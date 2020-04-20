Ferrari: What To Think In Light Of Coronavirus
About: Ferrari N.V. (RACE)
by: Paulo Santos
Summary
Ferrari seems highly exposed to the coronavirus epidemic.
Ferrari seems exposed not just because of its business but also because of its high valuation metrics.
Yet, there's a very large confounding factor.
Picture a world frozen by an epidemic. Stores, bars, hotels, closed. Isolation, people staying at home. Stock markets, especially outside the U.S., ravaged by losses. Businesses struggling for survival, taking on debt and seeing vanishing