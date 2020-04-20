Delta Air Lines: Back From The Brink. For Now

I remain on the sidelines despite the upside opportunity. DAL has been given more time, but the risk of a destructive spiral has far from been removed. There are better opportunities elsewhere.

If DAL can survive this crisis, the upside for investors is significant. However, the risk of a permanent loss of capital remains a real possibility.

The government's intervention via the CARES Act is an effective shot of steroids into the arm of the airline industry - but more help may well be required.

The unprecedented decrease in demand we see today has nonetheless brought Delta to its knees. Left unchecked, the company would be bleeding cash, risking bankruptcy.

Delta Air Lines is the best-run of the legacy US airlines and has been increasingly considered a "Quality" company, particularly after endorsement from Warren Buffett.

It's incredible how a company like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), considered by many to be a good quality business, has so quickly come close to failing. Yes, these are extraordinary times, but extraordinary times also separate the quality businesses from the lesser quality ones. The troubles DAL and its peers are facing say a great deal, in my opinion.

That being said, the government's CARES Act has effectively drawn a line under the risk of bankruptcy for DAL and its peers, at least through 2020. So long as the world can start to see some economic green shoots of recovery by the end of this year, I believe DAL shareholders will see some handsome returns with the shares moving back to $40-50, if not higher through 2021.

However, my analysis has clearly demonstrated to me how sensitive the model is to upward and downward swings in demand, such that the risk of a complete erosion of capital for investors cannot be ruled out. Furthermore, with the prospects of a cultural reappraisal of travel needs following this crisis, the business may well not be as attractive as it has been over the last decade, even if DAL emerges unscathed.

To me, DAL is therefore a trade reserved for those with the highest risk appetites. I believe there are plenty more attractive investment opportunities elsewhere that carry far lower risks of permanent capital loss.

After a strong run since 2012, DAL has seen 60% of its value erased since the start of 2020 on the back of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

90% Drop in Revenues

DAL's communications with investors since February has been like a slow-motion car crash. It's easy to say this in hindsight, but many investors - myself included - had felt that management was significantly underestimating the impact that Covid-19 might have on the business. We have seen management going from "blase" at the Raymond James conference in early March to incredulous shock in early April.

At the recent JPMorgan conference on 10th March 2020, management finally recognized the extraordinary situation, reacting with a significant cut in capacity, measures to shore up liquidity, and the withdrawal of its annual guidance.

Source: Corporate presentation at JPMorgan conference 10/03/2020

More sobering is the fact that a month later management had to come to terms with revenues on track for a 90% decline in 2Q20, met with schedule cuts of 80% - with no end in sight and no visibility. The company - at that point - was burning through $60 million of cash a day, a quarterly pace of $5.5 billion. That's more than any year's FCF for the company!

The industry as a whole is seeing more than a 90% decline in passenger numbers and load factors falling from 80% in January to just 10% in April.

But this is not exactly unknown. And it goes without saying that for this situation to continue unchecked, DAL's balance sheet would be at severe risk of collapse. But of course, DAL and the industry were reacting with capacity cuts, cost cuts and CAPEX deferrals. The collapse in energy prices is also a welcome offset. But in order to survive, the industry would have to cut headcount - significantly.

Headcount and the CARES Act

In order to survive, there are many paths DAL could have pursued if the government had not extended any help. For me, it seems clear that DAL's survival would have required a substantial cut in headcount on top of CAPEX deferrals and cost cuts on capacity reductions.

My assumptions are predicated on demand remaining extremely weak through 2Q20 and 3Q20, with only a gradual recovery through 2021. In the event of no government help, the recovery would be even more gradual due to the scale of the persistent unemployment and subsequent headwind to demand. DAL has around 91k employees (as of the end of 2019), and I believe that it would have had to reduce this by 60k or more, and still needs to raise $5 billion of equity to cover cash flows until the recovery was at a sustainable level. That's an estimated 65% cut to the workforce. Extrapolate that across the industry, and other industries, and we see why the government had to act.

And this brings us to the CARES Act. The government has made funds available to the airlines in the form of grants, whereby 30% has to be paid back with interest and is secured by warrants - on the understanding that jobs are maintained, dividends suspended and buybacks stopped. Details of an additional loan facility have yet to be revealed, but it seems likely these too will be secured by warrants.

