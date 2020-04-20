AMD: Still Going Strong

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been one of the best-performing stocks in the last few years, achieving a return of over 361% in a three-year span. In that same time, the Nasdaq 100 has delivered a return of 65%. Usually stocks that go up so quickly in bull markets, also fall down fast during bear markets. That has not been the case with AMD. Since Feb 19, AMD has fallen by just 4% while QQQ lost 9% of its value. This might be a sign of AMD’s strength, and also an opportunity to buy a rapidly growing company at a slight discount.

The AMD Story Is Still Strong

Fundamentals are the most important thing in any business, but having a good "story" can help support the stock during rough times and catapult it even higher in good times. There have been several positive news and reports about AMD in the last few months. The “story” of the company is very strong, and if revenue and earnings growth accompany this, the stock will surely follow.

On February 5th, a report came out that AMD’s CPU share had seen considerable increases in the past year, reaching levels not seen since Q4 of 2013. According to the report, AMD’s overall x86 share had grown by 3.2 percentage points over the year, reaching a total of 15.5% in Q4.

AMD still has a long way to go before they can get near Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in terms of market share, especially in the server segment. Still, things could get better in the near term, with the release of their 2nd Gen AMD Epyc server processors. These high-frequency chips are AMD’s way to compete with Intel’s Xeon chips. According to the company, these chips can deliver up to 50% lower cost of ownership than their rival Xeon, and have the highest per-core performance x86 of any server central-processing unit.

The fact that AMD's shares have been growing in all segments, and that they continue to release products like their Epyc server processors that pose real threats to the competition, show the current strength of AMD.

There were also reports from Mindfactory that AMD had gotten an even bigger market share of CPUs over the last few months, going from 68% in June 2019 to 86% in February 2020. Although not representative of the entire market, it could be signaling a trend.

Then, on February 27th, news came out that AMD had experienced a great quarter in terms of GPU shipments. According to the article, AMD saw a 22.6% increase in GPU shipments in Q4 2019, leaving the company with a 19% share of the overall GPU market, a 3 percentage point increase from the previous quarter.

Things could be even better than expected in the coming months, since BofA reported that AMD’s Navi adoption is strong, catching on faster than Vega. On top of that, there is hope that AMD will release this year their “Big Navi,” a high-end graphics card to compete with Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) RTX 2080 Ti. If they can release it with a competitive price, it will surely put pressure on Nvidia and help AMD’s graphic cards business.

AMD's Ryzen 3000 line could also have some help on the way. According to this report, AMD is expected to launch B550 motherboards for its Ryzen 3000 CPU family in June 2020. These are targeted at mainstream and budget users, since the current motherboard offers on the market are either too old and don't support all Ryzen 3000 features, or too expensive. These new motherboards would also be ready for the next generation of Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs. This is a great and synergistic move by AMD, since the sale of both Ryzen CPUs and B550 motherboards complement each other.

All of these stories support the claim that AMD will have a monstrous year compared to last, and that the company is advancing quickly in both the CPU and GPU markets. In the end all that matters are the results, but these bits of positive news are encouraging to any investor.

Price/Performance Analysis

To achieve significant growth, and to take market share from established companies like Intel or Nvidia, you need great products. Products that make consumers think hard about switching to your brands. That’s why it's important for AMD to continue delivering high-end products that attract new consumers.

Let’s see how AMD products stack up against the competition. To get a sense of the value of AMD’s and its competitors’ products, we can look at Passmark Softwares price/performance ratio.

Single CPU

Source: PassMark CPU Value Chart - Performance / Price of available CPUs

In terms of single CPU, it’s clear that AMD is the winner. Out of the top ten CPU’s analyzed, seven belong to AMD and three to Intel. The Ryzen line of AMD products, usually used for desktop CPUs, deliver the best value, compared to Intel’s offerings.

Dual CPU

Source: PassMark CPU Value Chart - Performance / Price of available CPUs

In terms of Dual CPU arrangements, Intel completely dominates. Their Intel Xeon line of products, mostly used for small business servers, powerful mobile workstations or storage servers, deliver the best value.

Discrete GPU

Source: PassMark Videocard Value Chart - Performance / Price of Videocards

In terms of discrete GPUs, Nvidia has been the leader for many years. However, AMD has been working to catch up with them. Of the 10 GPUs analyzed in terms of value, half belong to Nvidia (GeForce line), while the other half to AMD (Radeon line). AMD still has a long way to go before they can challenge Nvidia for the discrete GPU leadership, but their products are placing them in a position to succeed.

7nm Zen 2 Process

Another aspect worth monitoring for AMD is the performance of their products made using the 7nm Zen 2 architecture. In an article published recently in Forbes, they explain in detail why AMD’s Ryzen 4000 line, the first one made with 7nm architecture, is so important. The article concludes that this line of products will pose a significant threat to Intel in the high-end, premium mobile market.

Intel CEO has even admitted that they won’t catch up with AMD’s 7nm chips until 2021. It’s worth noting that after the comments, Intel released a statement clarifying that their 10nm chips are comparable with AMD’s current 7nm. In theory, the smaller the manufacturing process, the better performance, since smaller transistors more power efficient and allow you to increase density. Nevertheless, there are a lot more variables that affect performance, and Intel’s 10nm chips could pose a real battle to AMD’s 7nm.

All of these are positive news, since they show AMD is at the top of their game. They are not following others in the semiconductor business, but rather at the vanguard. It will be worth monitoring how the products they release with the 7nm architecture perform compared to Intel, to see if this process delivers a significant performance boost or not.

