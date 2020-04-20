Bank Of America: Long-Term Play

With so many out of work, and businesses closed, loan losses are likely, and the bank has had to react to this reality.

Bank of America (BAC) was a top pick in the financial sector for us for the year 2018. As the year came to a close, we turned a bit bearish, only to watch the stock fade hard to start 2019. It spent all of 2019 trying to recover ground, then along with the entire market, sold off hard March. As traders, we love it, because we can leverage the swings long and short. Obviously, rates being cut down to nothing will weigh on interest income the bank is able to generate. With so many out of work, and businesses closed, loan losses are likely, and the bank has had to react to this reality. We had wanted to wait for a pullback to pick up shares of large financials, though the circumstances of this selloff have been difficult and largely unexpected, compared to what we thought possible just months ago. Long-term, it is a bank we want to own, especially if we can get a fair price. We think you can scale in to this name, and if you only are able to buy a smaller position than you would like and it rallies, then this is a high-quality problem.

Let us discuss some of the critical metrics that you must be aware of to consider investing here from the just reported Q1. When we say "you must," these are metrics you should watch every quarter, as they can impact the trading of the stock. While we are giving financials a bit of a pass on metric performance for a quarter or two, we still need to be aware of them

Lower interest rates weigh on net interest income

We liked the stock in the past because we saw rising interest rates as a major benefit to the financials, and Bank of America stood to see growth because of such rate hikes. We know that this panned out as the largest increases in revenue were in net interest income. That started to shift in 2019 when interest rate changes were put into place, and then of course, massive cuts were implemented to battle the COVID-10 crisis.

Net interest income stalled in Q1 2020. Net interest income fell to $12.1 billion or 2% from last year, driven by these lower rates. Some of this fall was offset by increases in loans and deposits, which we will touch on in a moment. Spending on credit cards was up 4% from last year. We will be closely watching consumer credit spending as it was only the last few weeks of Q1 where spending was down. We think it will be ugly in Q2, frankly.

It is also important to note that the total loan portfolio as well as deposits continues to grow. By accepting deposits at a low interest rate, and lending out at a higher rate to well-qualified borrowers, the bank makes its money in a traditional banking fashion, and has been diligent to do so in a more risk averse fashion and it is working, though lower rates on loans will weigh, as will likely defaults.

Loans and deposits grow

Consistently growing deposits and subsequently using these deposits to lend to qualified buyers/businesses at a higher rate is bread and butter banking. When considering this traditional banking focus, the bank is doing well. Loans were up in most categories and came in at $954 billion in the quarter, up $57 billion from last year, or 6% year-over-year. Total average deposits were up year-over-year. Growth simply continues each year. Total average deposits rose $79.5 billion to $1.4 trillion, another 6% rise year-over-year. What is key to note, though, is there was a major reserve build for losses on the loans given.

Asset health a concern given the economy

As the economy has deteriorated, the risk of individuals and businesses being unable to repay their loans is a real risk. Over the last five years, loans continued to grow. With this growth it becomes prudent to question whether the assets on the book are of high quality. Before this crisis, we would have argued yes. In preparation for a possible decline, the company expanded its provision for credit losses to a whopping $4.8 billion, driven by a $3.6 billion reserve build.

With that done, let us look at actual non-performing loans and leases. Well, these were up from the start of the quarter. Nonperforming loans had been decreasing every quarter coming into 2020. But, here in Q1 2020, they rose. They increased to $4.056 billion, up from the $3.552 billion last quarter. It is a shame to see, but a result of the current reality. In five years, the bank has cut its toxic asset load in half, but we expect to see nonperforming assets rise the next quarter or two until the economy is opened back up.

Efficiency remains solid

Here is a key point you must be aware of: as Bank of America emerged from the Great Recession, it took about five years before our concerns over its inefficiency dissipated. For years it was spending too much to generate a dollar of revenue, up until about 2016. For the last few years, Bank of America has really turned around and has a stellar efficiency ratio, a reason we will gladly own shares at a fair price. The strongest banks we cover consistently see an efficiency ratio around or under 60%. As a whole, Bank of America has had a solid efficiency ratio. Overall, there was a solid 59% efficiency ratio for the bank. The greatest efficiency was in Consumer banking, where the ratio was 49%. The worst ratio was in Global Markets, where it was 54%, but this was a solid improvement from last year's 76%. Overall, the metric remains solid.

Suggested play

We think you can scale into the name. If for some reason a lower tranche order is not filled, then that is a high-quality problem, it simply means you made money on a smaller position.

Tranche 1 (20% of position) $23

Tranche 2 (25% of position) $21

Tranche 3 (55% of position) $19

Take home

You should watch for these metrics to be impacted with rate cuts and economic pressures from people unable to repay loans. The bank was still able to make $4 billion despite the massive provisions for credit losses. Further, we are pleased that the company has maintained its dividend. That said, share repurchases and common dividends of $7.9 billion exceeded the $4 billion of earnings. We continue to expect dividends to be paid, a reason we like scaling into the name. Future net interest income results will be influenced by interest rates, as well as loan and deposit balances, which will likely be highly influenced by the virus’ impact on the economy. Both of these drivers have been volatile and may continue to be. Controlling expenses will be key to watch going forward. With respect to impacts of the pandemic, there are many costs that declined such as travel, meeting costs, lodging, conferences and lower power costs for unused facilities, incentives will align with financial performance and market levels. Keep that in mind. All things considered, with shares hit hard by this virus, we think you can consider a position here, but have a plan.

