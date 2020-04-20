Ferrari: What To Think In Light Of Coronavirus

Ferrari seems exposed not just because of its business but also because of its high valuation metrics.

Picture a world frozen by an epidemic. Stores, bars, hotels, closed. Isolation, people staying at home. Stock markets, especially outside the U.S., ravaged by losses. Businesses struggling for survival, taking on debt and seeing vanishing profits or even taking on enormous losses.

For sure, that’s not a world where business owners and investors would go out running to buy a new sports car. For sure, also, that’s not a world where a sports car maker, its factory closed for months, would see its stock do better than most other stocks out there. Even less so if said sports car maker already traded at a significant premium both to its car maker peers and to the market as a whole.

Yet, right now we actually live in such a world. And the most famous of sports car makers actually trades at a large premium. And it indeed fared much better than peers or the market as a whole. That sports car maker is Ferrari (RACE). And its stock is down just 2.5% year-on-year, when even the S&P 500 is down 11% over the same period (and the S&P 500 is an U.S. index, with the U.S. being highly favored by the markets thus far, even though the epidemic now looks stronger in the U.S. than elsewhere).

To add to this surprising outcome, Ferrari didn’t exactly go cheap into this. Ferrari trades for 42.9x 2020 consensus earnings (and more downward revisions to this consensus are likely). It also trades for 39.9x 2019 earnings.

Things couldn’t be much more surprising. Hence, I decided to take a deeper look to try and understand why this could be happening (and whether this would be an obvious short selling opportunity). This article is the result.

Great Brand, Great Margins

Of course, to earn such multiples we couldn’t expect Ferrari to be a weak business. And it isn’t. Ferrari holds one of the most valuable brands in the world (maybe even the best, according to some sources).

It also exhibits extraordinary margins to validate that brand’s strength. This is something you expect from having a powerful brand: you can sell “nearly the same thing” for a higher price premium and all the premium turns to margin. Ferrari’s 2019 EBIT margin was a whopping 24.4%.

Still, the multiples Ferrari trades for include the effects of these nice margins. And the fundamental impact from the closed factory, the closed markets and the loss of income and wealth by its customers will necessarily affect the sales and earnings levels – likely well beyond what’s incorporated into the current consensus. Moreover, unless stock markets continue to recover, the recovery of the willingness to buy Ferrari sports cars is likely to be slow, thus also requiring a reduction to expectations for 2021 and beyond.

Some Debt

When it comes to surviving a shutdown, the leverage a company is carrying is paramount. In this regard, though, Ferrari scores well. It carries only 337 million EUR in net industrial debt.

Of course, Ferrari also has a financial services subsidiary, so net debt including that is more like 1.2 billion EUR. The financial services subsidiary could represent some risk, since customer defaults are likely to be at much higher levels than in the past.

This kind of debt compares to “cruise” FCF of a bit over 400 million EUR/year before coronavirus hit. This does show Ferrari to be a very good business that really carries a large valuation. Even just P/"cruise FCF" comes to around 82.6x. That’s “very rich”.

F1 Exposure

Something that the market might not be seeing is that Ferrari actually has visible Formula 1 exposure in its P&L statement. 14.3% (538 million EUR) of its 2019 revenues were sponsorship revenues. Formula 1 is shut down, so depending on contractual clauses, these revenues will take a large hit. This hit will be nearly 100% margin (though compensated by furloughs where they happen), so this can be quite relevant.

The Elephant In The Room

It seems clear to me that Ferrari’s present business model is extremely exposed to the coronavirus epidemic. Or more precisely, to the reaction to the coronavirus epidemic, due to the extreme lockdowns across the world and their economic consequences. At the same time, Ferrari trades very expensively.

Is this enough to be sure Ferrari is a good short? I do think that it’s quite enough that if Ferrari's stock was to drop heavily, it wouldn’t come as a large surprise. However, there’s another variable that confounds things. A variable that, come the end of the epidemic-driven shutdowns, can easily overwhelm the impact of the epidemic.

I am talking about a product that Ferrari is about to launch. I am talking about the 2021 Ferrari Purosangue, which will be Ferrari’s first SUV.

The entry into the SUV market by a pure sports car maker like Ferrari could leave some doubts. However, this entry is hardly unprecedented. Porsche has done the exact same thing as far back as 2002. And the impact couldn’t have been larger. As of 2019, Porsche sold 280,000 cars. Of those, the two top models were SUVs (Macan, Cayenne). These represented 68% of Porsche’s unit sales. Said another way, Porsche’s entry into SUVs roughly meant tripling Porsche’s potential sales. The same thing could happen at Ferrari.

If Ferrari was to remain just a sports car maker, it could easily be looking at several years just to get back to where it was back in 2019. The stock market would certainly be a lot less optimistic about its prospects if that were so. Hence, this is the reason I call this factor “the elephant in the room”. It’s clear that Ferrari should easily surpass its 2019 achievements once it starts selling its Purosangue SUV.

Conclusion

The Ferrari of today is very exposed to the consequences of the coronavirus shutdown. It’s exposed through the shutdown of its production, through the impoverishment of its customers, through general economic malaise and through a likely large drop in its high-margin sponsorship revenues. It’s also exposed because its shares trade at very high valuation multiples, especially for a car maker. Were those the only considerations, Ferrari’s stock would most likely plunge from here.

However, those are not the only considerations. Ferrari is about to start selling an SUV (come 2021). The same event over at Porsche had a huge impact on its sales and profitability, and logic demands that we consider the same thing to also be very likely to happen at Ferrari.

Thus, it’s too hard to tell whether Ferrari is a good short, as one would be selling short into this event and the likely growth it will produce. That’s so even though I consider that the valuation multiples make little sense even in light of the immediate impact from the SUV. The valuation multiples seem to already discount a lot of good from the Purosangue. Still, selling in front of an acceleration in growth (after the coronavirus impact subsides) seems too hard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.