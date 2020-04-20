Bank Earnings Imply A Recession Isn't Priced-In

Overview

Data by YCharts

Like an albatross on a foggy sea, the performance of the (NYSEARCA:XLF) over the past week signals danger as we approach one of the most uncertain earnings seasons in history. As market soared on reports that President Trump had plans to reopen some states prior to May 1st, and that Gilead (GILD) potentially has a drug that effectively treats COVID-19, the financial sector sank as a result of weak earnings and worse than expected guidance. This contrast paints a stark image for the many companies soon to report, and on the back of Goldman Sachs downgrading the S&P 500 heavy-weight Apple (AAPL) to a sell, it is very possible this could only be a taste of what is to come. Keeping with the boat-themed introduction, party that is the rally in equity-prices which has become entire disconnected with the reality of a weak and damaged economy, may sink like the Titanic as we continue to see strain in high profile earnings reports over the next several weeks.

The Fed Is Playing Atlas By Holding Up The Irrational Markets

The key difference between the casinos in Vegas and the stock exchange in New York is the principal of market efficiency. Think of asset pricing as a stone and fair value as the current in a stream, when you a toss the stone, it could bob around, but ultimately it always corrects to floating alongside the current. This is how both value and growth investors are able to identify discounts on stocks with significant upside potential, as they know, that if markets are efficient, that the value will eventually correct itself, much like the stone in the stream. The problem is today, the disconnect we are seeing is not a single stock bucking the trend, it is the US equity market as a whole, but, I fear that just like the stone, the market will have to correct to reflect the state of the economy.

Today the stock market moves on news of drug trials, infection rates, and fatalities. Some pundits have said that these biometric indicators are a prudent measure, however I see them as an alarming sign of the times. The stock market is an aggregate of the value of ownership in real money-generating enterprises, and the success of a business is a function of economy reads, not speculative drug trials that might not be ready for half a year or longer.

The table above shows the change in COVID-19 deaths in the US, the price level of the S&P 500, initial jobless claims, and Federal Reserve's quantitative easing Treasury-purchase activity. As you can see, the change in deaths from the virus are continuing to climb at a staggering rate, jobless claims are up 58.6% to around 22 million, but QE has helped bolster the market to a 20.47% recovery. This purchasing activity is little more than a bandage on an open wound. It does not undo the loss in revenue, it does not undo the small business bankruptcies, it does not undo the 22 million+ unemployment claims, and it does not undo the private sector panic that has exhausted almost $500 billion in PPP loans.

Many have said that the markets are not pricing how a company will look in a crisis, but "a better more optimistic vision of tomorrow" which to me screams "irrational". In this article from several weeks ago, poor results in the near-term negatively impact the present value of future cash flows and dividends. Sophisticated investors know this, and as we have seen with bank earnings, when they are given a sobering reminder of this truth, it does not take long to reflect in trading levels.

Banks Are Bad, But They Aren't The Epicenter

This week's results in the financial services sector proved to be a sobering reminder that things are not well across the board. The juxtaposition of the price action between Wells Fargo and the S&P 500 in particular demonstrates just well earnings worked to catalyze a downward correction. This is a result of the troubles with the recent surge in PPP loans and delinquencies on residential and business mortgage loans. As you will see those most impacted by the recent selling were those will heavy retail banking exposure, sure as Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo, and JP Morgan Chase (JPM), while those like Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) that are more so investment banks fared better as capital markets and sales & traded showed a more favorable performance.

Many who remember 2008 and the fall of Lehman Brothers could be forgiven for assuming that financials were destined to take the largest hit in a recession, but, in the era of COVID-19, this is not the case. Rather, I would argue travel & tourism, hospitality, advertising, retailers, real estate, and energy are far worse off- the later already plummeting as a result of downward demand-shock. These are the businesses that are shut down, performing mass-layoffs, and that are truly driving the consumer pains we are seeing today. This is a recipe for disappointment and selling across the other sectors of the market extending past the XLF and (XLRE).

The New York Times recently reported a massive incoming slump in advertising which is very negative for the (NYSEARCA:XLC). Additionally, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been guiding for much weaker than expected results since February, and was just recently downgraded to a Sell at Goldman implying that Wall Street sees additional weakness, both of which spell trouble for the (NYSEARCA:XLK). Additionally, healthcare stocks, though likely to see a surge in virus patients, elective surgeries and not essential procedures are currently prohibited in much of the world, and the many firings and layoffs seen across industries are likely to cause declines in health insurance enrollment levels, both factors bode negatively for the (XLH).

I Am Buying The Dips, But Hedging My Long Positions

It is going to be a rough trip to shore, but quality names and balance sheets will ultimately prevail. This is not the time that I would be a speculative small-cap company that has little marketshare and poor margins, but I feel there will be opportunities to buy into strength on the likely dips. One way that I have hedged some of my risk is by purchasing out-of-the-money put contracts on S&P 500 ETFs, in small allocations. These are relatively cheap given the upward pressure on the market, and contracts for funds such as the (VOO) and (SPY) are highly liquid. That being said, I think of these contracts as insurance policies, not speculative trading instruments, and, in a blue sky scenario, they would expire worthless. However, in a grey sky scenario, the appreciation in the value of the contracts would smooth any losses in the long-equity portion of my portfolio, with a relatively low max pain.

Final Thoughts

The recent rally has been built entirely on irrational optimism that is entire disconnected from the state of the economy or the setbacks in company financials. Although this crisis is temporary, these jobs will not all miraculously return the moment we reopen, and many businesses operating on a net-loss-basis will be considerably set-back in their growth cycle. This could create some opportunity for those who buy the weakness, but it will also mean a proportionate level of pain for those who were long a prior levels. The Fed might have offered markets a lifeboat, but, in my view, it's becoming toobloated to float along through the rough currents of earnings season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB, GOOGL, DIS, XLC, SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.