full-year 2020 oil production to be similar to the Company’s 2019 Permian oil production average of approximately 211 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD).

Source: PXD March 16 press release

That is a 12% drop and that's with PXD being rather heavily hedged.

Pioneer has derivative coverage for approximately 90% of its revised 2020 oil production estimate.

Source: PXD March 16 press release

What's also notable is that WTI is nowhere near what PXD is basing its forecast on.

The Company expects its revised capital program to be fully funded from forecasted cash flow of approximately $2.3 billion and generate free cash flow3 of approximately $500 million (at the midpoint of capital guidance), assuming WTI oil prices average $35 per barrel for the remainder of 2020.

Source: PXD March 16 press release

While these are a few examples, we have targeted the ones in the best position to respond to the oil price environment. In all likelihood, a lot of the others will be far worse. So at this point, our base projection is that we will go into 2021 with oil supply down at least 5% vs. 2019 numbers globally. This decline assumes OPEC does not do any voluntary cuts beyond what they were exercising in February 2020.

Conclusion

The OPEC+ meeting might appear to be a bust but we believe it was unrealistic for them to stabilize the oil prices with such a huge amount of demand destruction. If they can prevent inventories from getting too bloated, the world likely goes into 2021 with a giant deficit and well set up for a price rise.

IEA expects Q4-2020 demand to be just 2.4 million barrels below that of Q4-2019. If that happens to be an accurate prediction we will go into Q4-2020 with 2.5 million barrels per day supply deficit and that's assuming OPEC just goes back to producing what it did in February 2020, i.e. not enforcing any additional cuts. The key point though is that the supply lost in the non-OPEC world will have a very hard time coming back online at prices under $65-$70/barrel. Taking this idea out further, at some point when the world normalizes and demand returns back to where it would be if COVID-19 had not happened, the supply deficit could be rather incredible to the tune of 6-8 million barrels/day. In 2008 the super-spike of $140/barrel was caused by a 1.0-1.5 million barrel/day shortfall. What happens if we get something five times as large? We will look at the timelines and the impact on some investments in more detail in part 2. We also will detail more on why we remain very bullish on oil.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.