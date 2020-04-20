Moody's Is A Hold, But Not A Buy

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is one of the top three credit ratings agencies in the U.S. and a profitable firm in its own right. However, no stock should be bought at any price, and at present, Moody's is trading at a premium to its fair value.

One could argue that Moody's is a quality business that merits a premium price on its shares. As stated, it is one of the top three U.S. credit ratings agencies, the other two being S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Fitch Ratings, Ltd. While S&P Global is top dog, the trio control more than 90% of the global credit ratings market.

To be an acknowledged player in the credit ratings sector, an agency has to be greatly trusted by the finance sector and by governments, and such trust takes a great deal of time to build. Moody's has been building such trust since its founding in 1900 - it has a 120-year headstart on any prospective competitor.

Founded in 1900, Moody's is one of the top three credit ratings agencies in the world, alongside S&P Global and Fitch. Image provided by TheJournal.

That strong reputation has also enabled Moody's and its peers to withstand the severe criticism and scrutiny they received in the aftermath of the Great Recession in the late-2000s. Their role in facilitating the Great Recession was sharply criticized by the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission, which stated in its report that:

The three credit rating agencies were key enablers of the financial meltdown. The mortgage-related securities at the heart of the crisis could not have been marketed and sold without their seal of approval. Investors relied on them, often blindly. In some cases, they were obligated to use them, or regulatory capital standards were hinged on them. This crisis could not have happened without the rating agencies.

However, all three agencies have weathered this storm, and while competitors have arisen to try and overturn their dominance, all three remain entrenched and profitable. In Moody's case, its profitability is apparent from its 42.97% operating margin and its revenue and net income figures that it has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 3.48 billion 941.3 million 2016 3.6 billion 266.6 million 2017 4.2 billion 1 billion 2018 4.44 billion 1.31 billion 2019 4.83 billion 1.42 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Moody's investor relations page.

Shareholders have also benefited from Moody's profitability, particularly from the income it has provided. Moody's has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for 11 years and has steadily paid dividends for 20 years. With a payout ratio of 25.49% and reported free cash flow of $1.62 billion, that dividend is secure in the short-term - even in the current economic climate.

The balance sheet illustrates that the dividend is secure in the short-term, as total current liabilities of $1.91 billion are offset by total current assets of $3.68 billion, cash on hand worth $1.83 billion, short-term investments worth $98 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.42 billion. Moody's long-term finances do not look as strong as its short-term finances, however, as its long-term debt of $6.07 billion dwarfs its net worth of $840 million. However, its profitability and secure competitive advantage within the credit ratings sector ensures that it will be able to service its debt obligations with little trouble.

Moody's profitable business model accounts for its attractiveness to shareholders such as Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) conglomerate holds 24,669,778 shares of Moody's stock as of 02/14/2020. Indeed, Berkshire Hathaway is Moody's largest institutional shareholder, holding 13.04% of its stock. This popularity accounts for how high Moody's shares have been bid up, and even in light of earnings-per-share growth over the next five years projected to be 10.90%, the stock is still overvalued.

At close of market on 04/17/2020, Moody's Corporation traded at $239.36 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/17/2020, Moody's traded at a share price of $239.36 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 33.64. Contrariwise, the current dividend yield of 0.94% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.15%. This gives a mixed picture regarding valuation, and so it is necessary to establish what fair value for Moody's Corporation is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.15 (32.25 / 15 = 2.15) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $111.33 (239.36 / 2.15 = 111.33). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.96 (32.25 / 33.64 = 0.96) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $249.33 (239.36 / 0.96 = 249.33).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.22 (1.15 / 0.94 = 1.22) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $196.20 (239.36 / 1.22 = 196.20). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $185.62 (111.33 + 249.33 + 196.20 / 3 = 185.62). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 23%.

In summary, Moody's is a dominant player in the global credit ratings market, and is profitable enough to service its long-term debt and sustain its dividend. However, it does not warrant a 23% premium to fair value at this time. It is certainly a hold at this time, but it does not rate as a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.