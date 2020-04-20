Closing Out My Position In Matador Resources Co.

Until the coronavirus outbreak abates and the economy gets turned on again, that will remain the case.

The OPEC deal has not gone far enough in addressing the oversupply issues that the oil market is experiencing.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a stock I was bullish on as a speculative value play. The basis for that bullishness was the Saudi-Russian oil price war abating, which has happened, but while the shares initially rallied, they could not sustain that momentum. I have sold this position now, with a small profit, as the basis for holding this stock has now been removed.

The origin of my basis for investing in this stock was the aforementioned Saudi-Russian oil price war, which kicked off as a consequence of OPEC negotiations breaking down in early March. OPEC ally Russia opposed these cuts, which caused the negotiations to break down, and in retaliation, Saudi Arabia lowered its own oil prices and increased its oil production - all to undercut Russia.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, which has effectively stalled the global economy and thus saw demand for crude oil decline, this oil price war - which kicked off on 03/09/2020 - sent the oil markets into free-fall. This had a knock-on effect on Matador Resources Company's own share price, which fell from nearly $20 per share at the start of 2020 to around $2.35 by early March.

I was of the opinion that the oil price war could not be sustained for the long haul, and cited Jonathan Barratt, CIO of Probis Group, to explain why:

Saudis and other Middle Eastern producers have their budgetary constraints [and] Russia is starved for cash...So the dynamics of all those put together will mean they will come to an agreement somewhere.

The only other catalyst that could galvanize oil prices would be the coronavirus outbreak abating, and while I do believe that will happen, it will not be anytime soon. A quick resolution to the Saudi-Russian oil price war, then, was the key basis on which I viewed Matador Resources Company as a speculative value play - a 'cigar-butt investment' if you will. It was not a buy-and-hold candidate for me, as I made plain in my original article.

The firm itself is strong enough to have withstood the current economic climate, as its 23.94% operating margin makes clear. Its consistently rising revenue figures for the past five years also made it a notable choice.

Year Revenue ($) 2015 280.2 million 2016 296.37 million 2017 538.88 million 2018 832.18 million 2019 1.03 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Matador Resources Company's investor relations page.

Matador's balance sheet also provided reassurance, as its long-term debt of $1.62 billion is offset by a net worth of $1.97 billion, and its total current liabilities of $399.77 million are offset by its total current assets of $278.49 million, cash on hand worth $65.13 million, and total accounts receivable of $189.41 million. Furthermore, Matador Resources Group proved its fiscal responsibility with its announcement:

...that it will cut the drilling rigs in the Delaware basin from six to three in response to the lower oil costs. In addition, management took pay cuts - CEO Joseph Foran took a 25% cut to his base pay, the compensation of board members was cut by 25%, and other executives took 10-20% cuts.

In short, Matador Resources Group appeared financially viable enough in the short term until the Saudi-Russian oil price war was resolved, and its share price would appreciate in consequence. Simply put, that was the basis for the investment. And that investment thesis was put to the test on 04/09/2020, when Saudi Arabia and Russia reached an agreement in principle to cut production rates.

The investment thesis seemed to be bearing out. The Saudi-Russian oil price war was not sustained long term, and the share price was rallying - Matador Resources hit $4.03 at 10:30 am that morning. However, the stock momentum was not sustained long-term either, as the stock closed on 04/09/2020 at $3.21.

Matador Resources rose above $4 on the news that the Saudis and the Russians reached an agreement. Chart generated by Trading View.

What happened? First, it was announced that production would only be cut by 10 million barrels per day, far lower than the initial report of 20 million. As Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy put it, 10 million barrels is:

... far lower than what the market needs.

Second, the deal came under threat when Mexico refused to participate in the cutbacks, and Mexico's co-operation was needed for the deal to go head. A compromise deal was reached with Mexico on 04/12/2020, which reduced the number to 9.7 million barrels - again, far from ideal.

Put simply, the cuts are not enough to stop oversupply in an oil market where demand is limited. Indeed, on 04/15/2020 the International Energy Agency forecast that April will see a drop in global demand of 29 million barrels per day, a record that IEA executive director Faith called "staggering" and went on to say that:

When we look back on 2020, we may well see it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets, [and] April may well have been the worst month

So, in light of all this, I have now sold my shares in Matador Resources. At close of market on 04/17/2020, it traded at $3.42 per share. Given that I purchased it at $2.35, I have obtained a 46% profit on this investment, so I cannot say I am sorry I made it. It was a speculative value play, and the speculation paid off, but given the uncertainty of what lies ahead, and how the OPEC deal has finally resulted, I could no longer justify holding this stock. To all who are still in, I wish you good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.