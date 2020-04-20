Paychex: Be Ready To Buy Quality

We constantly look for opportunities to add high quality companies to our portfolios at attractive prices. Paychex (PAYX) stands out as one of the best companies around with its surprisingly defensive profile backed by sustainable and impressive value creation as demonstrated by its nearly unbelievable return on invested capital. The company complements its strong operational profile with a pristine balance sheet. In short, the company is exactly the type of core position we would like to own in our portfolios, provided valuation is reasonable. This article will walk through the key points of the Paychex investment case and why it is a potential buy today.

Paychex background and description

A quick glance at the company website reveals the following description: Paychex is a recognized leader in the payroll, human resource, and benefits outsourcing industry, with a steadfast commitment to success and a record of achievement that continues a tradition of delivering excellence. The company was founded in 1971 by B. Thomas Golisano with just $3,000 and a good idea - to make payroll outsourcing easy and affordable for small businesses. From those early days with just one employee, Paychex now has more than 14,000 employees serving more than half a million small- to medium-sized businesses nationwide. Paychex offers an ever-growing variety of payroll and human resource products and services that help clients do what they do best - run their business. With a wide range of services - including payroll processing, retirement services, insurance, and a fully outsourced human resource solution - Paychex customizes its offering to the client's business, whether it is small or large, simple or complex.

It's also worth noting that B. Thomas Golisano still owns over 10% of the business and is Chairman of the Board. Investors get an idea about the company's strengths when viewing the numerous awards collected each year.

Source: Company Third Quarter Highlights and Financial Results Presentation, Fiscal 2020

Strong barriers to entry and excellent industry positioning

Companies in the payroll and human resource services industry can build barriers to entry through scale and through high switching costs once a relationship with a client has been developed. Efficient use of information technology and effective marketing are also beneficial. Larger companies have the advantage of being able to service clients with multiple locations or complex needs.

Paychex has several barriers to entry, but the most critical is clearly switching costs. Most small and midsize companies want valuable employee time and expertise focused on important strategic and operational activities, rather than administrative tasks. But effective management of payroll, benefits, employee regulations and other employee related functions is absolutely critical. Therefore, it is essential to find a reliable outsourcing partner for these functions. Once the time and effort is invested to find an outsourcing partner, employees are trained, IT resources are organized and confidential information is shared. The company can then continue on growing their business and creating value. There is little chance that any company will then risk payroll or benefit mistakes or want to re-share confidential information just to save a few dollars, especially when so much time and setup costs are involved. These switching costs are why Paychex has a retention rate around 80% with much of the client loss due to bankruptcy or acquisitions.

Speaking more broadly about industry positioning, Paychex is one of the largest and most well established payroll and accounting services companies. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is larger, but also tends to focus on larger companies as clients while Paychex has developed a leading position with smaller companies, which usually have about 15 to 50 employees. Building up the customer service assets required to be effective in the industry requires a large initial investment and scale is important to spread fixed costs across numerous clients. Paychex has developed significant scale, a strong and diversified customer service presence, a solid reputation and efficiencies in IT and marketing that help protect its business and profitability. In short, Paychex has substantial barriers to entry which are the basis for its impressive and steady levels of profitability.

Let's talk about incredible value creation

We want to see high returns on invested capital and solid cash conversion sustainably over time. Well positioned companies in the payroll and human resource services industry benefit from its low capital intensity and have the ability to produce impressive cash-conversion metrics. Paychex is a fantastic example of a company that doesn't need to reinvest much of its earnings to maintain a high single digit growth rate, leaving plenty of cash to distribute to shareholders or to inorganically add to the business through acquisitions. At the risk of sounding dramatic, it's difficult to find companies with more impressive return on invested capital metrics than Paychex. The graphic below purposely includes the Great Recession years to show the defensive nature of the company's profitability through even a tough downturn.

