Teranga Gold: Subtle Signs Of Distribution Showing Up

It was a bumpy ride for the gold miners (GDXJ) in Q1 2019, but fortunately, the cream of the sector has risen to the top, with the best names shrugging off the market-wide turbulence. Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) is one of these companies, as the stock was cut in half in a span of fewer than 20 days, but has risen seen a meteoric rise off of its lows, up 160% in less than a month. While a good chunk of this surge higher is undoubtedly justified as the stock was thrown out with the bathwater, the stock is now beginning to get a little overbought short term, as the stock is more than 30% above its 200-day moving average. Given the fact that the company continues to be a top-5 gold producer in Africa following the Massawa acquisition, I see no reason to completely liquidate one’s position here. However, chasing the stock above C$10.00 is probably not a great idea, and I would view any rallies above C$11.00 as an opportunity to book profits.

Teranga Gold is one of the less-known names within the Gold Juniors Index, but has made a name for itself the past year by trouncing guidance estimates and bringing its Wahgnion Mine online under budget and ahead of schedule. The company saw a record quarter of gold production in Q4 2019, producing 91,400 ounces, and this helped the company to easily surpass its guidance mid-point by more than 11%, with FY-2019 gold production of 288,800 ounces. In the cost department, the company managed to come in at $917/oz for FY-2019, a figure that was 6% below the industry average. Among the 60 gold producers I track across the industry, one can only count on one hand the number of companies that surpassed expectations to the degree of Teranga for FY-2019.

While Teranga's all-in sustaining costs of $917/oz are satisfactory, but certainly not exceptional compared to other African producers, it's worth noting that these costs should trend lower over time. This is because the company's new Wahgnion Mine is a lower-cost operation than its legacy Sabodala Mine, and the addition of Massawa high-grade ore should benefit Sabodala. Therefore, Teranga has the potential to be a 360,000-ounce per year gold producer at sub $900/oz costs by FY-2022 assuming a smooth integration of the Massawa Project. If we assume that all-in sustaining costs for other gold producers stay relatively static, this would allow Teranga Gold to remain in the top 30% ranked names for all-in sustaining costs in the sector, as shown in the chart below. Teranga Gold is currently ranked 24th out of 52 gold producers for costs, but will improve to 22nd by FY-2022 based on my estimates for sub $900/oz all-in sustaining costs.

As we can see from the table below, Massawa's grades are nearly triple than of Sabodala, and the 2.6 million ounces in proven & probable reserves at Massawa will significantly extend the mine life at the asset. The plan is to focus on Massawa high-grade ore early on in the mine life to maximize free cash flow. There's still more work to be done here with the expectation of a Feasibility Study later this year, but the recent appointment of Simon Bottoms to Teranga's board is a plus. Mr. Bottoms is currently the Senior Vice President of Africa & Middle East Resource Management for Barrick Gold (GOLD) and should be a great addition going forward, given his prior experience with Massawa.

Based on Teranga's most recent update, the company is well on its way to achieving production guidance for FY-2020. The company estimated Q1 gold production of 90,000 gold ounces for Q1, more than one-fourth of the FY-2020 outlook of 350,000 ounces, and this should lead to year-over-year production growth of 25% assuming guidance is met. Based on the company's history of under-promising and over-delivering, I would not be surprised to see the company come in above 354,000 ounces of gold production for FY-2020. Thus far, the company hasn't seen any real setbacks from the COVID-19 cautionary measures when it comes to gold production, and like most African gold producers, should not be affected materially.

So why not rush to take a position in a company set to grow annual production 25% year-over-year that just added a world-class asset? The answer is the technicals, as the stock has gotten a little ahead of itself short term. As we can see in the chart below, Teranga Gold is now more than 30% above its 200-day moving average and is up a whopping 160% in less than 20 trading days. While this does not mean the stock must come crashing back down, stocks rarely run up in a straight line uninterrupted. As we can see, the last time this occurred in July of 2019, Teranga Gold dropped nearly 20% over the next month, and did not make new highs for another four months. Based on upside of less than 1% over the next four months, and downside of 18%, this was a terrible reward to risk point to be starting a new position in the stock from a trading standpoint. Therefore, I believe some caution is warranted here.

If we move over to take a look at volume, we also saw a bit of abnormal action Friday, as the stock registered its first distribution day since its bounce began. This distribution day occurred as Teranga Gold sold off more than 2.5% on 5x average volume, a sign that sellers seem to be eager to book some profits up here. Once again, this does not mean that the stock has topped long term, but it does make the argument that chasing the stock above C$10.00 might not be the best idea here.

Teranga Gold is one of the best run African gold producers, and the Massawa Project acquisition could end up being a game-changer if integrated successfully. However, stocks rarely charge higher in a straight line uninterrupted. Therefore, I don't see any value in chasing Teranga Gold above C$10.00 after a parabolic rise and a hint of distribution on Friday. If this rise were to continue short term, I would view any rallies above C$11.00 as a spot to book some profits. For now, I have no position in the stock but may consider starting a position if we saw a healthy pullback of 25% or more from the highs.

