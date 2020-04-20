COVID-19 Crisis: Geographical Risk Assessment Of The Retail REITs Industry

We analyze the geographic repartition of several REITs to provide additional insight on their short term and long term liquidity risk and growth prospects.

The situation in the U.S. is bad, but some states are more impacted than others.

The retail REITs industry has been particularly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis as a significant portion of shops and restaurants have been shut down as a result. Although financial statements can provide an insight on how robust each company was before the outbreak, uncertainty is very high as we are not yet able to assess the length and depth of this crisis.

The industry is impacted in two ways. First, liquidity risk is increased as revenue has dropped and will continue to do so in the short term. Secondly, growth prospects are reduced in the mid to long term due to the economic fallout of this crisis, notably a rising unemployment likely leading to decreased consumer spending.

As of April 16, the importance of the crisis is not equally distributed in the United States.

New York state has by far the highest number of confirmed cases exceeding 1% of the population. Wyoming has only a few hundred cases totally to less than 0.05% of the population.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Concerning jobless claims, Michigan had more than one million claims between March 14 and April 16, representing more than 20% of the labor force, whereas South Dakota had only 23,000 claims, representing approximately 5% of the labor force.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

More interestingly, there is almost no correlation (Pearson coefficient: 0.19, p-value: 0.19) between those two numbers. One might think that a higher rate of confirmed cases would result in more shops closing down, reducing economic activity and increasing jobless claims, but this is not confirmed by official figures so far.

In a nutshell, the situation in the U.S. is bad, but some states are more impacted than others. Therefore, we will in this article analyze the geographic repartition of several REITs - CBL & Associates Properties (CBL), The Macerich Company (MAC), Simon Property Group (SPG), Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - to provide additional insight on their short and long term liquidity risk and growth prospects.

CBL & Associates Properties

Let’s start with CBL & Associates Properties (CBL). We can retrieve from the company website the listing of its properties, and display their positions (white dots) on the maps previously shown.

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CBL Properties Website

Sources: U.S. Department of Labor, CBL Properties Website

An observation we can make here is that CBL’s properties are not evenly distributed in the United States, but are predominantly located on the east side. In the following figures, we show the proportion of properties listed on each category of the two maps (lower, medium, higher confirmed cases or relative jobless claims), weighted by their surface.

How to read: 36% of the surface of all properties of CBL are located in states with a lower proportion of confirmed cases (0.3‰ - 0.6‰) and 30% of the surface of all properties of CBL are located in states with a lower proportion of jobless claims relative to the state labor force (4.9% - 9.9%).

Most of CBL’s real estate is situated in states moderately affected by the COVID-19 crisis, both in terms of confirmed cases and unemployment. Less than 25% of its real estate is located in states that are the most affected.

The Macerich Company

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Macerich Website

Sources: U.S. Department of Labor, Macerich Website

MAC’s real estate is located on both sides of the U.S., although in fewer states than CBL. Most of its properties are located in states with a low infection rate, but a third of the real estate is situated in states that are the most affected by the crisis.

Simon Property Group

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Simon Property Group Website

Sources: U.S. Department of Labor, Simon Property Group Website

SPG has much more real estate and is better distributed across the United States. Unfortunately, a relative majority is situated in states that are the most affected by the crisis, both in terms of infection rate and unemployment.

Washington Prime Group

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Washington Prime Group Website

Sources: U.S. Department of Labor, Washington Prime Group Website

As CBL, WPG’s real estate is mostly located on the east side of the United States. While its properties are evenly distributed in states depending on their infection rate, 45% of its real estate is situated in states that are the least affected on the job market.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Weingarten Realty Investors Website

Sources: U.S. Department of Labor, Weingarten Realty Investors Website

Much of WRI’s real estate is situated in the south of the United States, a large majority being located in states that are less affected by the crisis, both in terms of infection rate and unemployment.

Discussion

We have shown that the five REITs we are analyzing are distributed differently across the United States and are therefore exposed in different degrees.

We estimate that REITs mostly located in states with a higher COVID-19 infection rate are exposed to a higher short term liquidity risk. Indeed, states with higher rates of infections are more likely to adopt measures (partial or complete shutdowns for instance) that will negatively impact consumer spending in the short term.

On another hand, states with a higher proportion of jobless claims compared to the working population are more economically affected and might take a longer time to recover. It is likely that this will reduce or limit the growth of consumer spending in the mid to long term. REITs mostly located in those states might therefore be exposed to liquidity risk in the long term, and their growth might be more limited.

This is of course a simplification, as both short term and long term risks are intertwined: a very high unemployment can result in such an important drop in revenue after the outbreak that weak REITs might not survive even in the short term.

All this data should of course be used in a complementary manner to existing financial statements, as how a REIT will perform in this crisis is a function of how hard it is hit now and how strong or weak it was before this crisis. We show in the following table several key financial metrics for each REIT we have analyzed. We also associate the infection rate average and the jobless claim rate average: for each REIT, we average for all properties the infection rate and the jobless claim rate of the state they are located in (weighted by their surface).

Metric CBL MAC SPG WPG WRI Price / NAV 0.05 0.37 6.93 0.24 1.13 Price / AFFO 0.16 1.97 4.66 0.52 7.14 AFFO growth 2017-2019 -34% -7.8% +6% -28% -12% AFFO growth 2014-2019 -40% -1% +32% +10% +7% Total debt / EBITDA 7.48 9.38 5.92 9.21 6.13 Price change since 2020-01-31 -74% -69% -58% -75% -49% Infection rate avg 1.0‰ 2.5‰ 2.1‰ 1.4‰ 0.8‰ Jobless claim rate avg 11.6% 11.7% 12.2% 10.7% 9.5%

Financial data obtained from Seeking Alpha.

CBL, WPG and MAC were in bad shape before the crisis, with falling AFFO and an important debt. This probably explains their important price fall since 2020-01-31 as the current crisis is not going to make things better for them.

SPG had the most solid situation before the crisis, with a relatively lower debt and a consistently rising AFFO, explaining its higher valuation. WRI’s situation was a bit less favorable, as its AFFO declined during 2017-2019. However, we observe that WRI’s price fall (-49%) was less abrupt than SPG’s (-58%). This might be explained by the lower exposure WRI has so far in the crisis, as it is mostly located in states with lower infection rate and jobless claim rate; this lower exposure might indeed already be priced in by the market.

Conclusion

With such a high uncertainty concerning how the current situation will evolve, it is difficult to have any visibility in the retail REIT market. If you want to invest in the industry, SPG and WRI look like the safest choices. However, the current situation is very volatile; we will therefore probably reassess the situation in a few weeks with up to date data and by taking into account readers' feedback. Don’t hesitate to suggest additional stocks / metrics / data in the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.