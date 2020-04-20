Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) as an investment option at its current market price. While I had a neutral outlook on EMB a few months ago, my outlook now is much more positive. The lower entry point provides a better value proposition for investors, and the fund's yield now exceeds 5%. While emerging markets certainly have risks, I feel investors are now being properly compensated for taking them. EMB offers a much more attractive income stream compared to comparable U.S. government bonds, and financial support from the International Monetary Fund improves the credit outlook for less developed nations. Finally, while a strengthening U.S. dollar is hurting the currency reserves among emerging market nations, I believe we are nearing a bottom in terms of valuation for foreign currencies in these regions.

First, a little about EMB. The fund has a primary objective "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, emerging market bonds". Currently, the fund trades at $99.85/share and yields 5.08% annually. I reviewed EMB for the first time in February, when I gave a broad overview of the risks and benefits of using the fund for diversification purposes. My ultimate conclusion was to consider new positions cautiously, which turned out to be appropriate given the losses we have seen across the market as a whole. In hindsight, however, my outlook should probably have been a bit more bearish, as EMB is down quite a bit since then:

Given EMB's inability to provide much of a U.S. equity hedge over the past few months, I wanted to take another look at the fund to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I believe EMB now offers a more attractive risk-reward trade-off. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating to "bullish", and I will explain why in detail below.

EM Bonds Seem More Attractive Than EM Stocks

My first point works under the assumption that investors are looking for exposure to emerging markets right now. With equity and fixed-income sectors down sharply from their highs set at the beginning of the year, there are multiple areas investors could look for value right now. However, for those who want to diversify away from the U.S., and other developed markets, emerging markets are often a logical choice.

With that mindset, investors have a choice of either stocks or bonds (or a mixture of the two) when looking at emerging markets. While I believe both have merits, there is a key reason why I would personally favor bonds right now. The reason is the relative attractiveness of stocks, compared against bonds, has fallen to a level not seen in a decade. This is determined by taking the average earnings yield for companies in these emerging markets and comparing it to the yield on the emerging market bonds. While a premium for stocks still exists, given the higher risks of that asset class, it is the smallest premium since 2010, as shown below:

Of course, this does not mean that bonds will automatically out-perform, even on a risk adjusted basis. But the graph does show investors who have been considering the choice between emerging market bonds and stocks now have a fairly strong argument for choosing the former.

When evaluating this risk premium, investors need to consider the why behind this relative drop. The attractiveness of equities is falling for a number of reasons. The estimates for profit in emerging market companies are being cut as oil prices drop, global economic activity slows, and the COVID-19 pandemic is weighing on consumer demand for the products produced and sold by emerging market countries. While these risks will impact the bond market as well, the increase in borrowing by governments in both developed and emerging countries is keeping borrowing costs high. While the long-term impact of this increase in borrowing may be painful, the short-term impact for bond holders is they are obtaining a relatively high yield to take on these risks. Case in point, EMB is yielding over 5%, while bonds offered by the U.S. government with a similar duration, yield much less, as shown below:

Fund Effective Duration Current Yield EMB 7.8 years 5.08% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) 7.6 years 1.72%

Of course, it makes sense that a fund like EMB, which has unique risks, would yield more than IEF, which is backed by the strong credit rating of the U.S. government. But the spread between the two is quite large and, when coupled with emerging market bond's attractiveness level compared to emerging market stocks right now, the risk-reward story seems a bit more compelling than it did just a few months ago.

Currency Risk Is Real, But Downside May Be Limited

My second point touches on currency risk. The good news here is, EMB is made up of bonds dominated in US dollars, which helps reduce some of this risk. For bondholders, such as investors in EMB, the currency risk is mitigated somewhat because they are being paid in US dollars. Thus, American investors do not need to worry as much if the local currency depreciates against their own, because they are being paid back interest in their own currency. Thus, their buying power will not have diminished in their own country if foreign currencies drop in value, as they have been recently.

