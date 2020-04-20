Murphy USA's Q1 Is Great News For Fuel Retailers

Fuel retailer and C-store operator Murphy USA (MUSA) reported Q1 earnings last week that handily beat the consensus estimates on both lines. This feat was made all the more notable by the fact that analysts had already revised their diluted EPS estimates for Q1 sharply higher in the month prior to the earnings report's release due to March's collapse in transportation fuel prices. The company's GAAP EPS of $2.92 beat the consensus by $0.26 and its revenue of $3.2 billion beat the consensus by $130 million. Murphy USA's share price increased by more than 5% in response, continuing a rally that began in late March (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Murphy USA's recent performance contrasts with the 27% share price decline that it experienced between March 9 and March 23 as COVID-19-related social distancing measures went into force across the U.S. Approximately 90% of the U.S. population is now under some form of stay-at-home order, and many of the rest are doing so voluntarily. Gasoline demand has fallen by almost 50% on a weekly basis compared to the same period of 2019 and diesel fuel demand has recorded a similarly-rapid, albeit smaller, decline. (Speaking for myself, I know that my biweekly visits to the local C-store for gasoline have turned into bimonthly visits due to the end of my daily commute.) Conditions hardly seem beneficial for fuel retailers such as Murphy USA in the current operating environment.

This sentiment drove the company's share price lower in March. The rebound came as first analysts, and then investors, began to realize that the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic was also providing various tailwinds to Murphy USA's operations. I summarized these factors in a March 17 article on Midwestern fuel retailer and C-store operator Casey's General Stores (CASY), and Murphy USA's latest earnings report shows that the tailwinds are affecting the broader sector as well.

First, gasoline demand has collapsed, but the margins on the fuel that is continuing to be sold have shot higher as retail prices have approached decade lows (see figure). Margin expansion commonly occurs when retail fuel prices decline as drivers spend more miles behind the wheel and do less comparison shopping when they need to refuel. The margin expansion that Murphy USA reported in Q1 was extreme by any historical measure, though, rising to $0.269/gallon from $0.084/gallon YoY. The total fuel margin increase, including wholesale, was slightly smaller due to inventory adjustments resulting from the price decline, but it still marked a YoY improvement of 83%. The fact that the retail fuel price decline did not even begin in earnest until relatively late in the quarter means that March's margin expansion was larger still.

Data by YCharts

Murphy USA's results were driven by more than just falling fuel prices, then. The unique nature of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic explains why the Q1 margin expansion was as large as it was. The decline to gasoline demand has been historically unprecedented in both its speed and its magnitude. Overall gasoline crack spreads have not turned negative, though, and gasoline production by refiners has exceeded demand in recent weeks. Gasoline stocks have surged to record levels in response (see figure) and prompted fears that storage capacity is about to become a critical constraint. The resulting combination of a gasoline supply glut and continued, albeit greatly reduced, gasoline consumption has prompted a divergence in the price of gasoline at the refinery compared to that of the C-store. Whereas the retail price of gasoline fell by 23%, or $0.55/gallon, between March 1 and April 13, the Gulf Coast spot price fell by 60%, or $0.88/gallon, over the same period. This price divergence has been a major driver of the recent expansion to retail fuel margins.

The second tailwind has been provided by Murphy USA's heavy presence in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions of the U.S. (see figure). The Northeast and West Coast regions were early pandemic hotspots when the coronavirus began its spread into the country. The regions in which Murphy USA operates have largely avoided the transmission rates to date that have characterized states such as New York and Washington as a result. Moreover, all states with stay-at-home orders in place still allow for "essential shopping", a category that includes purchases of fuel, food, and tobacco - all commodities that are difficult (if not impossible) to purchase online. Consumers have gravitated to those smaller retail outlets that have been permitted to remain open, including C-stores, in a bid to do their essential shopping while avoiding the massive crowds that characterize supermarkets.

Source: Murphy USA (2020).

While Murphy USA does not have the same expansive food offerings as its competitor Casey's General Stores does, its non-fuel merchandise segment still accounts for a substantial fraction of its total income (or "contribution", as the company refers to it). This has allowed it to take advantage of the latest consumer trend, which caused its same-store merchandise sales to increase by 12% to $153.8 million in Q1 on a YoY basis. Likewise, its same-store tobacco sales increased by 16% YoY as smokers stocked up for an extended period of economic disruption. The merchandise segment reported a total contribution in the quarter of $107.5 million that marked a 10% YoY increase.

These tailwinds combined to drive Murphy USA's adj. EBITDA from $58.8 million in Q1 2019 to $170.7 million in the latest quarter. Its Q1 EBITDA was its 2nd-highest such result of the decade, only being surpassed by its Q1 2016 result during the last major gasoline price collapse (see figure). Q1 was an excellent quarter for Murphy USA by just about any standard, let alone its own.

Data by YCharts

This does not mean, of course, that the company's outlook is equally positive. Its historical reliance on fuel margins will prove to be a headwind the longer that refined fuels demand remains low. The consensus analyst earnings estimates for Q2 have fallen by 64% over the last 30 days as analysts have factored the new operating environment into their calculations. Likewise, even the FY 2021 estimate has been revised lower by 8% over the same period on expectations that intermittent and/or relaxed social distancing measures will remain in place until the availability of a vaccine brings the pandemic to an end. That said, the FY 2020 estimate has still increased since March 1 by more than the FY 2021 estimate has decreased (see figure), reflecting just how important its latest quarterly earnings performance was.

Fortunately for Murphy USA's investors, the company entered the pandemic with both its cash reserve and its quick ratio near, if not quite at, decade highs (see figure). Other than $12.5 million quarterly term loan repayments, the company has no near-term debt maturities (in part thanks to its 2019 decision to extend the maturity on a large loan by six years to 2029). Even if social distancing measures cause fuel demand to remain low for an extended period, then, it is unlikely to experience major financial difficulties. Management certainly does not anticipate any problems, announcing during the Q1 earnings call that it expects to spend $134 million on share buybacks in the rest of 2020 despite a temporary halt that has been imposed while strict social distancing measures remain in place.

Data by YCharts

Murphy USA's Q1 earnings report demonstrated that widespread social distancing is having a net tailwind effect on fuel retailers and C-store operators. It is no surprise that the share price of its competitor Casey's General Stores joined that of Murphy USA in strongly outperforming the S&P 500 following the release of the latter's earnings report (see figure). While investors will want to keep a close eye on how fuel demand develops as the pandemic persists in the coming quarters, the boost that social distancing provided to Murphy USA's earnings in Q1 is expected to more than offset the headwind effects of those measures into 2021.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.