Source: Refinitiv

Combined with the company's mid to high single digit growth rates, Paychex is an impressive value-creating machine. We do want to highlight the critical combination of high return on invested capital and growth. The company's targeted growth rate is similar to the usual market rate of growth, leading some investors to assume a company like Paychex deserves valuation ratios, like a P/E ratio, similar to the overall market. But doing so ignores the value of quality. All else equal, companies with higher returns on invested capital deserve higher P/E ratios, as does Paychex. It is therefore possible that Paychex is a value stock even with a P/E ratio above 20x.

Growth and a critical move into PEO

Growth generally ends up in the mid-single digit range and is quite steady. Just have a look at the graphic below to see how reliable that mid to high single digit growth has been over the last decade. We left 2010 in there to show how resilient revenue was following the financial crisis, with 2010 being the only down year in the last several decades or more. There are also structural growth drivers as the industry benefits from an increasing complexity of human resource related tasks which is often driven by increasing regulation. As human resource functions get more complicated or expensive, the business case to outsource them strengthens. The advancement of online and computer payroll and bookkeeping services including new cloud-based offerings is another generally positive development for industry participants.

Source: Refinitiv

Regarding growth, perhaps the most interesting development in recent years is the company's concerted move into the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) space. Following its acquisition of Oasis Outsourcing, Paychex is the second largest US PEO organization, just behind ADP. The acquisition was the company's largest ever valued at $1.2 billion and means the PEO offering now represents more than 20% of revenue.

The PEO space represents a huge opportunity for Paychex. A PEO business essentially works by scaling risk and resources so that small companies can also provide competitive benefits such as health insurance and workers' comp expenses at reduced rates. It is exactly the small businesses that are Paychex's core customers that can benefit from a PEO. PEO services are even more integrated with clients' employee related systems with employees considered co-employees of the PEO company, strengthening Paychex's economic moat. Consolidation in the PEO industry has left five companies controlling half the market, and with only just over 10% penetration in the US, growth potential is substantial for Paychex. The revenue opportunity for PEO services may even be multiples of the company's traditional business and offers faster growth in a larger market. Needless to say, there is a large growth runway in front of Paychex and plenty of opportunities to re-invest the output of their cash machine.

There is one short-term headwind to growth we should mention. Paychex withholds clients' funds as part of its payroll service offer to the tune of about $4 billion. The company earns interest on these withheld funds. Historically, it was not unusual for the company to earn around 3.5% on those withheld funds, with that dropping to closer to 1.6% in 2019. It's likely that the rate will continue to drop with the current monetary and fiscal backdrop. Perhaps longer-term investors will view this as a potential tailwind should interest rates ever rise again, but it's a meaningful headwind currently.

COVID-19 impacts and thoughts

Part of the strength of the Paychex investment case is the stable growth, even through economic cycles. But COVID-19 presents a truly unique challenge for most companies, especially on the top line and over the short term. However, Paychex recently reported and gave updated guidance for fiscal 2020 which ends in May, and there wasn't much in terms of a negative impact.

Source: Company Third Quarter Highlights and Financial Results Presentation, Fiscal 2020

In addition, the company gives a very preliminary estimate for fiscal 2021 indicating that revenue will be flattish to down low single digits. This guidance already includes the impact of the most recent interest rate cuts. The company also anticipates operating margins will be somewhere in the range of 35%, just 1% below the current level near 36%. It's a headwind, but it's hardly dramatic for Paychex and barely affects the long-term investment case. Things may end up significantly worse than management anticipates, but we offer the following thoughts on the possible impact of COVID-19.

Small businesses are some of the worst hit by the COVID-19 crisis, but there are ways Paychex can navigate the current situation. First off, many of their clients aren't negatively impacted by COVID-19. From the company's recent results call, we see that 50% of its small business clients are experiencing minimal impact while another 40% are furloughing staff. It's also important to note that a large chunk of Paychex revenue is based on annual subscription type fees, rather than headcount directly. Government stimulus programs for small businesses will also create administrative work and regulatory requirements to qualify, and Paychex is well positioned to offer solutions and offset some of the revenue pressure.

