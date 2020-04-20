MetLife: Down But Not Out

I am long MetLife, and I have no plans to reduce my stake in the near future.

There are reasons for the poor stock performance - recession fears and a low interest rate environment - but I believe that this insurer will make a comeback in 2020.

MetLife's (MET) stock has taken a significant hit so far in 2020 due mostly to the COVID-19-related concerns, although the low interest interest environment is not helping either. MET shares have underperformed the broader market by ~25 percentage points on a YTD basis.

Data by YCharts

Investors should definitely be concerned about lower interest rates and the potential economic impact of COVID-19 but, in my opinion, this steep pullback will eventually turn out to be a great long-term buying opportunity. To this point, I believe that shareholders of this large insurer should use the current dip as an opportunity to add to their MET positions.

Tough Environment But The Insurer Is Well-Positioned For the Future

The COVID-19-related concerns have wreaked havoc for the insurance sector so far in 2020.

Source: Fidelity

But it should be noted that the pain has been felt almost across the board.

Source: Fidelity, Q2 2020 Market Update

And, of course, the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate decisions are not helping either - i.e., the low interest rate environment was already negatively impacting MetLife's bottom line.

Source: CNBC

But more importantly, US economic activity is expected to take a significant hit as a direct result of COVID-19, which makes sense given the fact that the US economy has basically been shut down for the last few weeks. Think about it, ~22 million people have filed for unemployment benefits over the last month. It is that bad.

And as expected, earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have been ratcheted down materially since February 2020.

Source: Fidelity, Q2 2020 Market Update

As shown above, Fidelity also expects for the "support" that has been provided by buybacks to be a thing of the past. All of this information is not great near-term news for the insurance industry. However, as I recently described here, MetLife has more going for it than just rising rates. In addition, I believe that the insurer is positioned to weather any near-term storms. For example, management previously disclosed that they have already been focused on moving MetLife down the risk spectrum and positioning the company for a potential downturn.

Source: Investor Presentation, December 2019

There are legitimate concerns about MetLife's near-term business prospects but, in my opinion, let's not forget that this large insurance company also entered 2020 with a solid, diversified investment portfolio.

Source: Investor Presentation, December 2019

MetLife's well-positioned investment portfolio and its current business mix should allow for the company to maintain during this period of uncertainty. Additionally, it's important to also note that U.S. economic activity is expected to recover with a sharp snap-back in GDP predicted for Q3 2020 after the Q2 bloodbath.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Therefore, the current headwinds are predicted to eventually dissipate. As such, I believe that investors with a long-term mindset should use this opportunity to add a well-positioned insurer with great business prospects to their portfolios.

And lastly, MetLife pays an above-average dividend that is supported by current earnings (i.e., paying you to be patient). It also doesn't hurt that shares are attractively valued at today's price.

Valuation

MetLife's stock is attractively valued based on the insurer's own historical metrics.

Data by YCharts

MET shares are indeed that cheap. Additionally, MetLife's stock is trading at a deep discount when compared to its fair value estimate (per Morningstar).

MetLife's stock has been under pressure for the last few quarters, which makes sense given the challenging operating environment, but I believe that the risk is currently to the upside if you are willing (and able) to hold MET shares for the long haul.

Risks

The biggest risk for any insurer, including MetLife, is the sufficiency of the company's reserves. The company will likely have immaterial one-off reserve charges on a somewhat consistent basis, but any material adjustment could negatively impact the stock price.

Additionally, the long-term care business could turn out to be a significant headwind, in my opinion, so investors should pay close attention to these reserves through at least 2020. As bad as it sounds, COVID-19 may actually improve the prospects for this block of business with how things are playing out for the older population.

And lastly, the Federal Reserve and rates are a concern right now, but investors need to also consider the macro environment. A deteriorating economy would eventually negatively impact the financial sector. The COVID-19-related impacts should be closely monitored in the months ahead. If the economy is "shut down" for longer than anticipated, MetLife's stock will likely continue its downward trend.

Bottom Line

2020 has been a tough year so far for MetLife shareholders but that's not a good reason to jump ship, especially at today's levels. I believe that this insurer is well-positioned for this year and beyond and, in my mind, MetLife will make a strong comeback once the broader market finds its footing.

The $2 trillion stimulus bill should help the economy, at least in the short term, but investors should expect more volatility in the weeks/months ahead. But, I believe that MetLife shareholders with a time horizon longer than the next few quarters should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.