Looking farther ahead in time, there is a lot of hope on the release of AMD's Zen 4 line of products that use 5nm architecture. A recent article said TSMC (NYSE:TSM), a manufacturing partner of AMD, created an enhanced version of its 5nm node specifically for AMD's next-generation products.

Source: AMD Financial Analyst Day

The improved 5nm process is reportedly 7% faster and consumes 15% less power than the normal 5nm chip. Production of at least 20,000 wafers per month is expected to start in mid-2021. This would put AMD right on track with their projections to deliver their 4th Gen Zen products by end of 2021 or 2022. This is clearly great news, and shows that their partnership with TSMC continues to be a very fruitful one.

Catalysts

Release of PS5 and Xbox Series X

A big source of revenue for AMD comes from their semi-custom SoC (system-on-chip) products that power Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One gaming consoles. In fact, according to the company’s 10-K filing, Sony accounted for more than 10% of the company’s net revenue in 2019.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are slated for release in the holidays of 2020, seven years after the initial release of their predecessors, and both Sony and Microsoft have stated that their next-generation consoles will be powered by AMD products. Surely, AMD will benefit from these new consoles, both in 2020 and the following years.

It’s impossible to know how many units of these consoles will be sold, but for reference, in the 3.5 years following its release, Sony’s PlayStation 4 sold more than 60 million consoles while Microsoft’s Xbox One sold around 26 million units. It’s clear that these are huge numbers, and if demand for these consoles surpassed expectation, it would surely boost AMD’s revenue significantly.

Senior IHS Markit analyst said that if the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X don’t come out with $500+ price tags, launch sales will beat PS4 and Xbox One launch figures. This belief comes from the fact that the PS4 has a larger user base than the PS3 had at its successor's launch.

The analyst didn’t give a concrete reason for Xbox One sales to be higher, but I believe that just by not repeating their previous mistakes, like a price tag 25% higher than its competition and forcing customers to buy their Kinect motion sensor, they will be in a better position.

More news will come out through the year about these consoles, and if demand is as high as some analysts expect, it will surely have a positive impact on AMD.

Work from Home Shift

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many companies have asked their employees to work from home. This could cause a surge in demand for personal computers and even small servers, as employers look to give employees the tools needed to succeed at home.

A few days ago, Intel CEO said the company saw increased demand in Q1 due to higher demand for personal computers needed for people to work from home and students to continue their education from home. Surely, AMD has experienced a similar surge in demand, which could act as a catalyst in the upcoming year.

AMD CEO Lisa Su recently said that AMD is well-positioned to maintain supply due to their “world-class global supply chain.” It’s great to know that if the COVID-19 crisis drags along, and there is a further surge in demand for work-at-home equipment, AMD will be ready to meet demand.

Biggest Risk: Deeper Recession Than Expected

The COVID-19 crisis has shifted the world economy into recession. Unemployment in the US could soar to levels not seen since the Great Depression. However, there is a lot of hope of a V-shaped recovery of the economy, with the US reaching its previous GDP levels by early 2021. This assumes we can find a vaccine or cure for the virus in the near future, which is not certain. Even when the vaccine is developed and distributed, there is no assurance that the economic recovery will be quick. If the recession (maybe depression) is deeper and longer than expected, AMD could be in serious trouble for several reasons.

Lower present and ‘expected’ future income could make consumers postpone the purchase of new AMD products or products that use AMD chips, like personal computers, gaming consoles, and others, reducing revenue for AMD. Businesses heavily affected by the recession could reduce their CAPEX spending on computers, servers and others until they reach their previous business levels, reducing demand for AMD products. Governments could impose stricter measures in intra-country and inter-country trade, potentially increasing costs in AMD’s supply chain. AMD workers could experience a loss in productivity from work-at-home shift.

Model And Price Targets

To estimate AMD’s 2020 earnings, I used the company’s past three years' earnings results to model what next year could look like. For some metrics, like revenue, I used the three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR). For others, like R&D expenses, I used the simple three-year average. Below are the estimates.

Source: 10-K and own calculations.

This is clearly a very simple model, which uses only past information to predict the future. It’s not very reliable, so any conclusions drawn from it should take into account a big margin of safety.

To arrive at a price target for AMD, I used P/E multiples. Below you can see the assumptions as well as the different price targets.

Source: 10-K and own calculations

In the last twelve months, the median P/E ratio (Fwd) was around 56. This would represent around 16% upside from the current trading price of 55. However, it’s worth remembering that the stock experienced a severe drop along with the market due to the fear of the COVID-19 crisis which significantly lowered their P/E. If we assumed next year’s median P/E to be higher, around 70, it would imply 45% upside.

Since the model is very simple, I require a large margin of safety to cover myself from potential problems. In this case, I believe there is a moderate but not large margin of safety, so I wouldn’t risk having too big a position in this stock. There is also the risk that the market has priced in tremendous growth, and AMD would have to have much better results than the estimated to see positive price movement.

Conclusion

I believe AMD has long-term upside, since the company has been very well-managed for several years, they continue to make strong innovations, compete head-to-head with market leaders, and have achieved strong growth. However, given the high price of the stock, there is not much margin of safety. On top of that, there is the potential of a deep recession that affects AMD's consumers. Long term I am bullish on AMD, but given these last two risks, I would only place a small allocation of AMD stock in my portfolio in the medium term.

