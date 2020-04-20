Alpha Pro Tech: Face Mask Policies Drive Strong Demand For Its Disposable Protective Apparel

Since my initial article on Alpha Pro Tech (APT), the tragic coronavirus pandemic continues to play out as I forecast. While the number of new daily cases peaked in the US (and worldwide) in early April, the downslope has been very gradual. This can be correlated to an increase in testing, which has been averaging about 150,000 per day.

The administration recently announced a three-phase program to reopen the economy. States must first demonstrate a downward trajectory of documented cases or of the percentage of positive tests within a 14-day period, as well as having hospital preparedness, in order to enter the first phase. Restaurants, theaters, gyms and large sporting venues would be allowed to reopen under certain conditions. I maintain that the testing volume is currently not sufficient for this to occur except in a few sparsely populated states or counties with low new case volumes. I also believe that this action will necessitate greater mask usage as people go outside, and so I view this as a positive driver for Alpha Pro Tech's business. Furthermore, I note that face masks or coverings are being required in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami, and I expect this list to grow. I unfortunately expect this "new normal" social existence to be with us, in part, until a vaccine is available.

When I initially forecast Alpha Pro Tech's earnings per share for 2020, I examined income statements from the past ten years and I made assumptions regarding product mix. Recently, I reviewed the income statements from 2008 and 2009, which are more relevant in that they reflect the growth in infection control product sales due to the H1N1 pandemic. In 2008, Alpha Pro Tech achieved revenues of $35.8 million, and the gross profit margin was 43.2%. Disposable Protective Apparel accounted for 56% of revenues, Infection Control, the highest margin, 21% and Building Supply, 23%. In 2009, revenues increased to $59.7 million, and the segmental contribution was Disposable Protective Apparel 38%, Infection Control 36% and Building Supply 26%.

The gross profit margin was 48.4%. For comparison, in 2010, after the pandemic had subsided, sales decreased to $41.9 million, and Infection Control represented only 14.5% of the total. The gross profit margin declined to 39.2%. Similarly, in 2019, corporate revenues were $46.7 million, and infection control products (a part of Disposable Product Apparel) were an estimated $4.6 million, or 9.9% of the total. The gross profit margin was 36.4%.

For 2020, I am forecasting Alpha Pro Tech's revenues to increase to a range of $82-92 million, and recent developments, including the relaxation of restrictions, suggest to me that the higher end is more likely. My revenue breakdown is Building Supply, $21 million (I have no insight into this segment), and Disposable Protective Apparel, $69 million. Of the latter, I estimate face mask and face shield revenues to approximate $49 million, or 54% of the total. This is significantly higher, as a percentage, than in 2009, when the overall gross profit margin was 48.4%. Furthermore, the lowest margin segment, Building Supply, should only account for 23% of revenues.

Using the same gross profit margin as in 2009 of 48.4% implies EPS of $1.75. Adjusting for the forecast more favorable product mix implies EPS of $1.90. For 2021, I do not expect a significant reduction in business in Disposable Protective Apparel, given the established (and growing) backlog and the increasing requirement for masks as the economy continues to reopen. The greater cash flow should allow management the financial flexibility to continue its historical pattern of share repurchases. In 2010, there were 22.6 million shares outstanding, and this declined to 18.2 million in 2015, 14.9 million in 2016 and 13.2 million currently.

The coronavirus pandemic will result in a "new normal" of social behavior, much as the devastating events of 9/11/2001 altered airline travel. Alpha Pro Tech, as a manufacturer of disposable protective apparel, including face masks and face shields, should experience a multi-year increase in demand for its products, and the resulting cash flow will likely be used for significant share repurchases. Furthermore, even after the development of a vaccine, the baseline of demand should be higher due to stockpiling preparedness.

I note that the short interest in Alpha Pro Tech's stock is high at over 20% of shares outstanding. I believe my prior price target of $23 will prove conservative. I arrive at the price target not in my usual analysis of the PEG ratio. Instead, I look at future cash flows, likely stock repurchases based on historical practice and my expectation that the "new normal" of social distancing and face masks and shields will last longer than is generally perceived.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.