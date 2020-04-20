Zscaler: Too Expensive For Scarce Growth

Investors may be banking on work-from-home trends to drive increased need for cloud security, but the stock is pricing in too much enthusiasm amid uncertainty.

Zscaler hasn't yet solved its fundamental problem: a deceleration in billings growth, to just 18% y/y in the most recent quarter.

Zscaler's shares have surged ~45% so far in the year-to-date, making up for massive losses in the stock in the back half of 2019.

We live in a changed world, at least for the time being. Restaurants, stores, and offices are shut down across the country, and as millions of workers file for unemployment benefits, millions of others are logging into work remotely from home, sometimes for the first time. The internet and cloud services have made possible a near-total migration of the workplace into our homes, and investors have made huge bets that the technology companies supporting remote work will see large lifts in demand.

Zscaler (ZS) is one of the high-profile recent IPOs expected to benefit from this trend. Battered toward the tail end of last year for a sharp slowdown in billings, investors are seeing opportunity in the current remote-work environment for Zscaler to redeem its growth and dramatically expand its market share amid heightened public discourse over security, especially with the recent trend of "ZoomBombing." Shares of Zscaler are up a dizzying ~45% in the year-to-date, defying a double-digit loss in the broader markets:

Yet in trying to justify Zscaler's massive rebound this year, we have to ask ourselves several critical questions:

Even if customer interest over security products increases, are we sure that Zscaler can execute to a surge in new demand, given that it's in an incredibly competitive industry with much larger and well-funded incumbents?

Given the uncertainty over Zscaler's execution, has the stock's rally already priced in huge beats for this year - leaving little room for error or upside?

Can the company overcome a recent declining trend in operating margins and free cash flow?

In my view, Zscaler's rally has already run too far. While still acknowledging that Zscaler is a great product that was designed for the cloud and has won multiple consecutive years of top Gartner recognition, it's difficult to justify the company's valuation amid a still-bruised stock market.

Excessive valuation amid declining growth trends; acceleration for this year is already priced in

Let's start with the principal problem with investing in Zscaler: it's simply too expensive. Zscaler's towering valuation and the hyped-up expectations that came with it was one of the principal reasons why the stock crumbled from above $88+ last year when Zscaler's growth rates came down from the ~50% rates that investors were used to at the time of IPO to around ~30% y/y, which is more in-line with other growth software stocks.

But now, Zscaler's growth rates have gotten only worse, at least as of the end of the second fiscal quarter ending in January. Consider this: Zscaler's revenues in Q2 grew at 36% y/y to $101.3 million, marginally winning out over Wall Street's expectations of $99.0 million. However, Zscaler's billings flashed some warning signs.

Figure 1. Zscaler billings trends Source: Zscaler Q2 earnings release

As shown in the table above, Zscaler only grew its calculated billings by a weak 18% y/y to $135.4 million, decelerating nineteen points from Q1 billings growth of 37% y/y. As most software investors are aware, billings growth is the best forward-looking indicator of future revenue growth, as it represents the value of the deals that Zscaler has signed and will recognize as revenue in future quarters. Put another way, Zscaler's mid-30s revenue growth doesn't take into account the fact that the company isn't building up sufficient deferred revenue balances to grow at similar rates in the future.

Now, Jay Chaudhry did note that the company had a tough prior-year compare from 2Q19, citing a non-recurring private cloud sale to a "large public sector customer last year." Excluding this deal, billings growth would have been 30% y/y - but even so, that represents seven points of deceleration, and raises the question of whether Zscaler depends on large, lumpy deals.

The company is squarely focused on execution for 2020, initiating a large increase in its sales headcount. Per Chaudhry's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

We expanded and deepened our sales leadership structure, positioning us to scale our sales organization going forward. This included internal promotions to front line leadership roles. We rolled out the new sales leadership training program and trained all of our sales leaders in the past 90 days. Among other things, this training includes how to attract and hire the right talent. We continue to aggressively hire in sales and plan to increase our sales rep headcount by 60% by the end of this fiscal year, compared to prior year. I'm impressed with the quality of candidates we are attracting and hiring to drive top-down transformational sales. We evaluated and defined territory coverage that we believe will lead to higher volume and quality of customer engagements."