There will certainly be revenue headwinds from COVID-19 as businesses go bankrupt, interest rates stay low and unemployment rises, but the impacts on Paychex will be far from catastrophic. And with 35% of its cost base related to variable expenses, it's reasonable to believe the company's guidance that the operating margin will be relatively steady. Fiscal 2021 is unlikely to be the company's strongest year, but COVID-19 headwinds will more than likely remain a shorter term issue and will not stop Paychex from delivering high single digit revenue growth and operating margins near 36% over the long term. The investment case is very much intact.

A few more fundamentals to note

Paychex really is a cash machine. The company requires no inventory and little working capital. And it is incredibly impressive at turning profit into cash flow as demonstrated in the graphic below. Yes, they do really convert over 100% of net income to free cash flow every year.

Source: Refinitiv

The financial position is also impressive, with an essentially pristine balance sheet. $800 million of debt was taken out for the recent Oasis acquisition, but it's hardly a concern, and arguably only helps the company achieve a bit more financial efficiency. We also note the lack of large debt levels built up to do large share buybacks. Paychex has been busy paying dividends and investing in future growth while widening its economic moat instead.

Source: Company Third Quarter Highlights and Financial Results Presentation, Fiscal 2020

Risks and red flags

Macroeconomic/employment risk: The company's business is dependent on employment and employment growth. Downturns, increased unemployment or similar can impact the business negatively. This risk has been amplified by the COVID-19 crisis.

The company's business is dependent on employment and employment growth. Downturns, increased unemployment or similar can impact the business negatively. This risk has been amplified by the COVID-19 crisis. Regulatory risk: More regulation usually means more complications and costs for small businesses which is generally good for Paychex. Decreased regulation or complexity may negatively impact the business.

More regulation usually means more complications and costs for small businesses which is generally good for Paychex. Decreased regulation or complexity may negatively impact the business. Interest rate risk: The company holds amounts withheld from employee paychecks. The company essentially earns interest on these amounts in line with current interest rates. Decreasing interest rates could hurt the return levels of the company.

The company holds amounts withheld from employee paychecks. The company essentially earns interest on these amounts in line with current interest rates. Decreasing interest rates could hurt the return levels of the company. Technology risk: The industry is more and more influenced by software solutions. If Paychex can't keep up with competitor solutions, it may fall behind in the market or lose share to new entrants.

The industry is more and more influenced by software solutions. If Paychex can't keep up with competitor solutions, it may fall behind in the market or lose share to new entrants. Cyber security risk: Paychex holds vast amounts of sensitive and confidential data. Any breach of the company's security could result in material reputation damage.

Valuation from a few perspectives

We primarily use our discounted cash flow model to derive a fair value of around $80 per share. The sell-side analyst average target price as well as Morningstar's fair value estimate come in around $69 per share. Considering the company's growth, return on equity and cost of equity profile, it likely deserves a P/E multiple in the low to mid 20s, which is also the company's long-term average.

With the stock price just above $67, we see close to 20% upside and are re-assured by multiples that are slightly below long-term averages. All in all, the quality that can be purchased for the price makes it an attractive candidate when compared with other opportunities in the market today.

Source: Refinitiv Datastream and I/B/E/S mean valuations

Conclusion: Be ready to buy Paychex

Paychex is an incredible business. The company steadily produces high levels of return with an excellent balance sheet while offering an attractive and secure dividend which should grow with company earnings. The steady business model and attractive cash flow metrics are protected by high barriers to entry and a strong established market position. In short, the company is exactly the type of core position we would like to have across our strategies provided a reasonable margin of safety or dividend yield can be achieved. It's somewhat unfortunate that we couldn't get this article published in mid-March as the stock price dipped toward $50 and when the title would have sounded more like an urgent plea to buy, but we hope it is helpful none-the-less. We have owned Paychex for many years and materially increased our position in the company around $53 in March. We can still recommend long-term investors buy a starter position at current levels, but in any case, urge readers to be ready to buy incredible quality at a good price. Be ready to buy Paychex.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.