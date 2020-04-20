Figures, Numbers, Data: COVID-19 And The U.S. Economy

In my past articles, I often used numbers and statistics to provide background information or illustrate a point or underline an argument. This time, I will look almost exclusively at different numbers we have so far about the US economy. In many cases, we still have to rely on estimates (GDP for example) and in many cases the data which is now released and published is measuring the situation at some point during March and often at a point where many states didn’t have a stay at home order yet (or only for a few days). Nevertheless, these data will give us first hints, and as many of the numbers are unprecedented, I also will try to put the numbers in a historic perspective.

The article consists of three major parts. In the first part, I will look at several indicators which already can tell us something about the US economy. In the second part, I will look at data from China as the country already seems to be on its way to improvement and might give us hints how fast the United States could actually recover. And finally, I will provide some interpretation and my own perspective on the above presented numbers.

Part I - United States

In this first section, I will look at retail sales, consumer confidence, initial unemployment claims as well as manufacturing and industrial production. Additionally, we will look at the Fed’s balance sheet and the purchasing manager index.

Retail Sales

We start by looking at retail sales in the United States. On April 15, 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau announced its estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for March 2020. Month-over-month the decline of total retail and food services sales was 8.7% and compared to March 2019 sales declined 6.2%. As you can see in the chart below, this was by far the deepest drop on record.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Clothing and clothing accessories stores reported the worst numbers with a decline of 50.5% month-over-month, but other sectors like food services and drinking places (-26.5% MoM), furniture and home furniture stores (-26.8% MoM) or motor vehicle and parts dealers (-25.6% MoM) saw also steep declines. On the other hand, food and beverage stores could increase sales 25.6% compared to February 2020 (I have written about that in more detail in my two recent articles about Target (TGT) as well as Kroger (KR)).

When looking at the Financial Crisis in 2008, the steepest monthly decline was “only” 3.9% in November 2008, but between July 2008 and December 2008, retail sales declined six months in a row (reflecting a decline of about 12% in total during these six months).

(Source: Trading Economics)

It seems right now as if many market participants are hoping for a quick recovery and it also seems like many investors and traders assume that March will be an outlier and everything will be fine again in the coming months. We don’t know what the next few months will bring, but another decline in April 2020 seems likely as the stay at home order did not become effective before March 15 in Puerto Rico and March 19 in California with other countries to follow (Wikipedia is providing a good summary). And for May and the following months, betting on going back to normal seems extremely optimistic (and unlikely).

Consumer Confidence

The consumer sentiment (consumer confidence) measured by the University of Michigan also saw a steep decline. In April, consumer confidence fell to 71 after being 89.1 the month before and in February 2020 it has been 101. As we can see from the chart below, 71 is not the lowest number on record – not even close – but a decline of 30 points within two months is probably the steepest decline in such a short timeframe on record.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Once again, market participants seem to bet on a quick recovery and that consumer confidence will go back to normal quickly, but when looking at the seven-day moving average it seems unlikely and the next reported monthly number might be lower again (expectations and forecasts are about 66 right now).

(Source: University of Michigan)

While the University of Michigan (to be more precise: Richard Curtin, who wrote the report) writes, that the primary cause of the crash in confidence was COVID-19 and consumer sentiment will improve when COVID-19 has been contained, the report is not supporting the optimism we see in the market right now. To cite from the report:

The full restoration of consumer confidence will be more difficult and will take longer to complete than following any other recession since the Great Depression (…) Regardless of official announcements made by state or federal agencies, individual consumers will form their own judgments about the risks of the COVID-19 virus to themselves, their families, friends, and their communities. There will be no national consensus, nor a uniform restart of the economy. Consumers’ judgments will be based on science, experience, and emotion. Moreover, the fears generated by the coronavirus will not completely disappear anytime soon (…) The pandemic will end with a vaccine, but the scares from the economic devastation will remain part of family lore long into the decades ahead as did the wounds of the Great Depression.

Initial Unemployment Claims

Usually, the labor market is not a leading indicator and numbers from the labor market don’t tell us where the economy is heading months in advance. But among the different numbers from the labor market the initial claims for unemployment insurance might be the best early warning indicator. And the reported numbers are terrible. Not only were the last four weeks the four worst weeks in history, we also have to use logarithmic charts now as previous data would otherwise be more or less a line hardly visible in the chart.

(Source: FRED)

During the last four weeks, more than 22 million people have lost their jobs in the United States and filed for unemployment insurance (and the numbers are probably still distorted as all the claims can’t be processed in time).

