TransDigm Will Benefit From Airlines Sticking With Old Planes

The pandemic is likely to damage aviation's long-term perspectives. Sales of new planes will be at least 25% lower at the peak than planned before.

TransDigm (TDG) is a supplier for airlines and OEM producers like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). It also produces and sells military aircraft parts. Actually, the pace of growth in the defense segment is a bit higher than for commercial sales.

Source: Company's data

TransDigm is known for its strategy of finding small targets for acquisition with a room for improving their margins. In 2019, there was a relatively very big acquisition of Esterline with substantially lower operating margins, which decreased overall EBITDA profitability to the low 30s level. Management is certain in their abilities to improve Esterline's profitability going forward.

Source: Company's data

The other remarkable attribute of TransDigm is its very high debt load. By the end of 2019, the company's net debt was at the level of $15.4 bn and EBITDA in 2019 was only $2.4 bn. It is actually a part of management's plan. The net debt to EBITDA ratio has been above 6x since 2013. The company pays the generated free cash flow to its shareholders through special dividends from time to time. For the last 12 months, the company announced about $62.5 per share of special dividends or roughly $3.3 bn. The financial results will be likely lower in 2020-21, and the company has recently raised about $1.6 bn with two new bond placements. Hence, the concerns about the unusually high indebtedness for the company look justified.

The good thing that there are no financial maintenance covenants in place on any of TransDigm's $18.5 bn of secured and unsecured debt. The only exception to this is that if the company should draw greater than 35% of its revolver ($760 mn), there is a net debt/EBITDA limit of 7.25x. Additionally, there is no maturity due on any term loans or bonds until July 2024.

According to Bloomberg, the probability of default calculated from CDS rates for the next 3 years for TransDigm is actually much lower than for Boeing.

Probability of Default

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Possibly, if the 737 Max is successfully certified in mid-summer, the risks for Boeing will ease substantially. Additionally, Boeing has significant cash outflows this year because of negative working capital trends. As an investment-grade entity, it provides financial help to its suppliers and clients (airlines) during this crisis.

On the other hand, TransDigm has a relatively stable type of income from aftermarket sales. For now, the whole industry is in big trouble. However, the recovery is expected to be quite swift. It is likely that sales of new airplanes will be significantly lower than was planned before this crisis. As soon as a vaccine is ready, the flights will return, but some damage has been already done to the long-term perspectives of the industry.

Growth in Global RPMs

Source: Airline Monitor, UBS

It is a hard task to value this stock with such an unusual capital structure, especially to choose a rate for discounting future free cash flows. Given the 8% rate, the valuation for the company comes at $467 per share. I use this level as my current target price for the shares for the next 12 months. However, it should be mentioned that valuation in the DCF model is very sensitive to the discount rate (given the 10% rate, the calculated equity value is $257 per share).

TransDigm's model

Source: Company's data, My own calculations

The bottom line

For the most part of last year, I have been waiting for Boeing to fall to more attractive levels given all the risks with 737 Max. When it finally happened due to the pandemic situation, the deal does not look so attractive anymore at least till the 737 Max is certified. TransDigm has also fallen dramatically in value. For the last weeks, it has been underperforming the index. Given the government's aid to airlines and plans for opening the economy, TransDigm might quickly catch up to the index and rise closer to the mentioned above valuation ($470 per share level). Its fundamentals seem stable and attractive in spite of higher leverage. In the environment of "QE to infinity", the company's unusual strategy might keep on working nicely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.