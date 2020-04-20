Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - April 19, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

Adesto Technologies got off to a slow start on Monday but some welcome deal news soon put the stock back on track. So much so it became the best performing cash merger arbitrage spread still available in the market. An 8-K filing on Tuesday with the SEC stated that

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, announced expiration of the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (“HSR Act”) in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG).

The filing then continued to comment on the expected completion date and additional outstanding regulatory hurdles

The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, remains subject to Adesto shareholder approval as well as customary closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”).

Data by YCharts

Investors cheered the news and sent the stock up over 8% from this point until the end of the week. By Friday's close, the stock was down $0.88 at $11.78, a rise of 8.07%. The simple spread is now just 6.54% against an offer price of $12.55 from Dialog Semiconductor PLC. Let's pencil in a expected completion date timeline of 4 months and CFIUS clearance, and for that we are rewarded with a 21% annualized return. In this market, we think that’s pretty tight, with maybe some edge. It’s a tough call on how CFIUS may act as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Dialog is a UK based firm traded on the Frankfurt exchange. We're in no rush to buy this spread right now. Should there be some profit taking following the HSR clearance, we will definitely review that position.

Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

Just a quick mention for Tallgrass Energy this week. The deal has closed on the original terms of the offer from Blackstone at $22.45 per share following a successful shareholder vote. As mentioned previously, we took only a small position in line with our risk management principles. What this situation does serve to highlight however is the very real level of unpredictability in these markets. In which case, we STRONGLY advise traders to consider any leveraged positions they may currently have (if you've not done so already of course!)

Just a few week ago, during the market sell off TGE traded as low as $10.93, a drop of over $11 from previous levels. A leveraged position of 2x in this instance would have almost wiped the position out. For those with enough dry powder to take advantage of the drop a handsome gain was to be made. However, the wave of selling forcing the stock lower, irrespective of the deal particulars was a tide no trader wants to be swimming against. We're not against using leverage in the right situations, just that in times like these, trading initiated by a margin call trumps deal analysis every single time.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

As some governments across the globe look to open up parts of their respective countries, and economies, it would appear the social distancing policies are proving effective against the spread of COVID-19. For many in the U.S. this comes not a moment too soon as record numbers continue to file jobless claims. Some experts are tentatively suggesting the flattening of the curve maybe sooner rather than later. Despite economic data being expected to remain weak, the stock market has built an impressive recovery rally on this premise. In a choppy week, the broader market in the U.S. ultimately performed well and by the close on Friday, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished up 3.03%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), which started the week in the red, managed to subsequently put together a solid performance by the close on Friday. The ETF is now within striking distance of the levels at which it was trading before the COVID-19 outbreak demonstrating the resilience and complementary nature of merger arbitrage when combined with broader market investments. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, the MNA was showing a gain of 1.30%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change SPY 3.03% T20 Index 2.41% VIX 8.45% Index Dispersion 4.90% MNA 1.30% Winners 15 Losers 5 Week Ending Friday April 17, 2020

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw an impressive performance this week as the winners triumphed 15 to 5 with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com gained 2.37% and the dispersion of returns was 4.90%. This number, although still significant is somewhat below last week's all-time high and is comfortably between the 3-month medium-term and long-term look back periods. The positive performance of the portfolio was attributable to the gain in TGE and accompanied by additional strong performances in IOTS, BITA, MLNX & WMGI.

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 18.27%. This is marginally lower than last week's figure of 20.63% and builds upon the rally which started two weeks ago. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IOTS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.