We can read the ramp-up in sales hiring as either well-timed or poorly timed. On the one hand, if Zscaler truly does see a surge in customer interest thanks to remote work arrangements, it's good that the company has more sales capacity in place. But even so, with global travel limited and many larger companies likely delaying purchases and installations of new software, a heavier headcount is unlikely to be efficient and may only result in deeper costs.

Despite the risks of a billings slowdown and faulty sales execution, investors have already priced in a rebound in Zscaler's performance. At present share prices near $68, Zscaler trades at a market cap of $8.80 billion. It's also still up ~4x from its March 2018 IPO at a mere $16 per share. After we net off the $384.9 million of cash on Zscaler's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $8.41 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Zscaler has generated $360.1 million in revenue. If we generous assume that Zscaler can keep up a ~30% y/y growth rate over the next twelve months (which is very aggressive consider its most recent billings growth rate was 18% y/y, or only 30% y/y excluding the one-time public sector comp), we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $468.1 million. This puts Zscaler's current valuation at 18.0x EV/forward estimated revenues.

That's a good deal more than where many other high-growth SaaS companies are currently trading. Companies like Alteryx (AYX), Avalara (AVLR), and Elastic (ESTC), which have similar or better growth rates, can be had for substantially cheaper value:

Considering that we're already relying on aggressive assumptions that the shelter-in-place order will drive accelerating revenue/billings growth for Zscaler, I'd say any outperformance for Zscaler is already priced in. We should also note that Zscaler doesn't exist in a vacuum, and a surge in interest for security products could also easily see deals pass to legacy competitors like Cisco (CSCO) and Symantec (SYMC).

Margins also trending downward

There's a secondary problem with Zscaler as well. Right now, investors are prizing safety and profitability above growth in the stock market, which has made large-caps and safe havens outperform over the past month.

Zscaler's profitability story, on the other hand, has seen dubious trends as of late. In Zscaler's most recent quarter, pro forma operating margins slipped from 13% in 2Q19 to 11% in 2Q20. Note that there's no light at the end of the tunnel for this weak trend: if Zscaler truly does plan on continuing with its plan of increasing its sales headcount by ~60% y/y this year amid a baseline revenue growth trend of ~200-30% y/y, its operating margins can only continue to decline.

Figure 2. Zscaler operating margin trends Source: Zscaler Q2 earnings release

The free cash flow story may even be worse. Though Zscaler had previously managed to produce positive free cash flow in the second quarter, that slipped slightly negative in 2Q20, as shown in the table below. In the first half of FY20, Zscaler's FCF has slipped by -57% y/y, while free cash flow margins have crumbled nine points. The company cited some one-time headquarters renovations as part of the driver of increased capex this year, but even the underlying operating cash flow trend is approximately flat despite a 42% y/y growth in revenue across the same period, suggesting overall efficiency is down:

Figure 3. Zscaler free cash flow trends Source: Zscaler Q2 earnings release

The one saving grace that Zscaler can claim is its strong balance sheet, which, to the company's credit, is a strong distinguisher in this jittery market. Zscaler has kept its balance sheet free of debt, even when convertible debt issuances have become massively popular in other mid-cap software companies around Zscaler's size.

The roughly $385 million of debt-free cash on Zscaler's balance sheet is significantly larger than its most recent quarterly cash operating expenses of ~$72.5 million (opex less stock-based comp, depreciation and amortization, and a one-time litigation payment), suggesting Zscaler has plenty of liquidity to navigate through the difficult macro landscape.

Figure 4. Zscaler balance sheet

Source: Zscaler Q2 earnings release

All in all, however, Zscaler's declining margins will be another black eye for a company that is also seeing decelerating growth rates.

Key takeaways

I find it difficult to justify Zscaler's ~18x forward revenue valuation, no matter how much incremental growth we assume that the coronavirus can provide for Zscaler. I'm wary of buying high-flying names with questionable fundamental trends amid these choppy markets, and investors would do well to avoid purchasing this stock until prices come down again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.