It's hard to put these numbers in context as these numbers are unprecedented. Within four weeks, all the jobs generated since the Financial Crisis have been lost again. In February 2020, the US economy had 152.487 million employees and since then 14.4% of the total previous workforce has lost a job. During the Financial Crisis total employees fell from 138.403 million to 129.698 million reflecting a decline of only 6.3%. To find a similar worse decline, we have to go back to World War II – between November 1943 and September 1945, the number of total employees fell from 42.821 million to 38.507 million, which is reflecting a decline of 10%.

We don’t have non-farm payrolls or initial claims for the time of the Great Depression, but in 1933 one out of four people who wanted to find a job couldn’t find one and while the United States hopefully won’t reach an unemployment rate of 25% it might come very close.

Despite some research on my part, I could not find any number how many people are “just” furloughed, but I estimate that millions of workers are not laid off permanently and obviously market participants are hoping for a quick recovery and millions of people being employed again within a very short time.

Manufacturing and Industrial Production

First of all, we can look at the Empire State Manufacturing Survey, which declined to -78.2 in April, the lowest number ever and well below market expectations (which has been -35). In the previous month, in March 2020, it had been -21.5 and we saw therefore a steep decline of 56.7 points month-over-month.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The Empire State Manufacturing Index is only measuring the situation in New York, which was hit extremely hard by the pandemic. To get a picture of the industrial production of all 50 states, we can look at the Industrial Production Index, which is an economic indicator that measures real output for all facilities located in the United States - manufacturing, mining, and electric, and gas utilities.

(Source: FRED)

While the Industrial Production Index was as high as 109.58 in February 2020, it declined to 103.66 in March 2020. This is a decline of 5.4% MoM, which is much worse than any decline in the last decades (the following chart is showing the monthly change).

(Source: FRED // Monthly change of Industrial Production Index)

We have to go back to World War II or the Great Depression to see numbers that are worse. In 1945, in 1937 and in 1920 we saw monthly declines of almost 10% compared to the previous month. And when looking at the total decline during a recession (and not just the monthly changes), the Industrial Production Index declined from 105.35 in December 2007 to 87.07 in June 2009, which is reflecting a decline of 17.4%. During the Great Depression, the index declined from 8.17 in July 1929 and three years later, in July 1932, it was only 3.79 reflecting a decline of 53.6%.

Total Assets of the Federal Reserve

The total assets on the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve is not telling us much about the state of the economy. Nevertheless, it could be an important indicator. In the last few weeks, the Fed was praised that they acted very fast and very decisively this time and might have prevented the worst (future will tell). And it's true, that in absolute numbers the amount is higher than during the financial crisis and the money was spent “faster” (within four weeks compared to about two months during the Financial Crisis).

Within a few weeks, the total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet increased from $4.3 trillion on March 9, 2020, to $6.4 trillion on April 13, 2020. This is not only the highest amount on record, it's also the higher amount ever spent in a very short timeframe (four weeks). During the Financial Crisis, the total assets increased from $905 billion on Sept. 3, 2008, to $2,212 billion on Nov. 12, 2008 – reflecting an increase of $1.3 trillion.

(Source: FRED)

Purchasing Manager Index

I also will include the Manufacturing ISM as well as the non-Manufacturing ISM, which were released at the beginning of April, but both numbers are not really reflecting the consequences of COVID-19 yet.

The Manufacturing ISM for March 2020 is 49.1, which is indicating that the manufacturing economy is generally declining, but it's not a terrible number. The counterpart – the non-manufacturing ISM – for March 2020 was still 52.5, and according to the Institute for Supply Management a number above 48.5 indicates that the overall economy (or GDP) is generally expanding and an index reading above 50 indicates that the non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding.

Whatever the numbers for April 2020 will be, we already can try to offer some perspective to put the numbers in context. The chart below shows the development during the Financial Crisis.

(Source: Trading Economics)

And the next chart shows the long-term development since 1948.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Part II - China

The times we are living through right now are unprecedented in many ways. Although there have been many recessions and depressions in several countries before as well as deadly pandemics (like the 1918 Influenza), we don’t have data or numbers how the impact on the economy will be. And especially the lockdown of entire countries is probably unprecedented. However, we can look at China as the country already is on its way to recovery and the Hubei lockdown was lifted. And although China has revised the death toll in Wuhan up by 50% recently it seems like China has the virus under control right now and can slowly return to normal again.

When looking at China Retail Sales, we see a much steeper decline in January 2020 (-13.21% MoM) than the United States reported in March 2020 (-8.7% MoM) and the decline was followed by a second monthly decline, but in March 2020, retail sales increased again by 0.24% MoM, while the retail sales were 15.8% lower than in March 2019. This cannot be called a recovery so far, but at least the decline was stopped after two months of steep declines.

