Soligenix's Upcoming Catalyst For Pipeline Product SGX301 Could Offer A Nice Trade Opportunity

Soligenix (SNGX) announced that it had achieved positive results in a phase 3 study treating patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). This was done using the company's drug known as SGX301. These positive results released were only the first batch for cycle 1, which only consisted of the first 8 weeks of treatment. These responses once again improved all the way out to 12 weeks. However, 12-week data for SGX-301 in this patient population won't be released until June of 2020. This will be another catalyst that investors should keep an eye on. I believe that there is a good trade opportunity in place based on this catalyst.

Phase 3 Study Achieves Positive Preliminary Data

The first program to go over involves the use of SGX301 for the treatment of patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. CTCL is a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma ((NHL)), which is responsible for having a negative effect on the skin of a patient. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system (lymphocytes), which are white blood cells. These white blood cells are in your immune system and are used to fight infections. In the case of CTCL, these abnormal white blood cells, T-cells or T-lymphocytes, mainly attack the skin of the patient in question. However, they can also attack the lymphatic system itself. In order to explain this further, there are two types of CTCL, which are:

Mycosis Fungoides

Sezary Syndrome

Mycosis fungoides is the most common type of CTCL found in people. This type of CTLC often only affects the skin. It tends to grow slowly, but, in rare instances, it can spread to other parts of the body over time. In terms of Sezary Syndrome, this type of CTCL also affects the skin (like mycosis fungoides above) but it also spreads to the blood and lymph nodes. There are a few symptoms in which you can know whether or not someone may have CTCL and they are:

Red rash-like patches that are on the skin

Painful and itchy skin

Raised patches of skin

Lumps of skin

Being that CTCL is a rare type of NHL, it is not going to produce massive revenues. That's because it only accounts for about 4% of the entire 700,000 patients living with NHL. It is believed that CTCL is found in up to 25,000 patients in the United States. It is estimated that Soligenix could earn $250 million in revenues if and once its drug SGX301 is, ultimately, approved for patients with CTCL.

The best part about Soligenix is that it is in a phase 3 study, which is a quick road to eventually receiving FDA approval for SGX301. That's because it had already reported positive results from its pivotal phase 3 study using this drug to treat patients with CTCL. The phase 3 FLASH study was split up into cycles. For the first double-blind portion of the study, Cycle 1, there were a total of 166 CTCL patients. One group of 116 patients received SGX301 and another group of 50 patients had received placebo. It was shown that 16% of patients who received treatment with SGX301 had achieved at least a 50% reduction in their lesions compared to only 4% of those in the placebo group. This was measured with the CAILS score. This lesion difference between drug and placebo was achieved over an 8-week period with a statistically significant p-value of p=0.04. These results showed improvement for this patient population, but something even more impressive was observed. Additional weeks of treatment with SGX301 had improved the clinical outcomes for patients. Specifically, cycle 2 of the study at week 12 had seen a more robust response rate for these patients. A catalyst opportunity is on the way with this latest batch of data. It is expected that Soligenix will release results from week 12 of cycle 2 in June of 2020. Despite seeing a rapid improvement in only 6 weeks, it was noted that as treatment continued, patients saw a greater improvement over time. In addition, SGX301 may hold a competitive advantage over current therapies because it doesn't cause DNA damage to the entire skin. Current treatments involve typically treating the lesions of the damaged skin and not the systemic cause of CTCL.

Additional positives to point out is that SGX301 for CTLC treatment has received several designations. From the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA), the drug received Orphan Drug Designation. Not only that, but the Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom gave it the Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) designation. As you can see, once Soligenix hands an NDA submission to the FDA, it can eventually also have an application for potential approval in the European Union. This will expand the market opportunity.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Soligenix had $5.4 million in cash as of December 31, 2019. This biotech is in a good position because some of its funding comes from government contracts and grant programs. As long as the studies do well, funding should continue for those programs. Even then, it has an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley FBR. From time to time, it can sell shares through this agreement. Matter of fact, it recently sold shares of its common stock. From January 1, 2020, to March 23, 2020, it sold 1,732,115 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $2.30 per share. It can always tap into this agreement for additional funds if it needs to. Based on its financials, for the time being, Soligenix believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for 12 months from the date of the SEC filing, which is March 30, 2020. Although, biotechs tend not to wait until the final few months to raise cash. Therefore, if it does need to obtain additional cash, it may seek to do so by the end of 2020.

Conclusion

The positive interim results released from the phase 3 study is good news for Soligenix. It puts it one step closer towards eventually receiving FDA approval. There is a big catalyst coming up in June of 2020. This involves extended treatment data using SGX301 to treat patients with CTCL. Being that the data met the primary endpoint, it is highly likely that the extended data should be pretty good also. A risk would likely come about in terms of a possible release change for these extended results. The set date for results to be released is around June of 2020. I don't believe that there will be a delay, but, in the face of COVID-19, things could change quickly. Another risk is a possible change in the financial projection. While the projection is that a cash raise won't be needed for quite some time, an increase in the stock price could be quickly met with a cash raise. The final risk is the low market cap of Soligenix. It has a market cap of only $39 million. It also has a low average trading volume of 577,000 shares. That means the stock liquidity is not ideal and could cause the stock to have major swings in either direction. I think that there is a good opportunity here because of the positive preliminary data already shown with SGX301. In a way, it reduces the risk of the pipeline. Not only that but SGX301 is also being explored in three other indications. These other indications are: Oral Mucositis, pediatric Crohn's Disease, and Radiation Enteritis. There are multiple shots on goal with this biotech. The upcoming catalyst provides the potential for a good trade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.