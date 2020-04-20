UGA: U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Stabilizing Even As COVID-19 Peaks

U.S. gasoline demand appears to be stabilizing according to data released last week by the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA]. Demand had declined precipitously in March as "stay-at-home" orders were implemented across most of the country as part of coronavirus-related social distancing measures. In the first week of April it was at 5.1 MMbpd, or 47% below the demand volume in the same period of 2019 (see figure). According to the latest data, though, gasoline demand rebounded by 17 Mbpd in the latest week compared to the previous week and is now "only" 43% lower than in the same period of 2019.

Source: EIA (2020).

Investors will need to see more than one week's worth of demand data before concluding that this temporary stabilization is evidence of the "new normal" demand level as the U.S. remains in lockdown mode. It is notable, though, that gasoline demand in the second week of April did not decline further given the expansion in statewide stay-at-home orders that occurred at the beginning of the month. This suggests that 5.1 MMbpd may represent the minimum demand threshold for the economy at a time when 90% of the U.S. population is under a stay-at-home order.

The duration of the current gasoline demand disruption remains uncertain due to the fact that individual states are implementing plans to reopen their economies on very different schedules. The two states with the highest consumption levels, California and Texas, are a good example of these differences. Texas has already begun to relax its own social distancing measures according to a timeline that adheres to the White House's goal of a full reopening by May 1. California, by contrast, will require six prerequisites to be met before any reopening occurs, and it will likely be weeks or even months before this happens. Another major gasoline market, New York, recently extended its own stay-at-home order through May 15. Based on this, then, investors can expect the inevitable gasoline demand to be gradual rather than V-shaped.

Growing expectations that stay-at-home orders in some parts of the country will be eased or lifted by the end of April has prompted regional spot prices of gasoline to rally by 20-30% since the beginning of the month. The share price of The United States Gasoline ETF (UGA) has climbed by 40% from its March low in response (see figure), handily outperforming the broader S&P 500 index. The ETF tracks the price of New York Harbor RBOB via near-month NYMEX contracts and provides investors with a level of exposure to the commodity that is not permitted even by merchant refiner stocks (gasoline equaling only a large plurality of the total refined products mix). UGA's total assets under management value has more than doubled since late March to $35 million as investors have responded to gasoline prices being at multi-decade lows and the fund's comparatively low 0.75% expense ratio.

Data by YCharts

UGA investors should be cautious for two reasons, however. First, the ongoing magnitude of gasoline demand disruption is far exceeding even those projections that were made at the beginning of April. If gasoline demand holds steady at 5.1 MMbpd for the rest of April then that month's volume will be nearly 20% lower for the month than the EIA was forecasting it to be as recently as April 7 (see figure). Moreover, the phased relaxation of lockdown measures that many large states are implementing casts doubt on the EIA's prediction that U.S. gasoline demand will rebound to 7.2 MMbpd in May and 8.1 MMbpd in June.

The longer-term outlook for gasoline is also bearish given the large stocks that have built up in recent weeks. Refiners have not reduced their production volumes by the same magnitude as gasoline demand has declined. Whereas weekly production only exceeded weekly demand by 200-300 Mbpd in early March, this has subsequently increased to 800 Mbpd. This overproduction has in turn caused U.S. gasoline stocks to increase to an all-time high during a time of year when stocks are normally turning lower (see figure). Total gasoline stocks are 11% higher now at 262 MMbbl than in the same period of 2019. This volume will take weeks to clear given that the EIA's gasoline days of supply estimate is now at a record 41 days, and even that assumes that refiners immediately reduce production below demand.

Finally, the price of crude has resumed its march lower despite the output deal that was announced by OPEC+ just a few days ago. At $18.12/bbl, WTI crude is approaching its March lows. To put this in perspective, compare the respective prices of UGA and its sibling The United States Oil ETF (USO). The latter, which tracks the price of NYMEX light, sweet crude, has underperformed the former by 55% since March 24 (see figure). The gasoline crack spread has remained positive as the prices of the two commodities have diverged in recent weeks, reducing the incentive for refiners to meaningfully reduce the gasoline glut.

Data by YCharts

As I wrote last week, initial expectations that gasoline demand would experience a rapid rebound are being adjusted as the prospect of extended social distancing in the U.S. increases. While gasoline demand is likely to continue to stabilize and gradually rebound as stay-at-home orders are lifted in some parts of the country, I expect gasoline demand to remain suppressed in Q2 and Q3 relative to prior-year volumes as some social distancing measures are kept in place through the end of the year. The outlook for UGA is not bullish despite current cheap gasoline prices as a result.

