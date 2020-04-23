Enterprise Products Partners: A Gem In The Rubble Yields 11%

Distributable cash flow will increase with any downward revisions to the capital budget. This will increase the safety of the distribution.

Co-produced with Long Player

The energy sector has been decimated lately with oil prices hitting close to $17 a barrel. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to search for gems buried in the rubble.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the least leveraged companies in the MLP sector. Yet the company has been lumped (unjustifiably) with other midstream companies that are far more likely to cut their distributions to build up their balance sheets. However, this balance sheet needs no strengthening and the distribution is highly unlikely to be cut. That gives investors a chance to invest in a premier company at a bargain that's very unlikely to be repeated.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 15, 2020.

The partnership units have fallen precipitously from highs as though there was financial trouble. The yield now implies a distribution cut. But this is one of the premier partnerships of the midstream industry. If those things happen here, then an investor really does not want to be invested elsewhere.

Note that Enterprise Products Partners issues a K-1 tax form.

Earnings Results Fiscal Year 2019

Like many, EPD was bringing on a lot of additional capacity to serve the rapidly-growing unconventional business. Since the midstream was behind in adding needed capacity, this company, like many others, will continue to grow in the future until the midstream capacity catches up to industry demand.

Source: EPD website April 15, 2020

The key factors above are full of positive indicators. Anytime net income is more than 5% of revenue on a recurring basis you have an indication of above average management. On the valuation consideration, the market value of the units is now about 4 times EBITDA. That's a small fraction of what this company generally trades for.

Historically, the yield has rarely been more than 6%. Generally, this partnership periodically grows significantly through a decent capital project. But that yield indicates a market presumption of shrinkage. The company is reviewing the capital budget for a likely decrease. That would provide even more safety to the distribution while also allowing EPD to repay some debt if management chooses to do that. The distribution payout ratio was an impressive 59% to begin with for fiscal year 2019. The idea that EPD would cut the distribution borders on irrational.

Source: EPD 4Q19 Earnings Press Release 1/30/2020

EPD throws off a fair amount of free cash flow by any measure. It's yet another demonstration as to how meaningless free cash flow is in the oil and gas industry. Even when companies have plenty of free cash flow, the market ignores them. Plus, that free cash flow grew at a healthy rate last year and is likely to grow again with the decrease in the capital budget. Mr. Market is rarely consistent across industries.

Long-Term Debt Ratios

Total debt outstanding at year-end was nearly $28 billion. That's more than three times EBITDA. This is one of the lowest debt ratios for an oil and gas midstream company in the industry for a major partnership. Combine that with the payout ratio mentioned above and you have one of the safest distributions in the midstream group.

Source: EPD March 18, 2020 Investor Update

Best in Class Customer Base

The majority of customers are at least investment-grade rated ("IG"). The diversification of the portfolio ensures that any one of those financially-weaker customers is highly unlikely to be a significant drag on results.

Another key is the stress case note. That gives the investor some indication as to how financially strong many customers are. The group of customers shown in the slide above are not going to be very financially stressed in the current situation. Any financial crisis is likely to be a small portion of the revenue. Most investors or the public will not know there's even a problem because it will not be significant given the financial profile shown above.

In most cases, should the worst happen and bankruptcy occur to one of EPD's customers, it's likely to be a preferred vendor. So, EPD would be paid anyway even if a customer filed for bankruptcy. Plus, there are many that will do a prepackaged filing. Should a prepackaged filing happen, the bankrupt entity would keep going and likely emerge quickly with a lot less debt on the books. No matter how you look at it, this premier partnership has very low risk at the current price.

In addition, much of the business is fee based with take-or-pay contracts. That would mean the long-term contracts prevalent in the industry ensure that this company will not have a large profit decrease due to the ongoing challenges throughout the industry. Volumes may decline as storage fills. But the minimum assured volume in the contracts assures a minimum income.

Risks to Be Take into Consideration

The Business

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the most comprehensive midstream companies in the business. This company does everything from gathering products produced to exporting products.

Source: EPD Barclays Investment Grade Energy & Pipeline Corporate Days

This partnership is large enough to have both geographical diversification as well as well as business segment diversification. The long-term contracts give the partnership minimal exposure to the current conditions. Many of those contracts also have take or pay minimums to ensure bottom line profitability. The low payout ratio ensures that the current payout will persist through the latest challenges.

Gross Profits

Source: EPD Fourth Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, the largest segment by profitability would be the natural gas liquids business. This company is relatively unexposed to the recent downtrend in natural gas pricing. The reason for the above average profitability is shown below:

Source: EPD Barclays Investment Grade Energy & Pipeline Corporate Days

EPD makes money through integration. Whereas a smaller competitor has to obtain the raw materials and process those materials, an integrated competitor like EPD simply reroutes the product to the appropriate place (as shown in the diagram above).

Instead of a physically separate division, there's instead far more profitable “add-on” products and services at each step. The only danger is that sometimes integrated companies allow one “link” in the chain above to become less profitable. Then the benefits of integration decrease and shareholders do not see the promised dividends.

