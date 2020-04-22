Donnelley Financial Solutions: 10% Yield To Maturity On 2024 Maturing Bonds

As high-yield markets look to recover from the COVID-19 black swan, now is a good time to look for companies well positioned to weather the storm and provide investors with good income. Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) is a company whose debt I have owned for quite some time. After an extended period, trading above par, the price of its 2024 maturing bond has fallen to under 94 cents on the dollar. Combined with an attractive 8.25% coupon, the bond yields over 10% to maturity.

Source: FINRA

Donnelley Financial was spun out of RR Donnelley (RRD) in 2017. The company provides financial technology solutions to its customers, specifically centered around financial reporting and compliance. Since its spinoff, the company has continually generated positive free cash flow and has used those proceeds to pay down debt.

Source: Cash Flow Data stored in High Yield Digest Database

Donnelley Financial’s debt reduction has been rather impressive. When the company spun off, it issued its 2024 maturing bonds and borrowed around $350 million from a term loan credit facility. During the 2019 fiscal year, the company managed to pay off the credit facility, leaving the 2024 bonds as the only long-term debt on its balance sheet. The company has less than 50% of the long-term debt it had when it spun off a little more than three years ago.

Source: 2019 SEC 10-K

Looking forward, Donnelley Financial provided a detailed look at its 2020 guidance in a February Investor presentation. While the company has dealt with declining sales, management believes that improvements in interest expense and changes in working capital will provide cash flow improvements in 2020. While the investor presentation guided 1% growth in 2021 and 2022, I projected no change in earnings or cash flow out to 2024. This projection shows that by the time its debt matures, Donnelley Financial should be able to reduce its long-term debt to under $100 million.

Source: February 2020 Investor Presentation

Source: 2020 Guidance with Author Estimated 0% Future Growth

One concern I have regarding Donnelley Financial is its ability to absorb shocks to revenue. The company’s free cash flow as a percentage of sales has steadily declined to ~1% on a trailing twelve-month basis. Essentially, a 1-2% decrease in sales, with all other variables equal, would eliminate the company’s free cash flow.

Source: Data Stored in High Yield Digest Database

Donnelley Financial’s sales problems lie within its business mix. The company is currently transitioning away from higher cost print services and moving towards tech-enable services and SaaS (known as software as a service). The transition towards software services will improve the company’s cost structure and enhance operating cash flows, although overall sales are likely to remain flat to slightly lower for an extended time.

Source: February 2020 Investor Presentation

While the company has not provided any COVID-19 related operational updates, it does have a resource at its disposal in the event of a cash shortfall. Back in 2018, the company amended its revolving credit facility to a 5% interest rate with a December 2023 maturity. This facility currently has no outstanding borrowings and provides Donnelley Financial with additional liquidity to weather the current storm. The revolver allows for dividends and share repurchases, to which management has announced the latter. Investors should eye the credit revolver’s balance and management comments involving liquidity when the company’s first quarter earnings are released.

Source: 2019 SEC 10-K

Looking long term, Donnelley Financial is currently under its target leverage ratio. The company is keeping its options open to deploy leverage for future acquisitions, however, they also have added M&A may be used as a substitution to capital expenditures. If Donnelley has not executed on share buybacks, it may want to consider using the $25 million toward buying back the 2024 bonds at a discount.

Source: February 2020 Investor Presentation

Overall, Donnelley Financial’s technology transition strategy is an opportunity for the post COVID-19 world. The company’s aggressive deleveraging strategy has moved the 2024 bondholders to the most senior position among company stakeholders, and its current debt pricing presents an intriguing buyback opportunity.



