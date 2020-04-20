This Market Crash Is Only The Beginning

The International Monetary Fund has stated on record that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression.

Q1 earnings season has only just commenced and will provide the first insight with empirical data on how adversely company financials have been impacted.

Full market recovery is still some time away. There are still many obstacles ahead as well as unknowns and unpredictability to maneuver through.

With discussion of a V-shaped recovery and the bottom of the market already being reached, I'm going to discuss a counter argument and believe it's too premature to say. There is certainly the possibility the markets will head south again. Some people are patting themselves on the back citing they got in at the bottom and riding the markets back up and others are frustrated they missed out on the opportunity.

Before I go on, I have no idea whether the market is going to go up, down or sideways in the next few months. Certainly don't believe anyone who tells you otherwise, however as I will discuss there are a few key things to consider before determining if we are out of the woods yet.

(S&P 500 Current Price Chart, Source: Stockcharts.com)

Even though the market dropped in the order of 35% and has rebounded over 25%, all of this has happened without us knowing exactly how each company's financial situation has been impacted. The market turmoil and COVID-19 Pandemic commenced about two months ago forcing the government restrictions and lockdowns.

All listed companies must report their financials every quarter. So as we can see from the above table all of the market turmoil from the onset of the Pandemic to the market crash, to the lockdown, to company and federal response all occurred in the first quarter.

Q1 earnings season commences around mid-April and lasts for up to six weeks. So the weeks ahead will be interesting. In effect, while we are certainly aware due to job losses, restrictions and shutdowns that company financials will be impacted, we don't know to what magnitude and how each one will fare individually.

The weeks ahead should prove to be an interesting pivot point and I'd expect to see a lot of wild swings in company share prices. While the market prices in what it expects well ahead of time, the rapid change and unpredictability in the current state of play I envisage will cause analyst estimates to be incorrect and cause drastic earnings surprises.

Should earnings come in with loss after loss after loss, then that will have an impact on the market. While steadfast investors such as ourselves make rational decisions, the media on the other hand with their hype and sensationalism will have an influence on overall sentiment turning it towards fear. The hype and mania will cause emotional decisions and people rushing towards the sell button, akin to many distressing calls I received on the 22nd of March with several people wanting to switch retirement funds to cash.

The other factor that isn't discussed at length is how long will the shutdowns last. At this stage, restrictions are believed to last well into May or June which will mean the impact of that on company financials won't be revealed until Q2 earnings season in July.

Beyond company earnings and the results that are in store, I have also been looking at the sentiment of global banks and the International Monetary Fund (NYSE:IMF). All of them are using "recession" terminology with the IMF in their latest World Economic Outlook Report, quoting the following:-

"It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago."

Recessions unfortunately are not short term and can be lengthy. By definition, a recession is two-quarters of negative GDP growth, and by that we are at least facing the best part of this year in depressed territory.

(S&P 500 during US Credit Downgrade - Aug 2011, Source: Stockcharts.com)

While the market may continue trending upwards in the coming months, I wanted to highlight two recent market corrections that were based on totally differing fundamentals.

The above chart is the correction caused by Stand & Poor's US Credit Downgrade in August of 2011 from AAA (outstanding) to AA+ (excellent). The market had a rapid decline and rebound similar to what we have seen thus far in the current market. The overall market, however, gyrated for months and took approximately six months to return to pre-correction levels.

Now what fascinates me about the US Credit Downgrade is that fundamentally it had no impact on the overall sense of the market. The downgrade was merely the opinion of a rating agency. This didn't change fundamentals or the habits of trading partners and as a country we continued consuming. Company earnings weren't influenced by the downgrade however the market sentiment and emotion in the market did. While it can be argued the market was still nervous in the echo of the GFC some years earlier, the point is how irrational the market was in the short term.

Conversely, the chart below details the market correction during the GFC. While the market had rapid rebounds, ultimately as history shows they were short-lived and the market made new lows. Unlike the US Credit Downgrade, fundamentally the GFC was a very different landscape impacting just about every company one way or another.

(S&P 500 during the Global Financial Crisis, Source: Stockcharts.com)

Quantitative Easing was first introduced in late November 2008 and caused an overall appreciation in the long-term. The current landscape shares some similarities given the COVID-19 Pandemic is so widespread and global, the profitability of almost every company on the planet will be impacted. Just like the GFC and in response to the market turmoil, interest rates have been cut with Quantitative Easing programs in place.

Now, there is no disputing that these stimulus measures can serve to be a counter-argument for this very article and inflate the market back to safer territory. The stimulus measures and the vast amount of money being injected into the market globally is unprecedented.

While the stimulus measures are having a definite impact and will ensure any recession will not drag on, the short term fear and emotions I believe will prevail on any negative sentiment. Historically at least this has been the case.

To put a positive spin on all of the above. Now is an excellent time to be researching companies and potentially getting in on the ground floor. While it can't be known whether the market will make new lows or maintain an upward trajectory. As a conservative approach dollar-cost averaging into an Index Fund is sensible. This can be done through an ETF such as SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) and for some diversification into the European markets with iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.