The profit margins (as a percent of revenue) are relatively sky high. That implies tight management and demonstrates the model above is working in favor of shareholders.

Growth

Management recently announced a review of the capital budget. Probably a more formal announcement with concrete details will come with the earnings at the end of the month. Most likely some projects will be delayed due to the extraordinary effects of dealing with coronavirus.

In the meantime, here's the current situation for EPD:

Source: EPD 4Q19 Earnings Support Slides

The conservative payout ratio has enabled some above average growth prospects. The company currently has a market value of $31 billion (shown previously). The completed capital projects should enable a more than 10% growth rate in the coming years.

Similarly, the projects lined up for the current fiscal year also would portend a continuation of a dividend growth rate that will be above average for the industry once the projects come online.

Mr. Market may be worried about a dividend cut, but it's very clear that the company is able to continue to grow and management intends to do so. This year could see a delay of projects due to the temporary effects of the coronavirus challenges. However the long-term growth of many of the products shipped by this midstream company are clear.

Not only that but the heavy presence in the desirable Permian and Eagle Ford Basins bode well for the future. Once the economic situation returns to normal, the Permian is likely to resume the production growth trend. Other basins such as the Scoop and Stack as well as the Bakken appear to be poised for growth. EPD clearly has the finances to handle the growth.

Should the capital budget be trimmed substantially, management may choose to use the money to repurchase its own shares from time to time on the open market. Additional debt repayment until current conditions abate would be another possible use of that cash flow. No matter the management choice, any reduction in the capital budget makes the distribution to shareholders safer.

Risks

1- The integration of EPD means that management must run several different but related businesses efficiently. That clearly is happening currently but there's no guarantee it will remain that way in the future.

2- At some point in the future the growth rate could slow and, in the process, slow the distribution growth rate.

3- There's always the risk of a pipeline leak or an explosion accident.

4- Probably the largest risk is that the current crisis lasts so long that investment grade companies are irreparably affected. Probably the best thing to do is review history. Somehow, we made it through past ones like SARS without completely ruining the country. This time around we are going to have to find a way to do that if this problem persists too long. The country cannot afford to have everyone sit at home "forever."

In particular, in a lot of U.S. countryside where the main industry is agriculture, the industry has to keep going. There's no way around it. Therefore, if things get bad, we are going to have to find a way to put food on everyone's table. More than likely it will not come to that. Past bugs have faded when the temperature rose. This latest bug shows a similar tendency (preliminarily) of not doing well in warmer places. Those who are living in a warm weather area will see firsthand if that slows the transmission of this particularly potent illness.

Also, we are working on cures and vaccinations. While tradition would tell you that normally these things take time, this time around the process is likely to be much faster. We are going to innovate out of necessity. So material improvement either from a fading virus threat or finding a drug that inhibits or cures will lead to material improvements in the situation with more solid improvements over time.

Valuation and Target Price

Adjusted EBITDA is roughly $8 billion (and up about 10% from the year before). The enterprise value is roughly $60 billion. So this partnership sells for less than 8 times EBITDA which is extremely cheap for a high-quality company with investment grade customers.

The current price of the EPD unit could double to bring the enterprise value to a more normal less than 12 times EBITDA which some would still regard as cheap for this midstream company.

A key consideration has to be that the distribution represents less than 60% of distributable cash flow in the latest fiscal year. Therefore the dividend is covered at 166%. That allows plenty of room for future growth in the form of cash preservation. It's also a huge cushion to handle any economic disruptions caused by coronavirus.

The conservative payout ratio allows EPD to reinvest in the business. This is how EPD was able to grow substantially in the past and will allow it to do the same in the future. Investors receive not only the latest 11% dividend, but they also benefit from the capital appreciation during the coming industry recovery. This is in addition to a dividend that has been growing at a rate of 7% annually.

The coronavirus may be would slow dividend increases for one year. But it won’t be long before EPD overcomes a temporary hiccups.

Insider Buying and Insider Ownership

Insiders purchased about $35 million worth of units since February 2020.

Source: OpenInsider

Importantly, EPD's management own 32% of the company which is a considerable statement in and of itself, and adds alignment of interest with its shareholders. Management ownership can be viewed in the table below.

Source: EPD Form 10-K

This is very significant!

Summary

The underlying assumptions would be that the coronavirus will fade in a reasonable amount of time which would allow the world to begin recovering by the third quarter. Still, EPD is in a position to hold out for a longer time than most competitors should the virus challenges prove greater than expected.

Should that assumption hold, EPD should sail through the current challenges with no problems at all. If anything, it will be one of the first to increase its distributions once the recovery completes.

EPD is a relative financial rock within the midstream sector with more than 80% of its revenues from investment-grade customers. The shares should be expected to trade at a premium once this current crisis ebbs. This would mean that the price can at least double from current levels over the next two years, and maybe much more to test its previous highs. In the meantime, investors receive a safe dividend.

It's not every day that income investors are able to purchase an investment grade company with a double-digit yield. EPD is in the top of the investment grade market. This diamond will shine again soon. The opportunity will not last. Mr. Market will differentiate quality from junk. But until he does, this is an incredible bargain in this market.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Methodgenerates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.