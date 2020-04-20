Tons Of Debt And Falling Sales: YUM!

YUM! Brands (YUM) is in a precarious position for owners. Total company revenues and profits peaked all the way back in 2012. Since then, nearly every quarter, year-over-year sales results have been sliding LOWER. It’s restaurant franchise business has been in secular decline from competition for a number of years, before coronavirus showed up in early 2020. YUM! operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, focused on chicken, pizza, Mexican-style food and hamburger categories.

The global economic shutdown for several months, and likely prolonged recession in restaurant demand for years to come is a bearish development for YUM!'s business model. It is entirely possible, 2020-21 earnings will be well below the level of a decade ago. Adding insult to injury, the company has a huge negative tangible accounting book value. It held around $4 billion in tangible, real world assets against $10 billion in long-term debt and $13 billion in total liabilities at the end of December. Yippie, financial leverage to the max - using assets sales, large share buybacks, and borrowed money to keep things going, year after year. Then sales implode in 2020.

Below is a chart of the ballooning leverage at YUM!, defined as total liabilities to assets, compared to peers and competitors McDonald's (MCD), Wendy's (WEN), Darden (DRI), Starbucks (SBUX) and Chipotle (CMG). [Not pictured: Restaurant Brands (QSR) is in a similar overleveraged boat with YUM! However, a reorganization in 2015 prevents a 10-year comparison.]

And this jump in leverage did not help returns for investors the last decade, during the "best of times" economic backdrop.

The question is what kind of valuation multiple should investors put on this highly leveraged enterprise, with 2019’s $18 in per share sales and $4.23 in earnings likely its peak performance for a while, maybe ever. What if consumers stay home for an extended period and cook for themselves, as incomes implode and coronavirus contagion fears remain primal in their decision making? One can argue YUM!’s business model and results should be priced far differently than just a couple of months ago. Considering fast food is marked up 100-200% beyond the cost of ingredients, consumers across the globe may choose the cheaper option of home-cooked meals, in increasing numbers, as incomes backpedal during the recession.

Technical Trading Pattern

Initially on the coronavirus shutdown news, investors sold off shares aggressively. As you can see on the chart below, YUM!’s price fell 50% into the March low from September's $119 high quote. The stock has bounced back since then, recovering about half the 2020 price loss over four weeks. However, I view the retracement as a great chance to lighten your holdings, or even short shares in a hedged long/short portfolio design. Here’s why.

As you can review on the chart, the 14-day Average Directional Index (ADX) reached a very stretched oversold number above 50 right at the price bottom, circled in blue. The oversold ADX number was the highest on a sell-off since 2002. The stock was due for a bounce.

The problem I have with the move higher of late is it does not seem to have any foundation in company specific buying trends. The upmove has mainly been a function of the 30% rise in the S&P 500 over the same span, something like an arbitrage move from a deeply oversold condition. The Negative Volume Index (NVI), a record of buying/selling on falling volume days, has been in a sharp downtrend throughout March-April. The red line and arrow highlight the ultra-weak NVI performance. Essentially, plenty of selling has taken place, even on the quieter days of trading activity. In addition, the daily On Balance Volume (OBV) line has not performed particularly well since the March price bottom. Buy volumes on up days have not impressed, and selling volumes on slow days have not let up, not the most bullish combination!

Valuation Not Cheap

Current Wall Street estimates call for $3.25 in earnings for 2020, well below the $4.23 number last year, on a small dip in revenues of 5%, with many analysts yet to update forecasts since February. I am projecting something far worse, maybe $2.00 in earnings on a 20% drop in revenues. After franchises start to close, and the company absorbs/negotiates lower regular franchisee payments from those remaining in business, I don’t see how revenues and earnings approach previous levels.

Immediate surveys of the impact of U.S. economic quarantine orders are projecting a 40-50% decline in total restaurant sales during March-April. While I suspect YUM! restaurants will perform better than local mom and pop businesses, a minor sales dip of 5% for all of 2020 is not realistic. If YUM! March-April sales are down 25% and recover back to pre-crisis levels in May right away, the total year number would be in the minus 5% range. An honest appraisal of the damage to incomes and confidence by a 20%+ unemployment rate nationally into the end of April means consumers will drastically cut back discretionary spending at all restaurants for a year or two, just like past recessions.

Looking at the company’s relatively fixed cost structure, a 20% drop in revenues will roughly equate with operating earnings closer to $2.00 per share. If my forecast proves correct, YUM! is selling at 5.7x sales and 42x earnings in 2020, priced at $84 a share. New investors are buying a potential turnaround story, but in fact will be acquiring little in value on declining sales and earnings, while getting $32 in debt and $41 in total liabilities against $13 in tangible assets per share. Where’s the winning?

Before the sharp contraction in results from coronavirus effects in 2020, YUM! was not priced cheaply at the beginning of February. It was closer to 10-year high multiples on trailing results. Even today, ignoring the big hit to underlying sales, cash flow and earnings about to appear, the stock valuation is STILL well above normal comparisons, using a 10-year cycle-adjusted approach. Below you can review how the present valuation is NOT a bargain, assuming normal economic circumstances recover into May. 20x trailing earnings, 20.3x cash flow and 4.7x sales remain expensive, even under best-case economic scenarios from here.

If my metrics for 2020 come to pass, YUM!’s basic financial ratios are closer to 42x earnings, 43x cash flow and 5.8x sales, which would be a record HIGH overvaluation taken together. So yes, if past Wall Street financial metrics are an important guide for your investment capital, YUM! would be a red-light AVOID for 2020 at $84 a share.

Summary

An investment in YUM! Brands requires an overly optimistic take on the coronavirus recession. Absent a best-case snapback in restaurant sales globally by May, the stock quote looks quite overvalued at $84. It is bumping up against its 50-day moving average line in a sharp downtrend. The odds favor a retest of the $55 bottom area in coming months. If we get a worst-case economic scenario of deep and prolonged recession, the stock quote could break below its 52-week low and remain under $50 for some time.

$2.00 in earnings would barely cover the $1.88 dividend payout, and leave little for business reinvestment or paying down debt. Before coronavirus appeared and after subtracting the dividend, it would have taken a theoretical 20 years of flat 2019 cash flow results to pay-off total liabilities, all other variables being equal. Given the dividend is not cut and earnings/cash flow remain below $3.00 a share, this leverage ratio would move into the 30 to 40-year category! Compared to the S&P 500 equivalent ratio (post-dividend) of 8x trailing annual results to repay all net liabilities, YUM! maintains a super-high level of leverage. Historically, excessively leveraged businesses see their equity quote fall hardest during a recession.

I recently entered a short position in my diversified, long/short portfolio. If you decide to short YUM!, please keep the position size smaller than a typical long holding. You can participate in any drawdown in the quote, without risking a takeover or crazy Federal Reserve money printing scheme allows the quote to continue zig-zagging higher. Outside of these two instances, I am projecting YUM! will underperform the S&P 500 index over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short YUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