While this is a positive, as it presents less risk to American investors, that does not mean currency risk is a moot point. While the direct currency risk is minimized for the bondholder, it is passed on to the borrower, in this case, the emerging market government. To understand what I mean by this, let us take a bond issued by the Mexican government as an example. If they have issued a bond in US dollars, they have committed to pay the bondholders in US dollars as well. However, the Mexican government obtains its domestic revenues in pesos. If the peso drops in value against the US dollar, they still need to pay the same amount of US dollars to the bondholders. However, it is going to take more pesos to meet that commitment. While the bondholder may not see the currency risk directly, the indirect risk is the currency fluctuation could hurt the ability of the Mexican government to meet this debt burden. Essentially, it increases the credit risk for the bondholders, if the debt burden becomes too much to bear for the government they are lending to.

And this is absolutely an important point right now. As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, investors fled riskier asset classes of all stripes. This included emerging market currencies, as investors were concerned about the ability of those countries to withstand the economic shock. As a result, the value of emerging market currencies has dropped dramatically, as shown below:

As you can see, this story is quite negative, as real effective exchange rates have reached decade-lows. This will undoubtedly pressure the governments in emerging markets, and challenge their ability to pay their interest expenses.

My point here is this is a very real risk investors need to consider, even for funds like EMB which hold US dollar-denominated bonds. However, my overall takeaway is that the worst has probably passed. The effective exchange rate levels have touched on historic lows, and I expect there will be a bit of a rebound in the short term, especially since there has been some improvement in containing the spread of COVID-19. While I am hesitant to "call a bottom", if we look at historic levels of emerging market exchange rates, it seems unlikely there will be substantial moves downward from here. When I couple this reality with EMB's strategy to limit currency risk to investors, I see merit in buying in to the fund now.

Emerging Markets Getting Support, Outlook Less Bleak

My next discussion will focus on some reasons why investors may want to consider emerging market bonds over their developed market counterparts. To start, I do want to emphasize this is an inherently riskier area than investing in US bonds, or bonds from other developed markets. The challenges facing emerging markets are unique, the track record is less stable, and currency considerations compound the overall risk structure. That said, there are merits to buying emerging market bonds, such as for the higher yields (which compensate for this added risk) and for diversification benefits.

With that in mind, let us consider why emerging markets might offer some value right now. First, consider economic growth expectations, which have been revised downward. While this was a negative move, according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), emerging markets are expected to contract by much less than developed markets, as shown below:

While this is not necessarily "good" news, it does illustrate that there may be benefits from decreasing exposure to developed markets and branching out to emerging markets at this time.

Second, while I do not want to downplay the fiscal challenges facing these countries, the IMF has made it clear it intends to help. While the IMF is focusing primarily on the poorest of nations, there are emerging markets that will also benefit. Some specific actions announced by the IMF are listed below:

$1 trillion in lending capacity for member countries

The Executive Board has doubled access to emergency facilities, allowing the IMF to meet the expected demand of about $100 billion in financing

The Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust will provide immediate debt relief to low-income countries, allowing them to focus on health-related spending, and not debt repayment

My takeaway here is the environment is challenging, but help is on the way. If the spread of COVID-19 is contained and the worst is behind us, the stimulus measures taken by individual governments, combined with IMF support, should help stabilize the financial system. Emerging markets will have a difficult year ahead, but the expected contractions in economic activity are far less than in developed markets, and financial lifelines from the IMF could help many countries avoid disaster.

With the market's short-term rebound, the time has come to start thinking about how best to prepare for another flare-up in volatility. I believe staying well diversified going forward is a key principle, and emerging market bonds could fit the bill. While their performance in March was quite poor, I think the economic backdrop is not as bleak as feared. The virus' spread seems to be lessening, and stimulus measures taken around the world are helping to stave off mass defaults, in corporate and government debt. While the news could certainly get worse from here, I like that EMB holds about two-thirds of its debt in investment grade bonds, which makes it a viable long-term option in my view. While emerging market currencies have been hit hard recently, I feel we may be nearing a bottom, given historical patterns. Therefore, after previously exhibiting a cautious outlook on EMB, I feel starting positions now could make sense, and would recommend investors give the fund some consideration at this time.