(Source: Trading Economics)

We also can look at the Manufacturing as well as non-Manufacturing PMI in China, especially the non-Manufacturing PMI saw a steep decline to 29.6 in February 2020, but in March 2020 the number jumped to 52.3 and reached almost previous levels again.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The picture for the Manufacturing PMI is quite similar. In February 2020, the number reached a record low of 40.3, but in March 2020, the number jumped to 50.1 again.

(Source: Trading Economics)

All these numbers should make us optimistic as especially the Manufacturing PMI and the non-Manufacturing PMI rebounded quickly and retail sales obviously fell only two months in a row. China might actually have witnessed the steep and hard fall, which was followed by a quick and strong recovery – the scenario many investors also seem to bet on in the United States.

Last week, China also reported that its GDP fell 6.8% in the first quarter, which is the first quarterly decline since at least 1992. But for the full year, the Chinese economy is expected to grow 2.0% as business activity has returned to roughly 83% of capacity – compared to 70% about a month ago.

Part III - Limitations of the Comparison

But the United States is not China. While that sentence is true in many respects, it's also true for COVID-19 and probably also for the economic consequences.

First of all, the Chinese economy has reported higher growth rates in the past few years than the United States, and it seems likely that China can return much faster to GDP growth as the economy seems to be stronger in this regard.

We have to assume the reported numbers are more or less correct in order to compare the two countries although we know that the numbers are correct – neither for the United States nor for China. I don’t accuse any country or government of fabricating numbers – it's just difficult to provide accurate and reliable numbers as many different aspects influence confirmed cases (the rate of testing for example) and the number of confirmed deaths (some countries don’t include deaths at home or in retirement homes so far). Not only are there way less confirmed cases in China (about 83k) compared to the United States (742k at the point of writing), the incidence rate in China is 115 per 100,000 persons for Hubei (the province hit hardest) while the incidence rate in the United States is 225 for the entire country.

We already mentioned that Hubei is the province hit hardest and about 80% of confirmed cases come from that province, meaning that China obviously managed to contain the virus mostly in one region. While cases in the United States also are concentrated in some states, the virus and confirmed cases are more widespread in the entire country as the map shows. The State of New York, which is currently the hotspot, is responsible for about one third of cases.

(Source: John Hopkins University // Cumulative confirmed cases)

And finally, the decision trying to reopen the United States could be a huge mistake. The Hubei lockdown was not lifted before April 8, 2020, at a point where China had only about 100 new confirmed cases a day (the United States has more than 30,000).

(Source: John Hopkins University // Daily confirmed cases for China)

Some European countries also are trying to reopen the country by opening some stores and allowing people to go outside for different reasons again. But most countries still have strong restrictions in place.

(Source: John Hopkins University / Daily confirmed cases for four European countries)

China imposed a brutal lockdown on its country (especially on the heavily affected Hubei province) and for many European countries we are seeing declining numbers for several weeks now. The United States however (or at least some states) are trying to go back to normal at a point where the confirmed daily cases are not declining and where we can’t even be sure if a plateau is reached.

(Source: John Hopkins University / Daily confirmed cases United States)

Testing is another problem. The United States has tested about 1.1% of its population so far, which is a rather low number. Germany and Italy have tested about 2.1%, Spain and Austria about 2.0%. Other countries have even higher numbers – Iceland for example has tested about 10% of its population. According to this Wikipedia table, 19.5% of the tests in the United States are positive, which also is not a good sign as it indicates that the United States are testing mostly people which already have symptoms or where chances are high that they have COVID-19. When looking at other countries at the top of the list, we see countries like the United Kingdom (31.8% positive tests), Belgium (25.2% positive tests), France (24.4% positive tests) and the Netherlands (20.5% positive tests). These are all countries with extremely high death rates – all over 10%. But while the death rate is probably wrong due to the limited testing, the bigger problem is that these countries might not be able to follow the chains of infection and there might be many undetected cases, making it extremely difficult to contain the virus. And when these countries are starting to "de-restrict" it could have dramatic consequences. Past pandemics – like the 1918 Influenza – hit several countries in two or three waves and that's a huge threat to the United States (and right now, we can’t even be sure if the first wave might be contained as numbers are not really indicating improvements so far).

Conclusion

Of course, I selected the data out of a sheer endless number of indicators. And of course, I'm a bit biased (as everybody else), and it's difficult to escape confirmation bias. So you have to decide for yourself if you use the numbers I picked and you also have to decide for yourself what conclusions you are drawing from these numbers.

One last note: In the days around March 23, 2020, I felt quite stressed as I was trying to analyze as much data as possible to make an informed decision: The decision if and how much cash I should invest. I finally decided to buy only three companies and invested only about 9% of the available cash. Only time will tell, if I have missed an opportunity – but I have not missed the “opportunity of a lifetime” as it was called by several commentators here on Seeking Alpha. But this is a topic for another article (which will follow in the next few days).