In total, I am assuming that DAL takes on an additional $5 billion loan on top of the $5.4 billion grant under the CARES Act, with total dilution of around 4%. Based on my model assumptions, I see this as adequate to take the company through to the early 2021 - but without a sharp recovery in demand, finances get a little thin once more. I estimate that the company could need a further $1-2 billion of cash to cover them through 2022, which I assume can be tapped via government loans in exchange for more warrants.

However, pushing my demand recovery a little further out and the cash requirement can quickly escalate to $5 billion or more. If debt markets are not open to it in this event, or if it cannot tap into the grants under the CARES Act again, DAL could have to dilute equity holders by around 30-50% in this event. This is of course a very, very bearish scenario that hopefully won't become reality. If it is the reality, expect more government intervention.

Road to Recovery

Some I speak to seem to think that the global economy will rebound sharply once the respective regional lockdowns are lifted - effectively a V-shaped recovery bringing us back to some level of normality by the beginning of 2021. I think this is too optimistic, as much as I pray it to be the case.

In the case of the airline industry in particular, I feel that a sustainable recovery will be reliant on having a vaccine AND wide availability of antibody tests and tracing capabilities.

Clearly the healthcare industry is working hard on the first 2, with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) indicating just yesterday that its test should be available from May (results in just 18 minutes). Other tests are available, but many countries - the UK and the US included - seem to have issues with getting enough of them. A vaccine still seems some time away - potentially up to 18 months from now. On tracing, big tech appear to be putting their heads together to create viable tracing capabilities.

This is all a step in the right direction, but I find it hard to believe that social distancing will end with a hard stop. My sense is that social distancing will be with us for a lot longer than we anticipate - even with these tools in our possession.

In the case of air travel, a V-shaped recovery can only really occur if travelers are certain that a resurgence in the virus, and thus a potential repeat of the lockdowns, won't occur. I think this level of comfort will take a long time to be established, and travel-related demand will therefore come back relatively gradually - particularly for air travel, with the longest journeys recovering last (international).

In the case of DAL, I have the following estimates for annual revenues, EBITDA and pretax income:

And the following are my quarterly projections through the end of 2021:

As you can see, I am not assuming DAL gets its revenues and EBITDA back to pre-Covid-19 levels until the end of 2021, with the trough occurring in 2Q20.

From a free cash flow perspective, even with CAPEX curtailment to $1 billion a quarter, I have DAL burning through $4.3 billion a quarter at the trough, and not turning FCF positive again until 4Q2021 - in part because it has maintained headcount and salaries as part of the CARES Act throughout. In fact, I have the company burning through over $12 billion of free cash flow in FY2020!

However, the loans and grants from the government fund it through this entire period (assumed $12 billion in total), such that DAL exit 2021 with $2 billion of cash on hand.

Beyond 2021, things look a lot brighter for DAL. I have the company effectively back to pre-crisis pretax margins of ~12%, generating annual FCF of $3-4 billion. I have assumed heavier CAPEX of over $5 billion a year to compensate for the delayed orders and CAPEX through 2020 and 2021.

I see the company potentially resuming dividends in 2023 and buybacks in 2024, while focusing on paying down debt in the immediate aftermath of this crisis.

Costs and Assumptions

In my base case, I have revenues falling a hefty $28 billion in FY2020 from $47 billion in 2019. Helping to offset some of this decline in revenue are a number of cost tailwinds.

Fuel costs are a natural tailwind right now, given the collapse in oil prices and subsequent likely feed-through to jet fuel prices. In my assumptions I have built in $20 oil prices for the entire of 2Q20 and 3Q20, before leveling off at $30 through 2021. Oil prices then rise to $50 by FY2024.

The result is a nearly $4.5 billion fuel cost annualized tailwind by 4Q20, and a $6 billion saving for FY2020. Of course, a sizable portion of this saving comes from the sharp capacity and schedule reductions in my assumptions as well.

Non-employee costs were $18 billion in FY2019. Management targeted $1.8 billion of savings for the year in its presentation (see slide above). I have given the company credit for $2.5 billion of annualized savings by 4Q2020, resulting in expenses falling $1.2 billion for FY2020 ($2.3 billion for FY2021).

Putting this together, we have $7.2 billion of cost savings or tailwind helping to offset the revenue decline. But the $28 billion revenue decline is too overwhelming in FY2020, resulting in EBITDA falling from $9 billion to -$11.7 billion for the year.

