Bank Of America: Deep Value With The Largest Dividend Yield In Years

The stock is a bargain trading at only 1.1x tangible book value with a 3.4% dividend yield.

The bank took a $3.6 billion reserve build to cover loan charge-offs in the next few quarters.

With the large domestic banks entering this pandemic with strong capital positions, the market has subscribed to rather dire economic situations to punish the related stocks really hard. Bank of America (BAC) traded down nearly 50% at the lows and is now down 40% from the February highs. The biggest risk to my bullish investment thesis on the big banks was always higher credit losses and this economic slowdown should remove the dire fears going forward.

Sailing Past

BoA easily sailed by revenue estimates in Q1 and only saw revenues dip 1% from last year. The large bank saw pre-provision income only dip 5% to $9.3 billion, providing substantial operating profits to cover loan losses.

The only real major hit to the profit picture was the provisions for credit losses, not actual credit losses. The net charge-offs were only $1.1 billion and up just $131 million from last Q1. Net charge-offs remain a very low 0.46% of assets.

The major hit was the provision for credit losses including a $3.6 billion reserve build. In prior quarters, BoA only took loan provisions inline with the actual charge-offs in the quarter.

Even with the large loan provision, BoA still generated $4.5 billion in pre-tax income. The large bank could nearly double the quarterly provision and still breakeven for the quarter.

The bank saw a surge in assets with the ending loan balance in the business segment up 7% to $1.0 trillion. In addition, average deposit balances were up $149 billion to $1.6 trillion.

Customers aren't fleeing banks like the financial crisis. Businesses are flooding the banks for loans to survive the economic downturn and consumers are placing money in deposit accounts due to the safety of the banks. On the flip side, some areas of the business like residential mortgages are down substantially.

The bank has a very strong 10.8% CET1 ratio. The number is down from 11.2% from the prior quarter due to the large capital returns undertaken during the quarter before the banks agreed to cut stock buybacks.

Deep Value

The stock now trades in deep value territory as BoA continues generating income for shareholders and boosting the tangible book value. BoA has a tangible book value of $19.79, up from $19.41 in the prior quarter and $18.26 last year.

All of the large bank stocks have taken a major hit here despite strong book values. BoA now trades at only 1.1x tangible book value while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) still trades at a nearly 50% premium. Both Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) trade at a discount, but all of the bank stocks offer value for a group that normally trades closer to 2x tangible book value in good times.





The risk is that the bank hasn't reserved enough for future losses considering most of the economic downturn didn't start until late in March. CFO Paul Donofrio was clear on the Q1 earnings call that the company took the large provision based on some dire outcomes in the future:

We sized our reserve build in Q1 by weighting the number of economic scenarios, all of which assumed a recession of various depth and longevity, and that included assuming some tail risk similar to what’s in the severely adverse scenarios. So when we weighted the scenarios that produced a -- clearly a recessionary outlook, which included a significant drop in GDP in the second quarter with negative GDP growth rates extending well into 2021.

The market appears to not understand that reserves are based on the views of credit scenarios on the view of a pending recession and high unemployment into 2021. The reserve build isn't based on actual loan defaults from March.

The risk is that BoA is wrong about the future net charge-off levels. The bank has higher loans now than the depth of the financial crisis in Q4'09, but BoA isn't taking provisions for credit losses anywhere close to the lows in 2009. During Q4'09, the large bank had $11.3 billion in net charge-offs and this Q1 isn't a relative comparison with only $1.1 billion.

The bank stocks continue to take hits, but the numbers aren't supportive of the related stock weakness. BoA has about 60% less exposure to unsecured consumer credit this cycle.

The market is looking at unemployment claims soaring while ignoring that these consumers have access to extended unemployment benefits and government stimulus checks to keep consumers liquid for months until the economy reopens. For this reason, the biggest concern is loans to businesses in the areas such as energy, retail and travel & leisure. Of course, any continued economic weakness would open the bank up for much larger quarterly charge-off levels.

Big Yield

The market has far too much fear here and the bank now offers the largest dividend yield since cutting dividends following the financial crisis. BoA had only recently gotten the dividend yield up to over 2% with the recent 20% hike in the quarterly pay out to $0.18.

The large bank stock now offers a very appealing 3.4% dividend yield and is nearly 50% above levels prior to the various breakout.





Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the banks are part of the solution this recession. BoA has the capital and financial resources to continue paying a large dividend and quickly get back to stock buybacks when the virus crisis is over.

The bank has already built a large reserve for a weak GDP going into 2021 and the stock is a bargain trading at only 1.1x tangible book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.