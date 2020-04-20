Possible Pain Ahead For Stocks

When you need to borrow money the Mob seems like a better deal I think. 'You don't pay me back I break both yer legs.' Is that all? You won't take my house or wreck my credit rating? Fine where do I sign. Legs? Fine. You don't even have to sign anything. - Craig Ferguson

We made it through Q1. It feels like a lot longer than that. And while there is light at the end of the tunnel, there should be more caution warranted here. In The Lead-Lag Report, I mentioned that I thought there was a melt-up setup for stocks towards the end of Match, which we have clearly seen with the markets surging about 25% off the March 23 lows in a matter of weeks. After a rally like that, you must take a look at what the market is telling you, and I believe you should be cautious here in the short term. Various signals in The Lead-Lag Report which are entirely focused on anticipating stock market corrections and volatility are starting to agree. While I do think there will be another rally at some point, even leading to a COVID-19 bubble in stocks, there are too many indicators leading to what could be a substantial decline in stocks, especially in a recession. Just look at these bear-market rallies in the last two recessions:

9/1/00 - 4/4/01

-27%

4/4/01 - 5/21/01

+19%

5/21/01 - 9/21/01

-26%

9/21/01 - 3/19/02

+22%

3/19/02 - 10/9/02

-33%

10/9/07 - 3/10/08

-18%

3/10/08 - 5/19/08

+12%

5/19/08 - 11/20/08

-47%

11/20/08 - 1/6/09

+25%

1/6/09 - 3/9/09

-27%

If that doesn't at least make you hesitate as you are pressing the buy button this week, I don't know what will. We are about to head into one of the most significant earnings weeks of the season, and things are about to get ugly on that end.

With earnings season, we're going to see some big misses and disappointments. Early indications are not healthy at this point. COVID-19 has shut down the U.S. economy, spurring layoffs and furloughs at levels never seen before in history - 17 million unemployment claims in just three weeks. Companies are about to show us the bottom line of what that all means. So far, about 300 companies have already removed their guidance. One hundred and seventy-five companies have suspended stock buybacks or cut their dividends. One hundred firms that employ about three million people have stated they are going to furlough workers. Do we expect good stock reactions to reporting numbers right now? All of them reporting together will be enough to drive a stock market valuation down further in the short run, in my opinion. In the Lead-Lag Report, I talked about how we're going to have the greatest disconnect in the economy and stock market we have ever seen. I still think that is true, and I do believe that we have seen that with this recent rally. However, the next few weeks will likely see some reversion to the mean, but not in a good way.

Another thing working against the market here is the technical setup. Below is a simple chart. If you take the step back that you need to, you see there is plenty of strong resistance above these levels. Also, we had the dreaded death cross happen only a couple of weeks ago, which has yet to play out negatively. When you look at how bear markets in recessions have played out, there is likely another pullback coming. It should be obvious, as stock markets never rally straight to the upside. Even coming out of the 2018 route, there were several sharp pullbacks in 2019 - so do not think that simply because there is an unfathomable amount of money being thrown at the economy, that the stock market comes without risks. As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report, I don't want to say that we are going to retest the lows. However, the COVID-19 crash and melt-up, which was far more extreme than I ever imagined, suggests we are in for more tough times ahead in the short-run. Light at the end of the tunnel, yes, and we will get through this. There will be dark days ahead before the light, though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.