On the revenue side, I have allowed DAL's revenues to be buoyed by relative resilience in loyalty revenues. Specifically, loyalty revenues were ~10% of the mix in FY2019, and I have assumed growth of -7% in FY2020, resulting in the mix moving up to about 24% of total revenues. Within this revenue line is the revenue from the American Express (NYSE:AXP) deal, which was $4.1 billion in 2019 and was originally expected to grow to $4.4 billion in FY2020 and on to $7 billion in 2023. For the sake of conservatism, I have kept this to $3.9 billion in FY2020 and $5.8 billion in FY2023. Nonetheless, this does provide relative ballast within DAL's revenues.

Valuation

When it comes to valuing DAL in my base-case scenario, given the lack of earnings through FY2020 and FY2021, I will resort to looking at the terminal multiples on FY2024 earnings (discounted back) and DCF.

My adjusted EPS and FCF estimates for DAL are as follows:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Adjusted EPS -$17.44 $0.32 $6.29 $7.02 $8.13 FCF ($ billion) -$12.2 $0.05 $3.2 $3.8 $4.2

If I used a 13x multiple on 2024 earnings - a number I feel is attainable with the current crisis relatively long in the past - I get to a price of $107 in 2024, offering a staggering 37% annualized return for investors from today. Discounting this back with a 10-15% discount rate, and I get a target of $70-80 in 2021, ~200%+ above today's price.

DCF offers me less upside, but still very strong potential returns. If anything I would be prone to using a higher WACC (10-12%) for DAL, given how this crisis has shone a light on the risks of this business (no matter how extreme the scenario). With a 2% long-term FCF growth rate, this leads me to a fair value in 2021 of $38-50, 60-108% upside from today.

What this tells me is that if the company can come through this crisis in one piece, the upside opportunity for equity investors is significant.

However, what is the downside? Here's the problem - the business model is so sensitive to factors such as cost inflation, energy prices, load factors and capacity fluctuations that I can quite easily create a realistic situation where the company needs to be bailed out yet again. And as mentioned above, without a bailout, we could see the need to dilute shareholders by 30-50%, or file for bankruptcy. What's the downside in that scenario? Anything from $0 to $10 in my opinion.

So we have a stock that can erase your capital to the tune of 60-100%, but offer you a return on your money of 60-200%. This tells me that DAL is a trade, not an investment.

A Look into the Future

Coming out of this crisis, there is a strong chance that the industry will look very different as well. For one thing, the surge in online video conferencing has, if anything, proven the concept as a viable alternative for some social and corporate travel.

People and companies will more actively weigh up the benefits of travel versus the costs, and that could impact passenger numbers as well as cabin preferences. Is it really worth me paying £4-6k return to New York in Business Class to meet with people when I can conduct business quite easily over Zoom (ZM)? And that excludes the costs of hotels, food etc...

We may also find that the experience of the lockdowns more permanently impacts our day-to-day decisions, including in relation to travel. Will everybody be as comfortable being locked in an enclosed cabin with other travelers for 10 hours? Will the anxiety of being trapped in another country, or forced into immediate quarantine make us less inclined to holiday abroad? Will the failure of ticket refund schemes and insurance policies cause passengers to be more cautious spending money on non-essential flying?

And then there is the climate. Remember the Climate Protests last year to save the world? In some ways the pandemic feels like the moment the Earth fought back - and what a statement it has made! Air quality has improved across the world with cities in lockdown and skies almost free of planes - will people be comfortable immediately reversing those climate gains?

My point is that DAL is already facing a wide range of potential outcomes before considering any permanent changes to the business model as a result of changing end-customer behavior. Change can be good, but it can also be bad - and for low margin and highly asset intensive businesses, the impacts can be significant.

Conclusion

I am a relatively risk-averse investor. I like to feel that my downside is protected whenever I make any investment in a company. By default, I prefer to err on the cautious side when modeling business outcomes, and my approach to DAL is no different.

In the case of DAL, while I can see substantial upside opportunity, the complete lack of visibility coupled with the business's sensitivities to multiple factors is a significant cause for concern. In my view, there is a real chance of a permanent impairment, if not complete loss, of capital with DAL.

This is not a risk I am willing to take, and as a result I remain on the sidelines. I can say with certainty there are more attractive opportunities to be found elsewhere in the market, so DAL remains a stock for investors seeking a high risk, but high impact trading opportunity.

It's just that I'm not that kind of investor, rightly or wrongly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.